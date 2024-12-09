The inaugural AFL Asia Cup was held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam over three intense days of competition

Japan players celebrate after winning the 2024 AFL Asia Cup Grand Final over Cambodia at Thanh Long Sports Center in Ho Chi Minh City. Picture: Supplied

JAPAN and Thailand have emerged with the spoils in the men's and women's competitions at the inaugural AFL Asia Cup, held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam over the weekend.

After a huge three days of competition, Japan faced off against Cambodia in the Grand Final of the men's tournament and ran away comfortable winners by 91 points, 17.9 (111) to 3.2 (20).

AFL ASIA CUP Check out all the news and pics

The Japanese were the standout team over three days of completion, with a balanced mix of athletic talls, a tough and disciplined defence and mercurial small and medium forwards.

They finished the tournament undefeated, but were tested several times, by Cambodia in a first-round match and India in a semi-final. Each time though, the Japanese were able to stick to their structure and regain their composure.

Action from the 2024 AFL Asia Cup men's Grand Final at Thanh Long Sports Center in Ho Chi Minh City. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, the Thais scored something of an upset win in the women's Grand Final, overcoming the previously undefeated Cambodia in the tournament decider.

The Thais had lost to Cambodia 44-18 in the first round but overran the Grand Final favourites in the second half of the decider.

Thailand players celebrate after winning the 2024 AFL Asia Cup Grand Final over Cambodia at Thanh Long Sports Center in Ho Chi Minh City. Picture: Supplied

The MVPs for the Grand Finals were Japan's Kouki Ariga (men's) and Thailand's Irravadee Makris (women's).

The inaugural AFL Asia Cup pitted national teams against each other, with squad made up entirely of footballers who are Asian citizens, rather than expat Australians.

For all the reports and pics, head to the AFL Asia website or check out AFL Asia on Facebook.

Final AFL Asia Cup Standings – Men’s

Japan Cambodia Indonesia India Hong Kong Pakistan Thailand China Laos Vietnam

Final AFL Asia Cup Standings – Women’s