The 2023 Grand Final was arguably Scott Pendlebury's greatest day as a player. Rewatch the making of the moment with the documentary on Collingwood's 2023 finals campaign

Scott Pendlebury celebrates during Collingwood's win over Brisbane in the 2023 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

AS THE Collingwood army prepares to celebrate arguably the greatest player to ever pull on the black and white stripes, take a moment to relive Scott Pendlebury's crowning glory - the 2023 premiership.

Aged 35, Pendlebury was enormous in the decisive final quarter of the Grand Final against Brisbane, winning 11 disposals of his own and marshalling his troops as the game reached a thrilling crescendo, ending in a four-point win for the Magpies over the gallant Lions.

But a premiership victory is not born of one moment, or one day. It takes weeks, months and even seasons to achieve the ultimate team success.

Collingwood's journey to the 2023 flag was captured in the club-produced documentary, now available on AFL On Demand to mark Pendlebury's historic 400th game against arch rival Carlton on Saturday night.

And while we're celebrating all things Pendlebury, relive the champion midfielder's rise from country junior star to a revered leader and beloved teammate in Time and Space: The Scott Pendlebury Story.

Produced by Collingwood Media to commemorate Pendlebury's 400th game and released this week, Time And Space follows Pendlebury's road to AFL stardom through the eyes and voices of those who watched him most closely, including recruiter Derek Hine, teammates Nick Maxwell, Steele Sidebottom and Paul Licuria, coaches Mick Malthouse, Nathan Buckley and Craig McRae, and his wife Alex.

