Rowan Marshall looks on during St Kilda's clash against Carlton in round 24, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

AFL DAILY Round Table returns for another week and no one's holding back.

Join Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich, Nat Edwards and Damian Barrett as they dissect footy's biggest questions after the end of the home and away season.

AFL Daily Round Table is an in-depth podcast offering, dissecting the week that was and looking ahead to the upcoming round.

Check back on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App every Tuesday to accompany the regular Daily drops every morning.

This week's Round Table topics include:

- Nat's off on the wrong foot by stealing Damo's weekend takeaway

- Sarah's anxiety is through the roof about securing finals tickets

- Michael Voss performs a citizen's arrest

- Nat has been swept up in finals fever already

- Silence is deafening around Christian Petracca

- Unpacking the 44-man All-Australian squad

- Is Rowan Marshall the unluckiest player?

- Luke Beveridge isn't a liar when it comes to team selection

- Damo's finals MVP award will follow the same home and away season algorithms

- What we're looking forward to this weekend

