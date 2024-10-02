Luke Parker has informed Sydney of his request to be traded to North Melbourne

Luke Parker celebrates during the round 23 match between Essendon and Sydney at Marvel Stadium, August 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY veteran Luke Parker has requested a trade to North Melbourne.

As reported on AFL.com.au's Gettable in August, Parker had been the subject of trade speculation in recent months after reports suggested he was "open to exploring a move", with the 31-year-old officially requesting a trade to the Roos at his exit meeting on Wednesday.

It brings to an end a 293-game stint across 14 seasons for the premiership Swan, who will join the rebuilding Kangaroos to bring experience and help develop their young list.

"Coming to Sydney as a 19-year-old completely changed my life. Sydney became my home, I met my wife Kate here and the Swans became our family," Parker said.

"The decision to part ways with the club after 14 years has been an extremely difficult choice, one I thought I'd never have to make.

"My most valued memories have been forged here, alongside a group of teammates who have become like brothers, and with fans who have shown me more love than I could have ever imagined deserving.

"The Sydney Swans will always hold a special place for my family and I."

Since being taken by the Swans with pick No.40 in 2010, Parker has become one of the club's most decorated players.

He was a member of the 2012 premiership side, is a three-time club champion, was co-captain of the club from 2019 to 2023 and won the Brett Kirk Medal five times as best on ground in the Sydney Derby. He also played in 26 finals.

Sydney coach John Longmire said Parker will go down as a champion of the club.

"'Parks' has been an absolute pleasure to coach since he walked into this club all those years ago," Longmire said.

"He has been one of the hardest and most competitive players we've had and his resilience and ability to keep backing up, time after time, is something I always admired.

"His footy CV is up there with some of the all-time greats. He is a premiership player, three-time best and fairest and is as a Swans champion and fan favourite."

John Longmire and Luke Parker at Swans training on June 27, 2024. Picture: Brett Costello

A combination of injury, form and suspension limited Parker to just 10 games in 2024, including the Grand Final where he kicked three goals in the Swans' 60-point loss.

The 2024 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period opens on Monday, October 7.