The Gungahlin Jets' junior girls are among the players benefiting from the 2024 Telstra Footy Country Grants, which handed out $2 million across almost 600 projects

Players from the Gungahlin Jets juniors during the 2024 season. Picture: Supplied

AFL CANBERRA'S Gungahlin Jets is one of hundreds of local football clubs across Australia to benefit from the popular Telstra Footy Country Grants Program, with the Jets able to field two new girls' teams this year with the support of a grant.

Telstra distributed $2m to community-based clubs around the country in 2024, the first year of the four-year $8m commitment, supporting nearly 600 projects to help strengthen, sustain and grow local footy.

Eligible clubs across regional and metro areas can apply for grants up to $20,000 to help with a wide range of footy-related expenditure, such as training equipment, start-up costs for new female teams, game day technology, training and education, and Indigenous or Pride-themed jumpers.

From Huonville Football Club in Tasmania's far south up to the Tiwi Bombers in the Northern Territory, to the Grafton Tigers near Coffs Harbour on the east coast of NSW and Royals Football Club in Albany out west – the reach of Telstra Footy Country Grants has truly been felt nationwide.

The Jets, based at Amaroo Playing Fields to the north of Canberra, were able to establish Auskick Rookies and Auskick under-9s girls teams after securing a grant.

"When AFL Canberra advertised the grants, we saw a real opportunity to grow our grassroots girls' aspect of the club," Jets board chairman W.G. Cooper said.

"We seized the opportunity, with some really forward-thinking, proactive parents, and an impressive junior president, a 21-year-old by the name of James Risbey, who brings great energy in what can be a tough gig, leading junior footy.

"We all got together and said, 'Hey, we've got a real opportunity here … what can we do with it?'

Gungahlin Jets juniors in action during the 2024 season. Picture: Supplied

"To be able to welcome some younger girls to our club, and prioritise and grow our female portfolio, was a real focus of our application.

"We could provide jumpers and other kit, and some really good training equipment; it just created a really positive and inclusive atmosphere that our families, in particular, got around.

"We had some excellent input from the senior women's players, who ran a lot of the training for the girls.

"It was sort of a sequential success; we had really good participation for the Auskick girls – and the boys – but we really grew the female portfolio through the season, then the icing on the cake was the Burst competition.

"That really reinforced the effort with the girls during the season and really maximised the benefit of the equipment we purchased with the grant."

Telstra handed out over $100,000 to clubs nationally this year to assist with set-up costs of new clubs and female teams.

A Telstra spokesperson said the program had had an incredible impact in its inaugural year.

"The impact of this first year of our Grants program has surpassed all of our expectations with over 600 clubs already benefitting," they said.

"It's been incredibly heartwarming to see the tangible difference the funding is making to communities, and people of all ages and abilities, right across Australia. Local clubs are the beating heart of the game, and the unique sense of belonging they bring can mean the world to an individual.

"We hope that in supporting grassroots footy, we can offer more Aussies the health, social, and wellbeing benefits that come with being part of a club and grow the game for future generations. We've just opened up applications for next year and encourage every club to apply, we're hoping for an even bigger 2025!"

The Jets bought a range of gear to establish their new teams, including jumpers, footballs, tackling pads, handball targets, moveable goalposts and trampolines.

All of which Cooper says would have been difficult, if not impossible, for the volunteer-run club to afford without the support of a Telstra Footy Country Grant.

"There are challenges with ground hire, and really just cost-of-living issues with competing resources, so this grant broke down barriers to entry for a lot of our people," he said.

"Every club has its challenges, but where some have more consistent revenue streams, we work hard to fight for every dollar."

As well as the tangible benefits of increasing girls' participation, improving facilities and adding much-needed equipment, there have been intangible boosts as well.

The Jets were named AFL Canberra's Junior Club of the Year in 2024 for the work done to enhance its standing as a welcoming and inclusive environment that is an integral part of the social fabric of the local community.

"Our motto is 'One club, one family'," Cooper said.

"We're a grassroots, family-oriented, community club where we care about the person, not just the player.

"I think we have a great deal of growth and potential ahead of us. We're very fortunate to have great volunteers, sponsors, supporters, players and coaches, who are willing to roll their sleeves up get stuck in and try to improve the club and our community.

"This grant has enabled us to grow and improve on our foundation; it's a classic grassroots scenario where we're able to sow that seed early.

"Do we want to win games? Yes, of course, but what the club really cares about is community, and these kids, young men and women having a community so that when life throws lemons at them, they don't feel isolated, they can come together and bounce stuff off their mates, and learn things from others – build their resilience."

Young female players from Gungahlin Jets during the 2024 footy season. Picture: Supplied

Of all the benefits to come from the Jets' Telstra Footy Country Grant, the most important aspect was in evidence when the new Gungahlin girls took the field for the first time.

"One of them was my daughter, so there was a range of positive and proud emotions watching them play for the first time," Mr Cooper said.

"You feel proud for what the club can achieve, you feel optimistic about the future, it was a great range of positive feelings.

"The junior club played in three grand finals this year – one of our most successful seasons in recent memory.

"Unfortunately, we didn't take any flags home, but that's some pretty solid progress – onwards and upwards in 2025."

The Telstra Footy Country Grants Program is now open for 2025. Apply now, here.