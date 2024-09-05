Zak Butters looks on from the bench after being subbed during the qualifying final between Port Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval on September 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide played the second half of Thursday night's qualifying final against Geelong without Zak Butters.

The star midfielder had little impact in the first half and then failed to take the field to start the second.

POWER v CATS Full match coverage and stats

He sat at the back of Port's interchange bench and was immediately replaced by substitute Quinton Narkle following the main break.

Coach Ken Hinkley gave an update on Butters at half-time.

"He's actually a little bit sore, so we might have to make a decision early in the second half (on) how he's going to go," Hinkley told Channel Seven.

"We'll see what he does in the first five or six minutes."

Later speculation suggested Butters may have suffered a rib injury which, if the case, will have him in doubt for the Power's next match against the winner of the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn elimination final.

Butters accumulated just eight disposals and two clearances in the first two quarters.

