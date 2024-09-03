The AFL in partnership with the Victorian Government have today announced the return of the Footy Festival for 2024, with the Schweppes Ice Rink a cool new addition to the beloved fan event held in Grand Final week

Footy fans in Yarra Park outside the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL in partnership with the Victorian Government have today announced the return of the Footy Festival for 2024, with the Schweppes Ice Rink a cool new addition to the beloved fan event held in Grand Final week.

The Footy Festival - with free entry for everyone – will return to Yarra Park outside the MCG from Wednesday, 25 September through to Saturday 28, September, with fun events and activities for fans of all ages.

This year’s Festival sees the Schweppes x Messina collaboration come to life with the Schweppes Ice Rink making its Footy Festival debut. Fans will be able to take to the ice all four days of the Festival, with tickets for Schweppes Ice Rink sessions available for purchase now.

The Schweppes x Messina collaboration will also be on offer via a Messina stand in the Ice Rink precinct.

Footy Festival attendees will once again be spoilt for choice within the festival's grounds as they take a photo at the Toyota Feeling It stage, grab some fries from Macca's larger than life fry packet at the Fry-Thru or grab a free can of SOLO at the Giant SOLO bottle activation.

Fans can have their name or favourite players name added to their footy guernsey or make their own player badge for free at the Telstra Footy guernsey print press, test their skills at the Coles Healthy Kicks Fitness Zone, or even donate blood at the Life Blood mobile blood donor centre.

They can also replicate their AFL and AFLW heroes and kick goals to win prizes at the rebel goal kicking activation, participate in the NAB AFL Auskick clinics and get pictures with the Sherrin mascots and the Giant Sherrin inflatable.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon, thanked the Victorian Government for their support of the Footy Festival and said the event and the Schweppes Ice Rink will be a highlight of the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final week for fans.

"In partnership with the Victorian Government, we are delighted to once again have the 2024 AFL Footy Festival at Yarra Park and welcome fans from all over the country to immerse themselves in the Grand Final week excitement,” Mr Dillon said.

"The Footy community have supported the competition in record numbers in 2024 and what better way to celebrate than with the Footy Festival where they can embrace everything the free festival has to offer. From new fans to the biggest fans, it’s a great way to learn more about our great game and engage with it.

“There is something for all ages to enjoy, from the free activations, to lacing up the skates on the new Schweppes Ice Rink, it’s a great opportunity to come along and enjoy Grand Final week.”

Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos said: "The free Footy Festival is a celebration of everything that makes Grand Final week so special in Melbourne, with activities and live entertainment that will help grow anticipation before the monster clash.”

"Over the four days, there will be no better place to join footy fans of all ages, experiencing the thrill and excitement as we build up to the AFL Grand Final at Yarra Park, right next door to the mighty MCG.”

Returning to Yarra Park will also be 'The Pub', hosted by Carlton Draught, providing footy fans aged 18+ the next best seat beside the MCG. ‘The Pub’ will host events across each night of Footy Festival, including Pub Trivia with Grand Final tickets on offer, music and entertainment, and a watch party on Grand Final Day.

Fans can also get up-close and personal with the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup making appearances at various partner activations across the four days and have the chance to take a selfie and grab an autograph from some of their AFL and AFLW footy heroes every day of the festival.

The 2024 AFL Footy Festival will be open from 10am on the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and from 8am on Saturday for the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Big screens will be broadcasting the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final thanks to Channel 7 at the Footy Festival, while ‘The Pub’ will also be showing the match and will be open until late with live music.

Further details of the Footy Festival, including player appearances, giveaways, activities for adults and kids, food and beverage offerings, enhanced evening offerings and surrounding events will be released in due course.

Schweppes Ice Rink tickets start at $14.25 inc booking fee. For more information on the 2024 Footy Festival and for Schweppes Ice Rink tickets head to footyfestival.afl.