Lance Franklin, Tony Lockett and Fraser Gehrig. Pictures: AFL Photos

NOTHING gets footy fans more excited than a big bag of goals.

But with the era of Lockett, Dunstall and Ablett in the rearview mirror, huge hauls of goals by a single player have become rarer and rarer in the modern game.

There have been 282 instances of 10-goal hauls in VFL/AFL history, but just seven in the past 10 seasons. In the 10 seasons between 1990 and 1999, there were 69 bags of 10 goals or more.

Take a look at your club's history of 10-goal hauls and re-watch some famous big bags.

Most recent: Taylor Walker, 10.2 v West Coast, 2023
Most 10-goal hauls: Tony Modra (4), Scott Hodges, Tom Lynch, Taylor Walker
Total 10-goal hauls: 7
Most goals in a game: Tony Modra, 13.4 v Richmond, 1993

03:14

Walker massacre with career-high 10 in game 250

Taylor Walker has a milestone game to remember with a spectacular 10-goal haul in the Crows' demolition

Most recent: Jonathan Brown, 10.1 v Carlton, 2007
Most 10-goal hauls: Bob Beecroft (2), Jack Moriarty (2), Bernie Quinlan (2), Jonathan Brown, Mick Conlan, Jimmy Freake, Fred Hughson, Bob Merrick, Richard Osborne
Total 10-goal hauls: 12
Most goals in a game: Bob Merrick, 12 v Melbourne, 1919 & Jack Moriarty, 12 v North Melbourne, 1928

03:25

Big Bags: Brown puts on career-high 10-goal show, 2007

Brisbane champion Jonathan Brown sets a personal best with double figures at the Gabba in Round 16, 2007

Most recent: Charlie Curnow, 10.3 v West Coast, 2023
Most 10-goal hauls: Harry Vallence (4), Stephen Kernahan (2), Horrie Clover, Greg Kennedy, Ross Ditchburn, Paul Schmidt, Vin Gardiner, Jim Baird, Robert Walls, Noel O'Brien, Alex Jesaulenko, Stephen Silvagni, Charlie Curnow
Total 10-goal hauls: 17
Most goals in a game: Horrie Clover, 13 v St Kilda, 1921

03:15

Curnow's career-best 10 steals the show at Marvel

Charlie Curnow produces his best haul of 10 goals in Carlton's massive 71-point victory

Most recent: Sav Rocca, 11.1 v Fremantle, 1998
Most 10-goal hauls: Peter McKenna (13), Gordon Coventry (11), Ron Todd (5), Sav Rocca (5), Brian Taylor (2), Bill Twomey, Dick Lee, Phil Carman, Peter Daicos
Total 10-goal hauls: 40
Most goals in a game: Gordon Coventry, 17 v Fitzroy, 1930

04:18

Big Bags: Sav Rocca slams home 11 goals at Vic Park, 1998

Saverio Rocca produces his career-best against Fremantle in front of an adoring crowd

Most recent: Matthew Lloyd, 11.1 v Western Bulldogs, 2003
Most 10-goal hauls: John Coleman (12), Paul Salmon (3), Matthew Lloyd (3), Greg Stockdale, Vince Irwin, Ted Freyer, Tom Reynolds, Fred Gallagher, Ron Evans, Ted Fordham, Geoff Blethyn
Total 10-goal hauls: 26
Most goals in a game: John Coleman, 14 v Fitzroy, 1954

04:01

Lloyd! Essendon's gun forward kicks 11 goals and breaks records, 2003

Matthew Lloyd went past Simon Madden as the greatest goalkicker in club history against the Western Bulldogs

Most recent: Tony Modra, 10.2 v Melbourne, 1999
Most 10-goal hauls: Tony Modra
Total 10-goal hauls: 1
Most goals in a game: Tony Modra, 10.2 v Melbourne, 1999

04:30

Goalkicking 'Godra' hits double figures for the Dockers, 1999

Tony Modra kicked 10 goals in a game five times, four with Adelaide and one for Fremantle against Melbourne at the MCG

Most recent: Gary Ablett snr, 10.3 v Melbourne, 1994
Most 10-goal hauls: Gary Ablett snr (12), Doug Wade (4), George Moloney (3), Lindsay White (3), George Goninon (2), Jim McShane, Cliff Rankin, Lloyd Hagger, Lou Daily, Jack Metherell, Billy Brownless
Total 10-goal hauls: 30
Most goals in a game: Gary Ablett snr, 14.7 v Essendon, 1993

02:34

Ablett! Geelong champion kicks 10 goals v Melbourne, 1994

Gary Ablett Snr was the difference against the Dees in a high-scoring battle at Kardinia Park

No Suns player has kicked 10 or more goals in a game

Most goals in a game: Tom Lynch, 8.1 v Carlton, 2018

02:49

Lynch's big day out destroys Blues

Gold Coast captain Tom Lynch kicks a career-best eight goals in the Suns' 34-point win over Carlton

