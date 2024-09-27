Follow all the news with our live blog on Grand Final Eve

Lachie Neale and Dane Rampe hold the premiership cup during the Grand Final parade on September 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final is just one sleep away.

Sydney and Brisbane will meet at the MCG on Saturday in what promises to be an enthralling decider.

The Swans and Lions will go through Melbourne on Friday in the traditional Grand Final parade as final preparations are put in place.

Coaches John Longmire and Chris Fagan faced the media for the final time before the blockbuster clash.

Follow all the action with our live blog, plus we'll bring you the latest news and more.