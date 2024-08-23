A general view of UTAS Stadium during the match between Hawthorn and St Kilda in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SATURDAY'S round 24 fixture has had a reshuffle, with the clash between Hawthorn and North Melbourne brought forward to an earlier afternoon start while the Richmond and Gold Coast match has been pushed back to a later start time.

The changes were made because of electricity concerns at UTAS Stadium, where the Hawks and Roos were due to meet in the twilight slot.

However, the clash will now kick off at 12.30pm AEST to eliminate the requirement for light towers during the game, while the Tigers and Suns match at the MCG will kick-off at 3.20pm AEST.

The move will avoid three games being played at the one time, with Geelong hosting West Coast at GMHBA Stadium at 1.45pm AEST.

Launceston has been impacted by industrial action form electrical workers, with the decision to move the start time forward ensuring lighting won't be a factor during the game.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon thanked clubs, broadcast partners, the venues and umpires and officials for collaboratively working together on a solution.



"Due to circumstance out of our control we have made the decision to move to an earlier start time of 12.30pm for the Hawthorn v North Melbourne match and thank everyone involved in working through this," Dillon said.



"The later start time for the Richmond and Gold Coast match means we do not have three games being played at once and fans tuning into the broadcast will also be able to celebrate Dustin Martin's lap of honour at the MCG.



"Round 24 is set to be one of the biggest rounds of all time with top eight spots on the line all throughout the weekend, we could not ask for a better ending to the 2024 home and away season."

It's the Kangaroos' final game of the season, but the seventh-placed Hawks need to win to guarantee their top-eight spot.

Finn Maginness is in for the Hawks to replace the injured Will Day, while the Roos have recalled Will Phillips, Toby Pink and Blake Drury in place of Charlie Comben, Miller Bergman and Eddie Ford.

The Tigers will farewell retiring stars Dustin Martin and Dylan Grimes at the MCG, while it might also be the last opportunity for fans to see some other old favourites run out in yellow and black.

Richmond regains Liam Baker, Maurice Rioli jnr and the retiring Marlion Pickett for the game, with Jacob Blight, James Trezise and Matt Coulthard out.

The Suns have made two changes as Jack Lukosius and Alex Sexton come in for David Swallow and Jed Walter.

Ticket holders will be contacted directly by the ticketing agents regarding changes to the match arrangements.