The best 22 for the Fantasy Grand Final

Brent Daniels celebrates on the final siren after Greater Western Sydney's win over Fremantle at Engie Stadium in round 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE LAST home-and-away round is upon us and so are the Fantasy Grand Finals. It has come down to this and there's still plenty of things to think about as coaches aim to achieve 2024 glory.

Whether it is a premiership for your league, a top 100 ranking for the hat or the top prize of the Toyota HiLux, there's a lot to play out in round 24.

Roy gets his crystal ball out to predict the best 22 scorers for weekend. This can be used as a trading guide as The Traders consider factors such as tags, match ups, form and venues.

>> Win a $70K Toyota in AFLW Fantasy! Sign up NOW

Brent Daniels was the top scorer in round 23. He is one of the most traded in players so far and high on Calvin's targets to help fill out F6. Could he be the answer? Do you consider Jeremy Cameron at home against the Eagles? Would a bag of goals help him to be one of the best forwards this week?

The final two trades could be pivotal in the fortunes of coaches in Fantasy Classic finals this weekend.

Listen to The Traders' AFL Fantasy podcast as they help you prepare to dominate the final round of the season so you can have bragging rights for the summer!

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

In this episode …

2:00 - Roy has felt the fatigue as he is sliding away from the hat.

4:45 - James Sicily wasn't the instant reward that was predicted.

6:40 - How the Rowan Marshall VC into Tristan Xerri C played out.

9:30 - Xerri looks set to be crowned the Fantasy MVP for 2024.

13:25 - Nick Daicos had a massive 67-point second quarter.

15:30 - The Michael Barlow Medal will come down to the final round.

20:20 - Calvin has a few tags to note for the final round, but who will Toby Bedford go to?

25:00 - Roy names up his top six defenders for this weekend with Nic Newman the No.1 pick.

30:00 - Noah Anderson is the midfielder to target due to the match up.

35:35 - Can you throw a Hail Mary with Jai Newcombe?

39:05 - For the 24th week, we're still trying to find that F6.

42:40 - Jeremy Cameron might be the key forward of choice against the Eagles.

45:50 - The most popular trades and The Traders' moves are revealed.

47:25 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

51:25 - Does Zane, ranked eighth overall, hold James Sicily?

55:20 - Roy says he'd trade Hayden Young over Jordan Clark.

58:15 - Is Jack Steele someone you should try to match?

Get AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.