Join Sarah Olle, Nat Edwards and Damian Barrett for AFL Round Table ahead of another huge round of footy

James Sicily and Sam Mitchell after Hawthorn's win over Carlton in R22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL DAILY Round Table returns for another week and no one's holding back.

Join Sarah Olle, Nat Edwards and Damian Barrett as they dissect footy's biggest questions heading into round 21.

AFL Daily Round Table is an in-depth podcast offering, dissecting the week that was and looking ahead to the upcoming round.

Check back on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App every Tuesday to accompany the regular Daily drops every morning.

This week's Round Table topics include:

- Gabbo is on assignment in Sydney

- Damo's full of praise for two stars, old and new

- When will the Crows finally explode?

- Damo predicted the Hawks to finish last - what does he think now?!?

- Unpacking Craig McRae's post-match press conference

- Is this the most even season we've ever seen?

- How Dyson Heppell will be remembered at the Bombers

- Emma Moore impresses as the head of the AFLW

- Sarah's update on all things Paris

- What we're looking forward to this weekend

