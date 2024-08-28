Taylor Walker will play on for a 18th season after inking a fresh contract with Adelaide

Taylor Walker celebrates a goal against West Coast in round 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE veteran Taylor Walker has officially put pen to paper on a new deal for 2025.

The 34-year-old has expressed his desire to play on for an 18th season in recent months and that future is now secure.

Walker has played 278 games and will now have the chance to become only the fifth player in the Crows' history to reach 300 appearances, following club greats Andrew McLeod, Tyson Edwards, Mark Ricciuto and Ben Hart.

The former captain played 18 games in 2024 but struggled with a lingering back issue at times before undergoing surgery earlier this month, which ruled him out of the Showdown.

Walker produced a career best season in 2023 to earn All-Australian selection for the first time, after booting a personal best 76 goals.

With former pick No. 2 Riley Thilthorpe returning from injury late in the season and building a partnership with emerging star Darcy Fogarty in attack, Adelaide has chosen to keep Walker around for another season to support the pair.

Thilthorpe and Fogarty are both viewed as the long-term future of the Crows' forward line but no one has kicked more goals for Adelaide than Walker (641 goals) since they joined the AFL in 1991.

Rival clubs have monitored Walker’s situation in recent months, but the Crows' seven-time leading goal kicker has been granted his wish to play on in 2025 and remain a one-club player.