THE COUNTDOWN is on.

The fixture for the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership season was released on Thursday with plenty of matches to look forward to.

With new coaches, old rivalries and players switching clubs since the 2024 campaign ended, there are some huge fixtures to come next year.

We take a look at the 25 must-watch games of 2025.

Epic prelim rematch kicks off the season

Opening Round, Thursday March 6, Gabba, 6.50pm AEST

Geelong and eventual premier Brisbane played out a preliminary final for the ages in 2024 in what was the game of the season. The Lions came from 25 points down early in the third quarter on their way to a famous win in front of a Geelong-heavy 93,066 MCG crowd, but not before a flurry of late goals saw the Cats momentarily snatch back the lead late in the game. Now, those two sides will kick off the 2025 season in Opening Round with a rematch of that epic encounter, where the Lions will also unfurl their premiership flag and begin their title defence.

Old rivals to clash at the 'G

Round one, Thursday March 13, MCG, 7.30pm AEDT

While they again won't open the season, the Blues and Tigers meet in their traditional blockbuster at the MCG to begin round one. Carlton will be desperate to begin its season with a win as it targets greater heights in 2025, and the Blues will come up against a new-look, and likely very young, Tigers side as Adem Yze takes charge in his second year.

Harry McKay and Tom Lynch compete for the ball during the R1 match between Carlton and Richmond at the MCG on March 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Grand Final rematch

Round one, Saturday March 15, SCG, 4.15pm AEDT

The Grand Final rematch always promises to be a fiery affair and this should be no exception. The Swans will be hurting deeply after September's capitulation and keen to exact some form of revenge on the Lions on their home deck at the SCG. This should be a beauty.

Cam Rayner and Eric Hipwood celebrate after the Grand Final between Brisbane and Sydney at the MCG on September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Power aim to give Houston a problem

Round one, Saturday March 15, MCG, 7.35pm AEDT

Dan Houston's blockbuster move to the Magpies was the biggest move of this year's Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period and his old Port Adelaide teammates won't have to wait long to renew acquaintances with the two-time All-Australian. Their first meeting comes in the Power's first game of the season, although it's in front of the black and white army rather than the teal faithful at Adelaide Oval.

Dan Houston in the Collingwood colours for the first time on October 16, 2024. Picture: Collingwood FC

Dogs hope for record-breaking centenary game

Round two, Friday March 21, MCG, 7.40pm AEDT

The Bulldogs will mark their 100th season of VFL/AFL football in 2025 and are celebrating the occasion with a Friday night MCG blockbuster against Collingwood. The Dogs are hoping to shatter their all-time home crowd record of 58,997 and are even eyeing off the club's home and away record attendance of 68,447. It will be the Dogs' first MCG home game since round two, 2009, when they beat North Melbourne by 15 points.

Marcus Bontempelli celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash with Collingwood in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Western Derby

Round three, Sunday March 30, Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST

The most anticipated home and away game in WA always produces fireworks – and the odd surprise or two. This year’s clash in R7 was a doozy as wunderkind Harley Reid lifted the Eagles to one of the biggest upsets in derby history and break a run of five straight losses to their crosstown rivals. Freo got the better of the return bout but what scars will that loss have left? We won’t have to wait too long to find out.

Parker faces the Swans for the first time

Round four, Saturday April 5, Marvel Stadium, 7.35pm AEDT

Sydney great Luke Parker has been one of the faces of the club's recent successful era, so it will be all the more jarring when he lines up in blue and white strips opposite his Swans teammates. Parker's fellow former Swan Jacob Konstanty could also take the field for the Roos in this clash, set for Saturday night at Marvel Stadium as the Roos seek to test their mettle against the 2024 grand finalists.

Luke Parker in action during Sydney's clash with North Melbourne in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Bolton faces old mates in the Barossa

Round five, Sunday April 13, Barossa Park, 12.05pm ACST

Hosting a game in the Barossa Valley has long been a goal for the AFL's Gather Round festival and it's coming to life in 2025. New Fremantle recruit Shai Bolton will face his old Richmond teammates for the first time in the second of the two Barossa game next year. On 2024 form, the Dockers are expected to comfortably account for the rebuilding Tigers but funny things can happen when you're wearing a new jumper.

