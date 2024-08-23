The Magpies' clash against the Demons was stopped due to lightning

The scoreboard shows a delay in game message during Melbourne's clash against Collingwood in round 24, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD'S final-round match against Melbourne was delayed for more than 30 minutes due to lightning at the MCG on Friday night.

Play was stopped at 9.56pm AEST with the Magpies leading by 41 points.

DEMONS v MAGPIES Follow it LIVE

Players were sent to the rooms before returning, with play getting back underway at 10.32pm AEST.

Magpies star Nick Daicos (32 disposals, eight clearances and two goals) was dominating when umpires stopped the game.

Learn More 01:53

Collingwood's premiership defence is set to come to an end after the Magpies needed a monster win and other results to go their way.