Ken Hinkley says Dan Houston is happy at Port Adelaide and doesn't see trade talk about his star as a problem heading into finals

Dan Houston in action during Port Adelaide's clash with Gold Coast in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley is adamant Dan Houston is happy at the Power despite news of the star's 27-year-old interest in seeking a move back home to Victoria.

As reported by AFL.com.au last month, Victorian clubs are aware of Houston's openness to exploring a move back to his home state, with Melbourne among the keenest suitors.

Houston is contracted until the end of 2027, but his future at Port seems far from assured.

After winning his maiden All-Australian jersey last year, Houston has continued his hot form in 2024, helping turn Port into a genuine premiership contender.

Learn More 28:03

The third-placed Power (13-7) can take a giant leap towards locking down a top-four berth with victory over Melbourne at the MCG on Saturday night.

Hinkley doesn't believe the speculation about Houston's future has become a distraction for his in-form side

"Dan's handled it, we've handled it. We've been open and honest with it," Hinkley told reporters on Friday.

"We just move on. He's contracted, he's part of the leadership group.

"He looks pretty happy to me. He's in great touch."

Port have won five of their past six games to rocket up the ladder, with last week's 112-point demolition of ladder-leaders Sydney particularly impressive.

It's a far cry from when Port were crushed by 79 points at the hands of Brisbane in round 15.

Hinkley is confident complacency won't be an issue for his players on the back of last week's thumping win over the Swans.

"We only have to look at the ladder. To worry about complacency - it would be foolish by anyone to think that would be on our mind," Hinkley said.

"Complacency doesn't get into AFL players' heads

"It's just so hard a competition. They don't get fooled by one result, from one week to the next."

Learn More 07:09

Port suffered a blow at training this week when in-form forward Mitch Georgiades injured his quad, ruling him out for up to two games.

Georgiades, who has kicked 20 goals over his past four matches, he has been replaced by fit-again spearhead Todd Marshall.

Marshall had been held goalless in games against St Kilda and the Western Bulldogs before injuring his hip against Gold Coast in round 18, and he'll be aiming to bounce back against Melbourne.

"Todd's form has been a little bit up and down," Hinkley said.

"For him, his performance hasn't been at the level where he would have liked it to be at.

"But he also plays a very valuable role for us.

"It's easy to look at key forwards and just look at the goals they kick.

"The reality is you have to look at more than that."

Melbourne (10-10) sit 12th on the ladder and must win their final three games to have any hope of securing a finals berth.

Star defender Steven May is out with a rib injury, but the Demons welcome back Christian Salem and Adam Tomlinson.