Hayden Young tackles Shai Bolton during Fremantle's clash with Richmond in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawks, Power renew acquaintances in Gather Round

Round five, Sunday April 13, Adelaide Oval, 6.50pm ACST

The Instagram comment. The Sicily poster. The three-point margin. The taunt. The fine. This year's semi-final thriller between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn was nothing if not dramatic. Now, the Power and Hawks will clash again in a marquee Sunday night timeslot in the final match of Gather Round. Not much more needs to be said. Get out your popcorn.

Ken Hinkley and James Sicily face off after the post-game siren of the 2024 semi-final between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn. Picture: AFL Photos

Roos host Blues in marquee Good Friday game

Round six, Friday April 18, Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

The Roos and Blues will clash for a third successive year on Good Friday, but North will be hoping for a better showing than last year in their marquee match. Blues twin towers Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay combined for nine goals to power Carlton to a thumping 56-point win, but with another year of development under champion coach Alastair Clarkson, could these young Roos cause an upset victory on the big stage?

North Melbourne and Carlton players run through a joint banner ahead of the R3 match at Marvel Stadium on March 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Familiar faces as Suns take on Tigers

Round six, Saturday April 19, Marvel Stadium, 7.35pm AEST

As if seeing Damien Hardwick at the helm of the Suns wasn't enough, the Tigers will also come up against reigning Jack Dyer medallist Daniel Rioli this time around. There is also the fact these teams have played out some absolute classics (Karmichael Hunt or Noah Anderson, anyone?) although Gold Coast has won the past five meetings.

Daniel Rioli in action during Richmond's clash with Gold Coast in round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong v Hawthorn on Easter Monday

Round six, Monday April 21, MCG, 3.20pm AEST

This is a match-up that very rarely fails to entertain, with eight of the past 13 clashes being decided by four goals or less. With that in mind, the Cats have easily had the better of the two sides recently, winning by an average of 56 points over their past three meetings. But this is a different Hawthorn beast as Sam Mitchell's men aim to prove they weren't just a flash in the pan in 2024.

Tanner Bruhn handballs during the R3 match between Geelong and Hawthorn at the MCG on April 1, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Dees and Tigers light up the 'G on Anzac Day Eve

Round seven, Thursday April 24, MCG, 7.30pm AEST

Next season marks 10 years since the first Anzac Day Eve game between Melbourne and Richmond, and it remains one of the best spectacles on the calendar regardless of where the teams sit on the ladder. The moving pre-match ceremony is always a highlight, while it will be just the second time Tigers coach Adem Yze has faced the club where he made his name as a player and was an assistant coach in the Demons' premiership-winning 2021 season. Melbourne has won the past five Anzac Day Eve encounters, but there's plenty of unknown surrounding the Demons in 2025 and maybe this is the year the young, inexperienced Tiger cubs can bring that run to a halt.

Melbourne and Richmond players pause for the Last Post ahead of the R7 match at the MCG on April 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Bombers, Pies renew rivalry on Anzac Day

Round seven, Friday April 25, MCG, 3.20pm AEST

A year on from their famous draw on Anzac Day, the Magpies and Bombers will renew their rivalry again in arguably the biggest game of the home and away season. Two of the three biggest crowds in the history of the fixture have come in the past two years so this promises to again be a must-watch affair.

Tom Barrass meets his old mates

Round seven, Sunday April 27, Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

Now wearing brown and gold, Tom Barrass won't have to wait too long to face his old team in West Coast. The 29-year-old's push to join Hawthorn was one of the major storylines of this year's trade period, and after several twists and turns, he finally landed at Waverley Park with 20 minutes to spare. Thankfully for the 2018 premiership player, he'll be spared a hostile reception from a parochial WA crowd, with this game being played at Marvel Stadium in the only meeting between the teams for the season.

"I really want to play my role for the team and help some other boys learn and develop along the way"



Hear from new recruit Tom Barrass 💪 pic.twitter.com/BbGEdlCJRd — Hawthorn FC (@HawthornFC) October 29, 2024

Giants, Swans renew the hottest rivalry in footy

Round eight, Sunday May 4, SCG, 1.10pm AEST

It's still the newest crosstown rivalry in footy and it's now the most fiercely contested, following the Swans' stunning comeback finals win at the SCG in September. The first Sydney Derby of 2025 will be compelling viewing as Isaac Heeney, Chad Warner and Errol Gulden face off against Tom Green, Stephen Coniglio and Josh Kelly in a mouthwatering midfield battle, as the Giants seek to exact a measure of revenge for the painful defeat that kickstarted their tumble from the finals in straight sets.

