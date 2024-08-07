A thrilling home and away season is set to come down to the wire as clubs fight for spots in the top four and top eight

Marcus Bontempelli tackles Finn Callaghan during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

THE AFL has finalised the round 24 fixture, setting up a super Sunday to decide finals spots in a grandstand finish to the home-and-away season.

Five of the six teams in action on the last day of the regular season are in the top eight and will likely be jockeying for finals positions, with the Western Bulldogs (seventh) hosting Greater Western Sydney (fourth) to launch the day at Mars Stadium.

Eighth-placed Carlton will then host St Kilda at Marvel Stadium in a game that could have a host of consequences depending on the Blues' form line at the time.

>> CHECK OUT THE FULL ROUND 24 FIXTURE BELOW

Fremantle (sixth) and Port Adelaide (third) will know every scenario when they finally meet in the last game of the round at Optus Stadium at 4.10pm AWST, including the implications of percentage in what shapes as a thrilling end to the regular season.

Friday night will see Melbourne and Collingwood will kick off the round when they meet at the MCG under lights, starting at 7.40pm.

Learn More 05:44

Saturday afternoon will see Geelong host West Coast at GMHBA Stadium, and Richmond farewelling champion Dustin Martin at the MCG at 2.10pm against Gold Coast.

WHO MAKES FINALS? Play the Ladder Predictor NOW

Hawthorn's finals chances could come down to its clash against North Melbourne in Launceston at 4.35pm before Brisbane meets Essendon at the Gabba under lights in another match with important September implications.

At the same time, Sydney will be hosting Adelaide at the SCG on a night that could decide the minor premiership.

AFL chief executive Andrew Dillon told reporters on Wednesday morning that he expected the tightest finals race in memory to go down to the wire.

"As we sit here now, there's no team that's in the top eight that is mathematically locked in," Dillon said.

"So we're really looking forward to a big round 24.

"We're hoping that there will be massive live games all the way through the round."

Oscar McInerney and Sam Draper contest the ruck during Brisbane's clash with Essendon in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

An early start and late finish means there will be no crossover between the three Sunday matches.

The Richmond-Gold Coast encounter is the only round 24 match guaranteed at this stage to have no bearing on the finals make-up.

It shapes as a celebration of newly-retired great Dustin Martin's career as the Tigers take on former coach Damien Hardwick for the first time in Melbourne since the triple-premiership mastermind joined the Suns.

The League is hopeful of a big crowd for the dead rubber, noting more than 92,000 turned out for Martin's 300th game in June.

"I think we'll see a lot more than we would have if it wasn't the final game where he is a Richmond player," Dillon said.

"He's been an incredible player, not only for Richmond but for the competition."

Dillon also confirmed children aged 14 and under would be able to access free general admission entry for games in Victoria across the round.

"Access and affordability are key pillars of our AFL operations, and I want to thank the Victorian Government and Minister Dimopoulous for helping us deliver on that promise for families wanting to attend the last of the Victorian home and away matches in 2024."

For latest ticketing information, click HERE

For more information on how to redeem the Kids Go Free in Victoria offer during Round 24 visit afl.com.au/kidsgofreevic

ROUND 24 FIXTURE

Friday, August 23

Melbourne v Collingwood, MCG, 7.40pm AEST

Saturday, August 24

Geelong v West Coast, GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

Richmond v Gold Coast, MCG, 2.10pm AEST

Hawthorn v North Melbourne, UTAS Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

Brisbane v Essendon, Gabba, 7.25pm AEST

Sydney v Adelaide, SCG, 7.40pm AEST

Sunday, August 25

Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney, Mars Stadium, 12.30pm AEST

Carlton v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

Fremantle v Port Adelaide, Optus Stadium, 4.10pm AWST