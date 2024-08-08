SYDNEY has made four changes for Friday night's blockbuster against Collingwood, with Dane Rampe back from a calf injury to stiffen its defence.
Port Adelaide has regained Todd Marshall from a hip problem, but lost Mitch Georgiades to a quad strain, while Damien Hardwick has swung the selection axe at Gold Coast, dropping Jack Lukosius among four players.
In other round 22 team news, Kieren Briggs is out of the Greater Western Sydney team to face Brisbane at the Gabba, as Stephen Coniglio has also failed to overcome a shoulder injury, while Mitch Duncan and Gary Rohan are back for Geelong.
The Swans have also named Joel Amartey after resting him from last week's horror loss to Port, while the Magpies have named Joe Richards to replace the injured Jordan De Goey.
The Giants have lost Briggs, but regain Josh Kelly, with the Lions getting Darragh Joyce back from a fractured jaw, although Eric Hipwood is set to miss a second straight match with groin soreness.
With Nat Fyfe back from suspension for the all-important clash against the Cats, Justin Longmuir has opted to drop James Aish among four changes.
Former No.2 draft pick Lukosius has been omitted for the Suns, along with Brayden Fiorini and Joel Jeffrey, facing a Bombers outfit that has recalled Ben Hobbs.
Adam Tomlinson has been named by Melbourne to replace Steven May (fractured ribs) in defence, with Christian Salem also back earlier than expected from a hamstring problem.
In Sunday's games, Izak Rankine is back from a four-match suspension to play the Western Bulldogs.
Zac Williams has been named in Carlton's 26-man squad to play a Hawthorn team that has selected Cam Mackenzie in its extended line-up.
Liam Baker is out of Richmond's team to play St Kilda after suffering a concussion at training on Thursday morning, with Hunter Clark named for the Saints after missing last week's heavy defeat to Brisbane with calf tightness.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 9
Sydney v Collingwood at the SCG, 7.40pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: D.Rampe, J.Amartey, B.Campbell, C.Cleary
Out: A.Francis (omitted), S.Wicks (omitted), P.Ladhams (omitted), Co.Warner (omitted)
Last week's sub: Luke Parker
COLLINGWOOD
In: J.Richards
Out: J.De Goey (hamstring)
Last week's sub: Pat Lipinski
SATURDAY, AUGUST 10
Brisbane v Greater Western Sydney at the Gabba, 1.45pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: D.Joyce
Out: B.Reville (fibula)
Last week's sub: Bruce Reville
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: L.Keeffe, J.Kelly
Out: K.Briggs (managed), J.Fonti (omitted)
Last week's sub: Joe Fonti
North Melbourne v West Coast at Blundstone Arena, 1.45pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: L.Shiels, M.Bergman
Out: D.Stephens (ankle), J.Stephenson (hand)
Last week's sub: Robert Hansen jnr
WEST COAST
In: A.Gaff
Out: H.Edwards (concussion)
Last week's sub: Clay Hall
Fremantle v Geelong at Optus Stadium, 2.35pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: M.Johnson, N.Fyfe, K.Worner, P.Voss
Out: J.Treacy (knee), J.Aish (omitted), T.Emmett (suspension), N.Erasmus (omitted)
Last week's sub: James Aish
GEELONG
In: M.Duncan, G.Rohan
Out: S.De Koning (knee), J.Bews (omitted)
Last week's sub: Jack Bowes
Essendon v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: B.Hobbs
Out: X.Duursma (hamstring)
Last week's sub: Alwyn Davey jnr
GOLD COAST
In: J.Walter, A.Davies, J.Rogers, C.Budarick
Out: J.Lukosius (omitted), M.Rosas (omitted), B.Fiorini (omitted), J.Jeffrey (omitted)
Last week's sub: Malcolm Rosas jnr
Melbourne v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 7.30pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: A.Tomlinson, C.Salem, M.Hore
Out: S.May (ribs), A.Moniz-Wakefield (omitted), B.Howes (omitted)
Last week's sub: Daniel Turner
PORT ADELAIDE
In: T.Marshall
Out: M.Georgiades (quad)
Last week's sub: Quinton Narkle
SUNDAY, AUGUST 11
Carlton v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST
CARLTON
In: L.Cowan, J.Binns, Z.Williams, J.Carroll, Le.Young
Out: A.Cerra (hamstring), M.Cottrell (shoulder)
Last week's sub: Matthew Kennedy
HAWTHORN
In: H.Morrison, F.Maginness, C.Mackenzie, J.Serong
Out: J.Ward (omitted)
Last week's sub: Luke Breust
Richmond v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: S.Ryan, J.Bauer, N.Cumberland, J.Blight, K.Smith, M.Coulthard, T.Dow
Out: L.Baker (concussion), S.Green (ankle/toe), D.Martin (retired), T.Brown (ankle/shoulder)
Last week's sub: Kamdyn McIntosh
ST KILDA
In: R.Byrnes, H.Clark, B.Paton, T.Campbell
Out: R.Bonner (omitted)
Last week's sub: Paddy Dow
Adelaide v Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval, 3.40pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: I.Rankine, B.Cook, C.Burgess, J.Borlase
Out: B.Dowling (omitted)
Last week's sub: Dan Curtin
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: O.Baker, J.Freijah, R.Sanders
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: Caleb Daniel