Learn More 04:48

Suns aim to break Dimma's QClash duck

Round eight, Sunday May 4, Gabba, 7.20pm AEST

Damien Hardwick was soundly beaten in his first two QClashes against Brisbane, but he's had a year to bed down his system with the rising Suns. The Lions' dominance of this fixture extends back to 2017, with the reigning premiers having won 13 of the 15 Queensland derbies contested in that time. For the good of footy, it's time for the Suns to bring the fire back to the QClash.

Bodhi Uwland and Callum Ah Chee in action during Gold Coast's clash with Brisbane in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The first Showdown of the season

Round nine, Saturday May 10, Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm ACST

Even if you're not a Crows or Power fan, the Showdown is always compelling viewing. This fixture has delivered more than its share of thrillers over the years, and the two teams split the Showdowns last year with one win apiece. Despite a failure to make finals in the past seven years, the Crows have won three of the past four Showdowns, proving that ladder positions count for little when SA pride is on the line.

Power and Crows players engage in a scuffle during the Showdown in round 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Ex-Tigers take on former club

Round nine, Sunday May 11, MCG, 1.10pm AEST

After their departures from Richmond at season’s end, Liam Baker and Jack Graham will take on their former club when West Coast makes the trip to the MCG in May. Baker and Graham each won two flags at the Tigers but decided on a fresh start in Western Australia, with this game also the Eagles’ only trip to the MCG in 2025.

Jack Graham with Liam Baker during the round 17 match between Richmond and Sydney at the MCG, July 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

New Cat faces old Dogs teammates

Round 11, Thursday May 22, GMHBA Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

A knee injury means Bailey Smith last played for the Bulldogs in late 2023, but the new Cats midfielder is set to come up against his former teammates for the first time in round 11. Smith played 103 games for the Dogs but requested a trade to Geelong at season's end, landing at the Cats just before the deadline.

Bailey Smith poses in Geelong colours after being traded from the Western Bulldogs. Picture: Cats Media

Dreamtime at the 'G hits the Friday night stage

Round 11, Friday May 23, MCG, 7.40pm AEST

The annual showpiece match of Sir Doug Nicholls Round, played between Richmond and Essendon, moves to Friday night for the first time in 2025. It's the 20th anniversary of the event, which has long been a highlight of the football calendar as the game celebrates the contribution of First Nations people to Australian football. The pre-game ceremonies are always spectacular, and the football often follows suit.

A view of the MCG during the pre-game ceremony for Dreamtime at the 'G in round 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Rivals to meet again on King’s Birthday Eve

Round 13, Sunday June 8, MCG, 7.20pm AEST

For the third straight year, rivals the Blues and Bombers will meet on King’s Birthday Eve at the MCG. Essendon won the first such clash in 2023 before the Blues came out on top this year. These clashes always have extra meaning, but in 2023 this defeat then led to a nine-game winning run for Carlton as it reached a preliminary final. This year, the Bombers lost seven of their last 10 games of the year after this defeat.

Harry McKay and Ben McKay during Carlton's clash with Essendon in round 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Rivals go toe-to-toe in King's Birthday clash

Round 13, Monday June 9, MCG, 3.20pm AEST

There's always plenty of spice in the King's Birthday clash, and we expect nothing different next season. The corresponding game in 2024 marked the end of Demons superstar Christian Petracca's campaign after he copped an errant knee in a marking contest, while Brayden's Maynard's career-ending hit on Demon Angus Brayshaw in the 2023 qualifying final remains fresh in the mind. It was a snoozefest when the two sides met again in the final round of last season, before a 36-minute lightning delay late in the final quarter livened up proceedings. What's in store in the 2025 edition?

The Battle between Hawks and Saints

Round 17, Marvel Stadium, date and time TBC

All players want to perform well against their old sides, but Josh Battle just might have a little bit extra motivation when the teams face off later in the year. The 26-year-old joined Hawthorn this off-season as an unrestricted free agent after 123 games over eight seasons with St Kilda. Famously, however, St Kilda's hierarchy gave Battle the cold shoulder and didn't invite him to the club's best and fairest awards, where he finished on the podium in third place.

Josh Battle after signing with Hawthorn as a free agent at the end of the 2024 season. Picture: Supplied

Giant reunion for former Bomber

Round 19, Marvel Stadium, date and time TBC

With no offer of a two-year deal forthcoming, Jake Stringer looked elsewhere and found a new home at the Giants during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period. Now at his third club, the forward will come up against the Bombers in round 19 as he takes on his former club for the first time since his exit.