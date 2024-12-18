Take a look at the big bags of goals kicked by players at your club

Lance Franklin, Tony Lockett and Fraser Gehrig. Pictures: AFL Photos

NOTHING gets footy fans more excited than a big bag of goals.

But with the era of Lockett, Dunstall and Ablett in the rearview mirror, huge hauls of goals by a single player have become rarer and rarer in the modern game.

There have been 282 instances of 10-goal hauls in VFL/AFL history, but just seven in the past 10 seasons. In the 10 seasons between 1990 and 1999, there were 69 bags of 10 goals or more.

Take a look at your club's history of 10-goal hauls and re-watch some famous big bags.

Most recent: Taylor Walker, 10.2 v West Coast, 2023

Most 10-goal hauls: Tony Modra (4), Scott Hodges, Tom Lynch, Taylor Walker

Total 10-goal hauls: 7

Most goals in a game: Tony Modra, 13.4 v Richmond, 1993

Learn More 03:14

Most recent: Jonathan Brown, 10.1 v Carlton, 2007

Most 10-goal hauls: Bob Beecroft (2), Jack Moriarty (2), Bernie Quinlan (2), Jonathan Brown, Mick Conlan, Jimmy Freake, Fred Hughson, Bob Merrick, Richard Osborne

Total 10-goal hauls: 12

Most goals in a game: Bob Merrick, 12 v Melbourne, 1919 & Jack Moriarty, 12 v North Melbourne, 1928

Learn More 03:25

Most recent: Charlie Curnow, 10.3 v West Coast, 2023

Most 10-goal hauls: Harry Vallence (4), Stephen Kernahan (2), Horrie Clover, Greg Kennedy, Ross Ditchburn, Paul Schmidt, Vin Gardiner, Jim Baird, Robert Walls, Noel O'Brien, Alex Jesaulenko, Stephen Silvagni, Charlie Curnow

Total 10-goal hauls: 17

Most goals in a game: Horrie Clover, 13 v St Kilda, 1921

Learn More 03:15

Most recent: Sav Rocca, 11.1 v Fremantle, 1998

Most 10-goal hauls: Peter McKenna (13), Gordon Coventry (11), Ron Todd (5), Sav Rocca (5), Brian Taylor (2), Bill Twomey, Dick Lee, Phil Carman, Peter Daicos

Total 10-goal hauls: 40

Most goals in a game: Gordon Coventry, 17 v Fitzroy, 1930

Learn More 04:18

Most recent: Matthew Lloyd, 11.1 v Western Bulldogs, 2003

Most 10-goal hauls: John Coleman (12), Paul Salmon (3), Matthew Lloyd (3), Greg Stockdale, Vince Irwin, Ted Freyer, Tom Reynolds, Fred Gallagher, Ron Evans, Ted Fordham, Geoff Blethyn

Total 10-goal hauls: 26

Most goals in a game: John Coleman, 14 v Fitzroy, 1954

Learn More 04:01

Most recent: Tony Modra, 10.2 v Melbourne, 1999

Most 10-goal hauls: Tony Modra

Total 10-goal hauls: 1

Most goals in a game: Tony Modra, 10.2 v Melbourne, 1999

Learn More 04:30

Most recent: Gary Ablett snr, 10.3 v Melbourne, 1994

Most 10-goal hauls: Gary Ablett snr (12), Doug Wade (4), George Moloney (3), Lindsay White (3), George Goninon (2), Jim McShane, Cliff Rankin, Lloyd Hagger, Lou Daily, Jack Metherell, Billy Brownless

Total 10-goal hauls: 30

Most goals in a game: Gary Ablett snr, 14.7 v Essendon, 1993

Learn More 02:34

No Suns player has kicked 10 or more goals in a game

Most goals in a game: Tom Lynch, 8.1 v Carlton, 2018

Learn More 02:49

No Giants player has kicked 10 or more goals in a game

Most goals in a game: Jeremy Cameron, 9.5 v Gold Coast, 2019

Learn More 03:11

Most recent: Lance Franklin, 13.4 v North Melbourne, 2012

Most 10-goal hauls: Jason Dunstall (16), Peter Hudson (12), Michael Moncrieff (3), Leigh Matthews (2), Alec Albiston, Wally Culpitt, Dermott Brereton, Lance Franklin

Total 10-goal hauls: 37

Most goals in a game: Jason Dunstall, 17.5 v Richmond, 1992

Learn More 03:34

Most recent: Garry Lyon, 10.4 v Footscray, 1994

Most 10-goal hauls: Fred Fanning (6), George Margitich (3), Harry Davie, Norm Smith, Bob Johnson, Allen Jakovich, Garry Lyon, Harry Harker

Total 10-goal hauls: 15

Most goals in a game: Fred Fanning, 18 v St Kilda, 1947

Learn More 04:15

Most recent: Ben Brown, 10.1 v Port Adelaide, 2019

Most 10-goal hauls: John Longmire (2), Wayne Carey (2), Jock Spencer (2), Malcolm Blight, Adrian McAdam, Sam Kekovich, Kerry Good, Ross Glendinning, Ben Brown

Total 10-goal hauls: 12

Most goals in a game: John Longmire, 14.2 v Melbourne, 1990

Learn More 03:20

No Power player has kicked 10 or more goals in a game

Most goals in a game: Warren Tredrea, 8.4 v Carlton, 1998

Most recent: Jack Riewoldt, 10.6 v Gold Coast, 2018

Most 10-goal hauls: Michael Roach (5), Jack Riewoldt (3), Jack Titus (3), Doug Strang (2), Jack Baggott, Matthew Richardson, Jeff Hogg, Sel Murray, Dick Harris, Brian Taylor

Total 10-goal hauls: 19

Most goals in a game: Doug Strang, 14 v North Melbourne, 1931

Learn More 03:52

Most recent: Fraser Gehrig, 10.1 v Richmond, 2006

Most 10-goal hauls: Tony Lockett (15), Bill Mohr (3), Fraser Gehrig (2), Dave McNamara, Allan Davis, George Young, Mark Jackson, Stephen Milne

Total 10-goal hauls: 25

Most goals in a game: Tony Lockett, 15.4 v Sydney, 1992

Learn More 03:29

Most recent: Lance Franklin, 10.2 v Carlton, 2017

Most 10-goal hauls: Bob Pratt (8), Tony Lockett (7), Lindsay White (3), Harold Robertson, Jack Graham, Warwick Capper, Richard Osborne, Lance Franklin

Total 10-goal hauls: 23

Most goals in a game: Tony Lockett, 16.0 v Fitzroy, 1995

Learn More 03:42

Most recent: Josh Kennedy, 10.1 v Carlton, 2015

Most 10-goal hauls: Josh Kennedy (3), Scott Cummings (2), Peter Sumich (2), Mark LeCras

Total 10-goal hauls: 8

Most goals in a game: Scott Cummings, 14.1 v Adelaide, 2000

Learn More 06:19

Most recent: Josh Bruce, 10.2 v North Melbourne, 2021

Most 10-goal hauls: Simon Beasley (5), Kelvin Templeton, Alan Rait, Alby Morrison, Ron Grove, Josh Bruce

Total 10-goal hauls: 10

Most goals in a game: Kelvin Templeton, 15.9 v St Kilda, 1978