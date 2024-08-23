Michael Whiting takes a look at the final-round swaps for the wooden spoon in recent years

(Clockwise from left): Alastair Clarkson, Pearce Hanley, Adem Yze and Nick Larkey. Pictures: AFL Photos

WHILE teams battle it out for top two, top four and top eight rights this weekend, there's also a skirmish at the other end of the ladder that is not yet totally resolved.

Richmond sits in 18th spot, and as a result has the rights to the first pick in November's Telstra AFL Draft.

However, that is far from locked in.

The Tigers trail North Melbourne by four premiership points and 2.7 per cent ahead of hosting Gold Coast at the MCG on Saturday.

A win for Adem Yze's men and a loss for the Kangaroos to Hawthorn in Launceston – with a combined margin of 75 points – could see a swap in positions.

If history is any guide, the race to avoid the wooden spoon is far from done.

Adem Yze addresses his players during Richmond's clash with Essendon in round 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Final-round swaps have become relatively commonplace since the AFL has gone to an 18-team competition.

Four times in the past nine seasons we've seen either a change of positions or some final day excitement as the ladder and draft order is finally resolved.

2023

Much as it has a role to play this year, Gold Coast was at the centre of last season's drama.

North Melbourne entered the final round trailing West Coast by a win, and with Nick Larkey banging home nine goals, hammered the Suns by 35 points.

The Eagles lost to Adelaide in Perth later that night.

The result? West Coast finished 18th and selected Harley Reid with the first pick in the draft, while North Melbourne moved to 17th, grabbing Colby McKercher with the next pick.

2017

Technically this was not a change of positions, but it did settle the wooden spoon.

North Melbourne travelled to Brisbane with both teams locked on five wins. The loser would finish last.

Ben Brown kicked seven goals and the visitors stormed to a 51-point win, ensuring Chris Fagan's team would sit at the bottom in his first season at the helm.

Brisbane took Cam Rayner with the first pick in the draft, with the Kangaroos moving ahead of Carlton and Gold Coast on percentage to finish 15th and end up with Luke Davies-Uniacke.

Ben Brown celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's clash against Brisbane in round 23, 2017. Picture: Getty Images

2016

Not dissimilar to this season, decimated Essendon – with 34 players suspended following the supplements saga – entered round 23 a win behind the Lions.

John Worsfold's team knocked over Carlton for its third victory of the season to draw level with Brisbane.

Playing St Kilda on the Sunday, the Lions were flogged, and actually dropped behind the Bombers on the live ladder during the fourth quarter.

However, they kicked six goals in that last term, to still lose by 58 points, which was just enough to edge ahead on percentage, 61.6 to 61.0.

Andrew McGrath would be taken by Essendon with the first pick in the draft, with the Lions trading down a spot and ending up with Hugh McCluggage at No.3.

Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti celebrates a goal during Essendon's clash against Carlton in round 23, 2016. Picture: AFL Photos

2015

This time it was Brisbane's turn to climb off the cellar, following an eight-point win over the finals-bound Western Bulldogs at the Gabba in the last round.

The triumph would move the Lions level with Carlton on four wins, and when the Blues got rolled by Hawthorn hours later, it left them languishing in 18th spot.

The switch of positions probably made little difference on draft night, with Carlton keen on Jacob Weitering and Brisbane eager to get Josh Schache as it searched for a key forward.