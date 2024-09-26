Zeke Uwland celebrates a goal for the Allies against Western Australia in the 2024 U18 National Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL has announced the teams for the 2024 Marsh AFL National Futures Boys match which will be played at the MCG from 9.35am on Saturday ahead of the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

The teams for this year's seventh annual Futures match have been named after recently retired AFL stars Dyson Heppell and Rory Sloane.

The Marsh AFL National Futures Boys match will feature a host of the country’s most talent under-17 boys footballers. All selected players are born in 2007 and will be eligible to be drafted following the 2025 season.

The Futures program will see 46 players from across Australia come together in a high-performance environment as they prepare to enter their Draft year.

Players were nominated to be part of the Futures squad by state talent programs, national selectors and AFL club recruiters. Many of the players involved in this weekend’s Futures program will go on to feature in the 2025 Marsh AFL National Academy Boys program.

The Futures squad features 19 players who were named in the 2023 Marsh AFL National Development Championships U16 All Australian team.

That includes Zeke Uwland, who was also selected in the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys All Australian team after starring as a bottom-ager for the Allies at this year’s Championships.

Dyson Sharp and Beau Addinsall, who were respectively crowned the Pool A and Pool B best and fairest awards at last year’s under-16 Championships, have also been selected.

The Marsh AFL National Futures Boys squad will arrive in Melbourne on Friday and will train at the NEC Hangar from 12:30pm.

Heppell and Sloane will address the squads on Friday evening ahead of Saturday’s match, which will be played from 9.35am as a curtain-raiser to the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final between the Sydney Swans and Brisbane Lions.

Team Heppell will be coached by Northern Territory Academy head coach Dale Eames, with Kyle Jenner (Central District), Jarrod Cotton (Gold Coast Suns Academy) and Danny O’Bree (Bendigo Pioneers) to serve as assistants.

Oakleigh Chargers U18 Boys head coach Ash Close will coach Team Sloane, with assistants to include Mitch Hahn (Brisbane Lions Academy), Lou Wotton (Hawthorn) and Marc Webb (Western Australia U18 Boys).

TEAMS

TEAM HEPPELL

#

NAME

STATE

STATE LEAGUE CLUB

COMMUNITY CLUB

1

Thomas Burton

VIC M

Western Jets

Point Cook

2

Charlie Banfield

WA

Claremont

Swanbourne

3

Harley Barker

SA

Sturt

Mt Barker

4

Luke Candy

SA

Glenelg

Brighton

5

Lachlan Carmichael

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

Mosman

6

Samuel Cumming

SA

North Adelaide

Wentworth

7

Willem Duursma

VIC C

Gippsland Power

Foster

8

Bailey-Dean Latanis

NSW/ACT

GWS Giants Academy

Ingleburn

9

Josh Lindsay

VIC C

Geelong Falcons

Newtown & Chilwell

10

Thomas McGuane

VIC M

Western Jets

Keilor

11

Dylan Patterson

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Palm Beach Currumbin

12

Kalen Russell

NT

NT Academy/Sturt

Darwin Buffaloes

13

Wes Walley

WA

Subiaco

Warwick Greenwood

14

Daniel Annable

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Redland-Victoria Point

15

Noah Chamberlain

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

East Sydney

16

Louis Emmett

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers

Glen Iris

17

Oliver Greeves

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Vermont

18

Matthew LeRay

SA

Central District

Golden Grove

19

Archie Ludowyke

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons

East Sandringham

20

Fred Rodriguez

WA

South Fremantle

Fremantle City

21

Aidan Schubert

SA

Central District

Gawler Central

27

Cody Curtin

WA

Claremont

West Coast

28

Jasper Hay

TAS

Tasmania Devils

Clarence

TEAM SLOANE

#

NAME

STATE

STATE LEAGUE CLUB

COMMUNITY CLUB

1

Zeke Uwland

QLD

Gold Coast Suns
Academy

Burleigh

2

Jai Murray

QLD

Gold Coast Suns
Academy

Broadbeach

3

Beau Addinsall

QLD

Gold Coast Suns
Academy

Burleigh

4

Jack Dalton

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons

Camberwell

5

Raphael Geesu

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Redland-Victoria Point

6

Samuel Grlj

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers

Old Camberwell

7

Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Mornington

8

Jack Ison

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers

Parkside

9

Joshua Reichelt

SA

Central District

Nuriootpa

10

Dyson Sharp

SA

Central District

Barossa District

11

Toby Whan

WA

South Fremantle

Roleystone

12

Harrison Wilson

NSW/ACT

Murray Bushrangers

Lavington Panthers

13

Lucas Wootton

TAS

Tasmania Devils

Launceston

14

Felix Kneipp

VIC M

Calder Cannons

Fitzroy

15

Koby Evans

WA

Perth

Kenwick

16

Blake Kelly

WA

Swan Districts

Caversham

17

Taj Murray

NT

NT Academy
North Adelaide

Nightcliff

18

Riley Onley

VIC C

Murray Bushrangers

Shepparton United

19

Ben Rongdit

VIC C

Geelong Falcons

Colac

27

Cooper Duff-Tytler

VIC M

Calder Cannons

Woodend-Hesket

28

Liam Hetherton

NSW/ACT

Murray Bushrangers

North Albury

29

Kalani White

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Broadbeach

30

Tairon Ah-Mu

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Berwick