More than 40 of the most talented under-17 players will take part in a curtain-raiser on the MCG on Grand Final day

Zeke Uwland celebrates a goal for the Allies against Western Australia in the 2024 U18 National Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL has announced the teams for the 2024 Marsh AFL National Futures Boys match which will be played at the MCG from 9.35am on Saturday ahead of the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

The teams for this year's seventh annual Futures match have been named after recently retired AFL stars Dyson Heppell and Rory Sloane.

>> WATCH THE 2024 FUTURES MATCH LIVE FROM 9.35am AEST IN THE PLAYER BELOW

The Marsh AFL National Futures Boys match will feature a host of the country’s most talent under-17 boys footballers. All selected players are born in 2007 and will be eligible to be drafted following the 2025 season.

The Futures program will see 46 players from across Australia come together in a high-performance environment as they prepare to enter their Draft year.

Players were nominated to be part of the Futures squad by state talent programs, national selectors and AFL club recruiters. Many of the players involved in this weekend’s Futures program will go on to feature in the 2025 Marsh AFL National Academy Boys program.

The Futures squad features 19 players who were named in the 2023 Marsh AFL National Development Championships U16 All Australian team.

That includes Zeke Uwland, who was also selected in the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys All Australian team after starring as a bottom-ager for the Allies at this year’s Championships.



Dyson Sharp and Beau Addinsall, who were respectively crowned the Pool A and Pool B best and fairest awards at last year’s under-16 Championships, have also been selected.



The Marsh AFL National Futures Boys squad will arrive in Melbourne on Friday and will train at the NEC Hangar from 12:30pm.



Heppell and Sloane will address the squads on Friday evening ahead of Saturday’s match, which will be played from 9.35am as a curtain-raiser to the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final between the Sydney Swans and Brisbane Lions.



Team Heppell will be coached by Northern Territory Academy head coach Dale Eames, with Kyle Jenner (Central District), Jarrod Cotton (Gold Coast Suns Academy) and Danny O’Bree (Bendigo Pioneers) to serve as assistants.



Oakleigh Chargers U18 Boys head coach Ash Close will coach Team Sloane, with assistants to include Mitch Hahn (Brisbane Lions Academy), Lou Wotton (Hawthorn) and Marc Webb (Western Australia U18 Boys).



HOW TO WATCH

The 2024 Marsh AFL National Futures Boys match will be broadcast live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App.



MEDIA

Media who wish to attend the 2024 Marsh AFL National Futures Boys match are required to have 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final accreditation.



TEAMS

TEAM HEPPELL

# NAME STATE STATE LEAGUE CLUB COMMUNITY CLUB 1 Thomas Burton VIC M Western Jets Point Cook 2 Charlie Banfield WA Claremont Swanbourne 3 Harley Barker SA Sturt Mt Barker 4 Luke Candy SA Glenelg Brighton 5 Lachlan Carmichael NSW/ACT Sydney Swans Academy Mosman 6 Samuel Cumming SA North Adelaide Wentworth 7 Willem Duursma VIC C Gippsland Power Foster 8 Bailey-Dean Latanis NSW/ACT GWS Giants Academy Ingleburn 9 Josh Lindsay VIC C Geelong Falcons Newtown & Chilwell 10 Thomas McGuane VIC M Western Jets Keilor 11 Dylan Patterson QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Palm Beach Currumbin 12 Kalen Russell NT NT Academy/Sturt Darwin Buffaloes 13 Wes Walley WA Subiaco Warwick Greenwood 14 Daniel Annable QLD Brisbane Lions Academy Redland-Victoria Point 15 Noah Chamberlain NSW/ACT Sydney Swans Academy East Sydney 16 Louis Emmett VIC M Oakleigh Chargers Glen Iris 17 Oliver Greeves VIC M Eastern Ranges Vermont 18 Matthew LeRay SA Central District Golden Grove 19 Archie Ludowyke VIC M Sandringham Dragons East Sandringham 20 Fred Rodriguez WA South Fremantle Fremantle City 21 Aidan Schubert SA Central District Gawler Central 27 Cody Curtin WA Claremont West Coast 28 Jasper Hay TAS Tasmania Devils Clarence

TEAM SLOANE