Vic Country star Sam Lalor has been taken at pick No.1 in the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft

No.1 pick Sam Lalor with Trent Cotchin at the Telstra AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has crowned Sam Lalor as the No.1 pick in the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft, separating the game-breaking midfielder from the pack in the most even race in years between the country's best junior players.

Lalor edged ahead of Oakleigh Chargers midfielder Finn O'Sullivan at the top of the draft, with the Tigers also opting not to bid on father-son prospect Levi Ashcroft, who was considered by some the best talent available.

The powerful and explosive Lalor has earned comparisons with Richmond champion Dustin Martin and was handed his jumper on stage by triple-premiership captain Trent Cotchin as he starts his career in yellow and black.

"It was a really surreal feeling, and I was pretty shocked, but to share it with family and friends in the room was really special and I've got a lot of relief, so I can enjoy it a bit more," Lalor told AFL.com.au after his selection was made official.

"They (the Tigers) came over on Monday night with a bit of media, and the coach came over and they let me know then, but it's kind of hit me now.

"I'm really excited to come in with a lot of new boys and I can't wait to see who they are."

Lalor joins the Tigers with the club's first No.1 pick since the club recruited Brett Deledio in 2004 and he shapes as the centrepiece player in a rebuild that will be turbocharged by up to eight valuable selections across Wednesday and Thursday night.

The Greater Western Victoria Rebels product has risen in prominence through the second half of the year to emerge late as a No.1 contender, with ankle and hip injuries and a serious hamstring setback restricting him at different stages.

Recruiters have long identified upside in the 18-year-old's talent, however, and were given plenty of glimpses of his ability to impact games with his penetrating kick, one-on-one strength, and explosiveness in big moments throughout 2024.

Hailing from Bacchus Marsh and playing his school football with Geelong Grammar, Lalor is the second No.1 pick to come from the Greater Western Victoria Rebels in three years after Aaron Cadman was crowned by Greater Western Sydney in 2022.

Richmond secured access to the No.1 pick after winning just two games in its first season under new coach Adem Yze, with an exodus of senior players at the end of the year setting up a bumper draft for the club.

In a tribute to late recruiting manager Chris Toce, the talent scout's young son Harry entered the details in the Tigers' draft room to make Lalor's selection official after he was informed of the club's decision on Monday.

O'Sullivan was snapped up at pick No.2 by North Melbourne, joining a midfield that is stacked with young talent, before Carlton pounced on Oakleigh Chargers midfielder Jagga Smith.

Adelaide opted for local talent Sid Draper with pick No.4 in a selection that shaped the top end of the draft, given the Crows had been weighing several options into this week.

Melbourne finally bid on talented father-son talent Levi Ashcroft at pick No.5, with Brisbane matching immediately to secure the Sandringham Dragons talent and pairing him with Norm Smith Medal-winning brother Will at the Lions.

The Demons then used their pick No.6 to add Dandenong Stingrays midfielder Harvey Langford, who was the joint winner of the Larke Medal as the best player in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Championships.

Richmond's second prime selection landed at pick No.7, with the Tigers selecting 195cm midfielder Josh Smillie before St Kilda entered the draft with back-to-back selections, welcoming versatile half-back Tobie Travaglia with the first of those at No.8.

The Saints then used pick No.9 to bid on Gold Coast Academy player Leo Lombard, who joined Langford as a Larke medallist this year and was a VFL premiership player with the Suns as a 16-year-old.

Once the Suns matched, the Saints used their pick, which arrived originally as compensation for losing free agent defender Josh Battle, to add a replacement tall defender in Alix Tauru, rounding out the top 10.

2024 Telstra AFL Draft – First Round

1. Sam Lalor (Richmond)

2. Finn O'Sullivan (North Melbourne)

3. Jagga Smith (Carlton)

4. Sid Draper (Adelaide)

5. Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane – matching Melbourne's bid)

6. Harvey Langford (Melbourne)

7. Josh Smillie (Richmond)

8. Tobie Travaglia (St Kilda)

9. Leo Lombard (Gold Coast – matching St Kilda's bid)

10. Alix Tauru (St Kilda)

11. Xavier Lindsay (Melbourne)