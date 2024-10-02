Brisbane could unveil its premiership flag in the first game of 2025 as part of a revamped Opening Round

Lachie Neale and Dayne Zorko celebrate the Lions' premiership win over Sydney in 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE could unveil its premiership flag on the Thursday or Friday night of the first round of the season as the AFL continues to work through its fixture plans for the start of next year.

The League is yet to confirm Opening Round for 2025, and what form it could take in its second iteration, but is expected to continue its push for a strong start in the northern states.

Last year the season launch was in Sydney on Wednesday, followed by Sydney's clash with Melbourne on Thursday night at the SCG and Brisbane hosting Carlton on Friday night at the Gabba.

Learn More 09:16

The Lions' premiership win – the first by a northern state club since 2012 and first for the Lions since 2003 – will see them in the mix as the first game of the year.

And it could be against their preliminary final opponents Geelong, with the Cats in the mix to join the Opening Round festivities after being overlooked for Victorian powerhouses Carlton, Collingwood and Richmond last season as well as the 2021 premier Melbourne.

The Cats have been floated as being a part of the first set of games, with the AFL indicating to club bosses last month it was likely a return of Opening Round would come but there could be tweaks, including a Victorian blockbuster to close the round.

The Lions already have their Easter Thursday clash with Collingwood locked in deeper into the season and they played the Blues last year in Opening Round, so another opponent would be expected.

Brisbane would be keen to host the season opener following its flag triumph and unveil the premiership in front of their Gabba fans, with the Lions' 60-point thumping over Sydney last Saturday breaking its 21-year drought.

The AFL will continue to work through its fixture plans, with the full fixture expected to be released late in November.