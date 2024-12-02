Blues coach spotted in the stands at Tottenham's English Premier League clash with Fulham

Michael Voss and Roy Hodgson watch Tottenham's English Premier League clash with Fulham on December 1, 2024. Picture: Optus Sport

CARLTON coach Michael Voss will spend time with Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou this week, with the Blues boss taking advantage of the club's connections to Australia's greatest round-ball manager.

Voss was pictured on Sunday evening watching Tottenham's 1-1 draw with Fulham in the company of former Liverpool, England and Inter Milan manager Roy Hodgson, part of the Carlton coach's week-long visit to London.

He will spend time with both Postecoglou at Tottenham and with Saracens Rugby Club, having jetted off to the United Kingdom late last week to undertake the personal development trip.

Voss had previously spent last week welcoming the club's new one-to-four-year players to Ikon Park, before flying to London ahead of the weekend for his stints with both Tottenham and Saracens.

Jagga Smith and Michael Voss at night one of the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

He is expected to return to Australia later this week and be back at training next week.

Postecoglou, a renowned Carlton supporter, was part of a five-person coaching selection committee that helped the Blues decide upon Brendon Bolton as their new senior coach throughout the 2015 season.

The Australian has been serving as Tottenham's manager for the best part of 18 months, having previously enjoyed successful coaching stints in charge of the Australian national team, Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan and Celtic in Scotland.