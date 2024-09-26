The AFL has announced the teams for the 2024 Marsh AFL National Futures Boys match which will be played at the MCG from 9.35am on Saturday ahead of the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final.
The teams for this year's seventh annual Futures match have been named after recently retired AFL stars Dyson Heppell and Rory Sloane.
>> WATCH THE 2024 FUTURES MATCH LIVE FROM 9.35am AEST IN THE PLAYER BELOW
The Marsh AFL National Futures Boys match will feature a host of the country’s most talent under-17 boys footballers. All selected players are born in 2007 and will be eligible to be drafted following the 2025 season.
The Futures program will see 46 players from across Australia come together in a high-performance environment as they prepare to enter their Draft year.
Players were nominated to be part of the Futures squad by state talent programs, national selectors and AFL club recruiters. Many of the players involved in this weekend’s Futures program will go on to feature in the 2025 Marsh AFL National Academy Boys program.
The Futures squad features 19 players who were named in the 2023 Marsh AFL National Development Championships U16 All Australian team.
That includes Zeke Uwland, who was also selected in the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys All Australian team after starring as a bottom-ager for the Allies at this year’s Championships.
Dyson Sharp and Beau Addinsall, who were respectively crowned the Pool A and Pool B best and fairest awards at last year’s under-16 Championships, have also been selected.
The Marsh AFL National Futures Boys squad will arrive in Melbourne on Friday and will train at the NEC Hangar from 12:30pm.
Heppell and Sloane will address the squads on Friday evening ahead of Saturday’s match, which will be played from 9.35am as a curtain-raiser to the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final between the Sydney Swans and Brisbane Lions.
Team Heppell will be coached by Northern Territory Academy head coach Dale Eames, with Kyle Jenner (Central District), Jarrod Cotton (Gold Coast Suns Academy) and Danny O’Bree (Bendigo Pioneers) to serve as assistants.
Oakleigh Chargers U18 Boys head coach Ash Close will coach Team Sloane, with assistants to include Mitch Hahn (Brisbane Lions Academy), Lou Wotton (Hawthorn) and Marc Webb (Western Australia U18 Boys).
HOW TO WATCH
The 2024 Marsh AFL National Futures Boys match will be broadcast live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App.
MEDIA
Media who wish to attend the 2024 Marsh AFL National Futures Boys match are required to have 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final accreditation.
TEAMS
TEAM HEPPELL
|
#
|
NAME
|
STATE
|
STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|
COMMUNITY CLUB
|
1
|
Thomas Burton
|
VIC M
|
Western Jets
|
Point Cook
|
2
|
Charlie Banfield
|
WA
|
Claremont
|
Swanbourne
|
3
|
Harley Barker
|
SA
|
Sturt
|
Mt Barker
|
4
|
Luke Candy
|
SA
|
Glenelg
|
Brighton
|
5
|
Lachlan Carmichael
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
Mosman
|
6
|
Samuel Cumming
|
SA
|
North Adelaide
|
Wentworth
|
7
|
Willem Duursma
|
VIC C
|
Gippsland Power
|
Foster
|
8
|
Bailey-Dean Latanis
|
NSW/ACT
|
GWS Giants Academy
|
Ingleburn
|
9
|
Josh Lindsay
|
VIC C
|
Geelong Falcons
|
Newtown & Chilwell
|
10
|
Thomas McGuane
|
VIC M
|
Western Jets
|
Keilor
|
11
|
Dylan Patterson
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Palm Beach Currumbin
|
12
|
Kalen Russell
|
NT
|
NT Academy/Sturt
|
Darwin Buffaloes
|
13
|
Wes Walley
|
WA
|
Subiaco
|
Warwick Greenwood
|
14
|
Daniel Annable
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Redland-Victoria Point
|
15
|
Noah Chamberlain
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
East Sydney
|
16
|
Louis Emmett
|
VIC M
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Glen Iris
|
17
|
Oliver Greeves
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Vermont
|
18
|
Matthew LeRay
|
SA
|
Central District
|
Golden Grove
|
19
|
Archie Ludowyke
|
VIC M
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
East Sandringham
|
20
|
Fred Rodriguez
|
WA
|
South Fremantle
|
Fremantle City
|
21
|
Aidan Schubert
|
SA
|
Central District
|
Gawler Central
|
27
|
Cody Curtin
|
WA
|
Claremont
|
West Coast
|
28
|
Jasper Hay
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Clarence
TEAM SLOANE
|
#
|
NAME
|
STATE
|
STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|
COMMUNITY CLUB
|
1
|
Zeke Uwland
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns
|
Burleigh
|
2
|
Jai Murray
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns
|
Broadbeach
|
3
|
Beau Addinsall
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns
|
Burleigh
|
4
|
Jack Dalton
|
VIC M
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Camberwell
|
5
|
Raphael Geesu
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Redland-Victoria Point
|
6
|
Samuel Grlj
|
VIC M
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Old Camberwell
|
7
|
Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Mornington
|
8
|
Jack Ison
|
VIC M
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Parkside
|
9
|
Joshua Reichelt
|
SA
|
Central District
|
Nuriootpa
|
10
|
Dyson Sharp
|
SA
|
Central District
|
Barossa District
|
11
|
Toby Whan
|
WA
|
South Fremantle
|
Roleystone
|
12
|
Harrison Wilson
|
NSW/ACT
|
Murray Bushrangers
|
Lavington Panthers
|
13
|
Lucas Wootton
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Launceston
|
14
|
Felix Kneipp
|
VIC M
|
Calder Cannons
|
Fitzroy
|
15
|
Koby Evans
|
WA
|
Perth
|
Kenwick
|
16
|
Blake Kelly
|
WA
|
Swan Districts
|
Caversham
|
17
|
Taj Murray
|
NT
|
NT Academy
|
Nightcliff
|
18
|
Riley Onley
|
VIC C
|
Murray Bushrangers
|
Shepparton United
|
19
|
Ben Rongdit
|
VIC C
|
Geelong Falcons
|
Colac
|
27
|
Cooper Duff-Tytler
|
VIC M
|
Calder Cannons
|
Woodend-Hesket
|
28
|
Liam Hetherton
|
NSW/ACT
|
Murray Bushrangers
|
North Albury
|
29
|
Kalani White
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Broadbeach
|
30
|
Tairon Ah-Mu
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Berwick