The teams are in for round 22's Friday and Saturday matches, plus squads for Sunday

Dane Rampe, Mitch Georgiades and Jack Lukosius. Pictures: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has made four changes for Friday night's blockbuster against Collingwood, with Dane Rampe back from a calf injury to stiffen its defence.

Port Adelaide has regained Todd Marshall from a hip problem, but lost Mitch Georgiades to a quad strain, while Damien Hardwick has swung the selection axe at Gold Coast, dropping Jack Lukosius among four players.

In other round 22 team news, Kieren Briggs is out of the Greater Western Sydney team to face Brisbane at the Gabba, as Stephen Coniglio has also failed to overcome a shoulder injury, while Mitch Duncan and Gary Rohan are back for Geelong.

The Swans have also named Joel Amartey after resting him from last week's horror loss to Port, while the Magpies have named Joe Richards to replace the injured Jordan De Goey.

The Giants have lost Briggs, but regain Josh Kelly, with the Lions getting Darragh Joyce back from a fractured jaw, although Eric Hipwood is set to miss a second straight match with groin soreness.

With Nat Fyfe back from suspension for the all-important clash against the Cats, Justin Longmuir has opted to drop James Aish among four changes.

Former No.2 draft pick Lukosius has been omitted for the Suns, along with Brayden Fiorini and Joel Jeffrey, facing a Bombers outfit that has recalled Ben Hobbs.

Adam Tomlinson has been named by Melbourne to replace Steven May (fractured ribs) in defence, with Christian Salem also back earlier than expected from a hamstring problem.

In Sunday's games, Izak Rankine is back from a four-match suspension to play the Western Bulldogs.

Izak Rankine handballs during the match between Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval in round 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Zac Williams has been named in Carlton's 26-man squad to play a Hawthorn team that has selected Cam Mackenzie in its extended line-up.

Liam Baker is out of Richmond's team to play St Kilda after suffering a concussion at training on Thursday morning, with Hunter Clark named for the Saints after missing last week's heavy defeat to Brisbane with calf tightness.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 9

Sydney v Collingwood at the SCG, 7.40pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: D.Rampe, J.Amartey, B.Campbell, C.Cleary

Out: A.Francis (omitted), S.Wicks (omitted), P.Ladhams (omitted), Co.Warner (omitted)

Last week's sub: Luke Parker

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.Richards

Out: J.De Goey (hamstring)

Last week's sub: Pat Lipinski

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10

Brisbane v Greater Western Sydney at the Gabba, 1.45pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: D.Joyce

Out: B.Reville (fibula)

Last week's sub: Bruce Reville

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: L.Keeffe, J.Kelly

Out: K.Briggs (managed), J.Fonti (omitted)

Last week's sub: Joe Fonti

North Melbourne v West Coast at Blundstone Arena, 1.45pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: L.Shiels, M.Bergman

Out: D.Stephens (ankle), J.Stephenson (hand)

Last week's sub: Robert Hansen jnr

WEST COAST

In: A.Gaff

Out: H.Edwards (concussion)

Last week's sub: Clay Hall

Fremantle v Geelong at Optus Stadium, 2.35pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: M.Johnson, N.Fyfe, K.Worner, P.Voss

Out: J.Treacy (knee), J.Aish (omitted), T.Emmett (suspension), N.Erasmus (omitted)

Last week's sub: James Aish

GEELONG

In: M.Duncan, G.Rohan

Out: S.De Koning (knee), J.Bews (omitted)

Last week's sub: Jack Bowes

Essendon v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: B.Hobbs

Out: X.Duursma (hamstring)

Last week's sub: Alwyn Davey jnr

GOLD COAST

In: J.Walter, A.Davies, J.Rogers, C.Budarick

Out: J.Lukosius (omitted), M.Rosas (omitted), B.Fiorini (omitted), J.Jeffrey (omitted)

Last week's sub: Malcolm Rosas jnr

Melbourne v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 7.30pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: A.Tomlinson, C.Salem, M.Hore

Out: S.May (ribs), A.Moniz-Wakefield (omitted), B.Howes (omitted)

Last week's sub: Daniel Turner

PORT ADELAIDE

In: T.Marshall

Out: M.Georgiades (quad)

Last week's sub: Quinton Narkle

SUNDAY, AUGUST 11

Carlton v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

CARLTON

In: L.Cowan, J.Binns, Z.Williams, J.Carroll, Le.Young

Out: A.Cerra (hamstring), M.Cottrell (shoulder)

Last week's sub: Matthew Kennedy

HAWTHORN

In: H.Morrison, F.Maginness, C.Mackenzie, J.Serong

Out: J.Ward (omitted)

Last week's sub: Luke Breust

Richmond v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: S.Ryan, J.Bauer, N.Cumberland, J.Blight, K.Smith, M.Coulthard, T.Dow

Out: L.Baker (concussion), S.Green (ankle/toe), D.Martin (retired), T.Brown (ankle/shoulder)

Last week's sub: Kamdyn McIntosh

ST KILDA

In: R.Byrnes, H.Clark, B.Paton, T.Campbell

Out: R.Bonner (omitted)

Last week's sub: Paddy Dow

Adelaide v Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval, 3.40pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: I.Rankine, B.Cook, C.Burgess, J.Borlase

Out: B.Dowling (omitted)

Last week's sub: Dan Curtin

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: O.Baker, J.Freijah, R.Sanders

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: Caleb Daniel