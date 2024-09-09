Who impressed the coaches in week one of finals?

Isaac Heeney celebrates a goal during Sydney's qualifying final against Greater Western Sydney on September 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ISAAC Heeney has continued his stellar season with the Sydney star one of four players to land a perfect 10 votes in the Gary Ayres Award in the opening week of finals.

Heeney inspired the Swans' thrilling comeback win over Greater Western Sydney in the qualifying final on Saturday.

He earned 10 votes from the coaches for his performance, which included 30 disposals, seven clearances, three goals and an incredible mark.

There were perfect 10s in each of the four finals in week one.

Geelong gun Max Holmes, Hawthorn midfielder Jai Newcombe and Brisbane half-back Dayne Zorko also took home 10 votes.

The Gary Ayres Award is presented in recognition of the player who has been adjudged the best through the finals series, as voted by the coaches.

Grand Final votes will receive a 1.5 times loading.

Port Adelaide v Geelong

10 Max Holmes (GEEL)

7 Shaun Mannagh (GEEL)

4 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)

3 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

3 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)

2 Tyson Stengle (GEEL)

1 Zach Guthrie (GEEL)

Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn

10 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

6 James Sicily (HAW)

4 Karl Amon (HAW)

4 Lloyd Meek (HAW)

3 Calsher Dear (HAW)

2 Massimo D'Ambrosio (HAW)

1 Connor MacDonald (HAW)

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney

10 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

5 Tom Green (GWS)

5 Jake Lloyd (SYD)

4 Josh Kelly (GWS)

4 Jack Buckley (GWS)

2 Tom Papley (SYD)

Brisbane v Carlton

10 Dayne Zorko (BL)

8 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

6 Cameron Rayner (BL)

4 Lachie Neale (BL)

1 Darcy Wilmot (BL)

1 Brandon Starcevich (BL)

Leaderboard

10 Isaac Heeney SYD

10 Max Holmes GEEL

10 Jai Newcombe HAW

10 Dayne Zorko BL

8 Hugh McCluggage BL

7 Shaun Mannagh GEEL

6 Cameron Rayner BL

6 James Sicily HAW

5 Tom Green GWS

5 Jake Lloyd SYD

4 Karl Amon HAW

4 Mark Blicavs GEEL

4 Jack Buckley GWS

4 Josh Kelly GWS

4 Lloyd Meek HAW

4 Lachie Neale BL

3 Jeremy Cameron GEEL

3 Patrick Dangerfield GEEL

3 Calsher Dear HAW

2 Massimo D'Ambrosio HAW

2 Tom Papley SYD

2 Tyson Stengle GEEL

Previous winners

2016 Josh Kennedy (Sydney)

2017 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2018 Steele Sidebottom (Collingwood)

2019 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2020 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2021 Jack Macrae (Western Bulldogs)

2022 Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong)

2023 Sam Walsh (Carlton)