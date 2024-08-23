The scoreboard shows a delay in game message during Melbourne's clash against Collingwood in round 24, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD'S final-round match against Melbourne was delayed for more than 30 minutes due to lightning at the MCG on Friday night.

Play was stopped at 9.56pm AEST with the Magpies leading by 41 points.

Players were sent to the rooms before returning, with play getting back underway at 10.32pm AEST.

Magpies star Nick Daicos (32 disposals, eight clearances and two goals) was dominating when umpires stopped the game.

Flash crash: Play halted amid lightning drama

The ‘G gets rocked as play is suspended during the final term due to lightning

Collingwood's premiership defence is set to come to an end after the Magpies needed a monster win and other results to go their way.