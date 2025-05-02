You can watch every game of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every VFL and VFLW game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

Greater Western Sydney, Southport and Box Hill remain unbeaten to start the Smithy's VFL season, and will be looking to extend their winning streaks against Sydney, Williamstown and Richmond, respectively.

The VFL action kicks off on Friday afternoon when Essendon and North Melbourne clash at Windy Hill, while Collingwood and Footscray promises to be an enticing match-up, and Brisbane and Gold Coast go toe-to-toe on Sunday in the QClash.

There are some big matches in round three of the VFLW, including the Bombers and Roos in a top-four battle, while the Hawks meet Casey Demons and Carlton hosts Sandringham at Ikon Park.

The VFL home and away season will consist of 21 rounds, with every team to play 18 matches. The top 10 teams on the ladder will qualify for the finals series, which will conclude with the Grand Final on the weekend of September 20-21.

The rebel VFL Women's competition includes 14 home and away rounds.

You will also be able to watch the best under-18 footballers in the country LIVE and FREE when the Marsh AFL National Championships begin in June.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

>> Check out the VFLW fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game