Toby Pink has been delisted but will be redrafted by North Melbourne as a rookie

Toby Pink celebrates a goal during the match between North Melbourne and West Coast at Blundstone Arena in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne has committed to redrafting Toby Pink as a rookie after delisting him on Thursday.

The 26-year-old arrived at Arden Street as a delisted free agent last October after earning a second chance in the AFL, following a dominant season for Glenelg in the SANFL.

Pink made his debut against Greater Western Sydney in round one, seven years after being drafted by Sydney, where he spent three seasons on the rookie list without playing a senior game.

The versatile key position player managed 15 senior appearances in his first season at Arden Street.

Pink initially joined the Kangaroos on a one-year deal, but the Roos will re-select the South Australian via November's Telstra AFL Rookie Draft.

North Melbourne footy talent manager Brady Rawlings said the decision to move Pink off the primary list will give the Roos more options at the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft.

"This will give us the flexibility to bring in more young talent through the upcoming national draft," Rawlings said.

"Toby has worked hard to earn a second chance in the AFL, and we are committed to re-drafting him as a rookie.

"We thank Toby for selflessly agreeing to this move to assist the club with our list strategy."

The 2024 Telstra AFL Rookie Draft will be held on Friday, November 22.