No Giants player has kicked 10 or more goals in a game

Most goals in a game: Jeremy Cameron, 9.5 v Gold Coast, 2019

03:11

Cameron all but clinches Coleman after kicking nine goals

Jeremy Cameron plays a key part in the Giants' victory over the Suns, scoring nine goals and racking up 19 disposals

Most recent: Lance Franklin, 13.4 v North Melbourne, 2012
Most 10-goal hauls: Jason Dunstall (16), Peter Hudson (12), Michael Moncrieff (3), Leigh Matthews (2), Alec Albiston, Wally Culpitt, Dermott Brereton, Lance Franklin
Total 10-goal hauls: 37
Most goals in a game: Jason Dunstall, 17.5 v Richmond, 1992

03:34

On This Day: 'Thirteen! Thirteeeeeen!' Buddy's day out, 2012

Lance Franklin kicks 13 goals and Anthony Hudson provides the iconic commentary

Most recent: Garry Lyon, 10.4 v Footscray, 1994
Most 10-goal hauls: Fred Fanning (6), George Margitich (3), Harry Davie, Norm Smith, Bob Johnson, Allen Jakovich, Garry Lyon, Harry Harker
Total 10-goal hauls: 15
Most goals in a game: Fred Fanning, 18 v St Kilda, 1947

04:15

Big Bags: Lyon achieves incredibly rare 10-goal finals feat, 1994

Only four players in VFL/AFL history have kicked 10 goals in a final and Garry Lyon joins the exclusive club for Melbourne in a semi-final win

Most recent: Ben Brown, 10.1 v Port Adelaide, 2019
Most 10-goal hauls: John Longmire (2), Wayne Carey (2), Jock Spencer (2), Malcolm Blight, Adrian McAdam, Sam Kekovich, Kerry Good, Ross Glendinning, Ben Brown
Total 10-goal hauls: 12
Most goals in a game: John Longmire, 14.2 v Melbourne, 1990

03:20

Ben's 10 turns off the Power

Ben Brown has kicked this season's first bag of 10-goals in a dominant performance

No Power player has kicked 10 or more goals in a game

Most goals in a game: Warren Tredrea, 8.4 v Carlton, 1998

Most recent: Jack Riewoldt, 10.6 v Gold Coast, 2018
Most 10-goal hauls: Michael Roach (5), Jack Riewoldt (3), Jack Titus (3), Doug Strang (2), Jack Baggott, Matthew Richardson, Jeff Hogg, Sel Murray, Dick Harris, Brian Taylor
Total 10-goal hauls: 19
Most goals in a game: Doug Strang, 14 v North Melbourne, 1931

03:52

Unstoppable Jack's 10-goal haul

Richmond's Jack Riewoldt slotted 10 goals in his side's 74-point point win over the Gold Coast Suns

Most recent: Fraser Gehrig, 10.1 v Richmond, 2006
Most 10-goal hauls: Tony Lockett (15), Bill Mohr (3), Fraser Gehrig (2), Dave McNamara, Allan Davis, George Young, Mark Jackson, Stephen Milne
Total 10-goal hauls: 25
Most goals in a game: Tony Lockett, 15.4 v Sydney, 1992

03:29

Big Bags: The G-Train at full steam with 10 goals against the Roos, 2004

St Kilda forward Fraser Gehrig kicks double digits to destroy North Melbourne

Most recent: Lance Franklin, 10.2 v Carlton, 2017
Most 10-goal hauls: Bob Pratt (8), Tony Lockett (7), Lindsay White (3), Harold Robertson, Jack Graham, Warwick Capper, Richard Osborne, Lance Franklin
Total 10-goal hauls: 23
Most goals in a game: Tony Lockett, 16.0 v Fitzroy, 1995

03:42

Big Bags: Rampant Buddy smashes the Blues, 2017

Sydney Swans superstar Lance Franklin boots 10 goals for the second time in his career in round 23, 2017

Most recent: Josh Kennedy, 10.1 v Carlton, 2015
Most 10-goal hauls: Josh Kennedy (3), Scott Cummings (2), Peter Sumich (2), Mark LeCras
Total 10-goal hauls: 8
Most goals in a game: Scott Cummings, 14.1 v Adelaide, 2000

06:19

Scott Cummings rewrites history with 14 goals, 2000

West Coast's star forward entered an exclusive club of players to have kicked 14 goals or more in a game against Adelaide at the WACA

Most recent: Josh Bruce, 10.2 v North Melbourne, 2021
Most 10-goal hauls: Simon Beasley (5), Kelvin Templeton, Alan Rait, Alby Morrison, Ron Grove, Josh Bruce
Total 10-goal hauls: 10
Most goals in a game: Kelvin Templeton, 15.9 v St Kilda, 1978

03:27

Bruce's breathtaking 10-goal show

Josh Bruce had the game of his life on Good Friday, producing a bag of ten goals in a phenomenal performance