Brent Daniels on the sidelines during the match simulation between Collingwood and GWS at La Trobe University Sports Park on February 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dan Curtin Knee TBC Mitch Hinge Back Test Mark Keane Leg TBC James Peatling Hamstring 1 week Izak Rankine Suspension Round 2 Updated: March 3, 2026

In the mix

Star forward Riley Thilthorpe is being managed with back soreness but is expected to be available for round one after joining main training next week. Rankine is unavailable for the season-opener due to suspension but is also recovering from a hamstring injury. Likewise Isaac Cumming and Callum Ah Chee, who are both due to join main training this week. Midfielder Jake Soligo is back in full training after a managed workload as he sought treatment for an irregular heartbeat. The club said Hinge's availability would be determined by his response to rehab sessions this week. Draftee Mitchell Marsh and young midfielder Charlie Edwards are pushing to debut, while Toby Murray has impressed as a second ruck option. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Doedee Wrist Test Sam Draper Foot 1-2 weeks Eric Hipwood Knee TBC Jack Payne Knee TBC Cam Rayner Groin Test Henry Smith Foot 4 weeks Updated: March 3, 2026

In the mix

Chris Fagan will have a strong squad to pick from ahead of Opening Round against the Western Bulldogs. Ryan Lester and Oscar Allen are both back from concussion, while Rayner trained on Tuesday and is almost certain to play. Noah Answerth (Achilles) played a VFL practice match last week and is fit, with the Lions having to decide whether he needs more game-time at the lower level before being thrown in the AFL. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Adam Cerra Hamstring 3-4 weeks Matt Cottrell Knee 3-4 weeks Francis Evans Knee 1-3 weeks Nick Haynes Ankle 1-3 weeks Jesse Motlop Knee Season Nic Newman Suspension Round 3 Harry O'Farrell Knee TBC Billy Wilson Foot TBC Updated: March 3, 2026

In the mix

The Blues will breathe a sigh of relief with Jacob Weitering available for Thursday night's opener after recovering from a fractured rib. Blake Acres (shoulder), Lachie Cowan (calf) and Matt Carroll (hamstring) are also available, but will return through the VFL. Cerra will miss the first month of the season, but there's a chance Evans and Haynes could return by next week. Nic Newman is suspended and will miss the first two matches following an incident in a VFL practice match. Jagga Smith and Harry Dean have already been named for AFL debuts, while Ollie Florent, Ben Ainsworth, Will Hayward, Liam Reidy and Campbell Chesser are in the frame for their club debuts. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bobby Hill Unavailable TBC Jeremy Howe Calf 1-2 weeks Reef McInnes Knee 4-6 weeks Darcy Moore Calf 1 week Updated: March 3, 2026

In the mix

Collingwood will start 2026 without two veteran backmen and another key defender, opening the door for Joel Cochran to make his debut against St Kilda on Sunday night. Dan Houston and Dan McStay have both recovered from interrupted pre-seasons to be fit in time for Opening Round. Angus Anderson has also been in the hunt for a debut first up after the 22-year-old was plucked out of the SANFL in November.. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cillian Bourke Hamstring TBC Nick Bryan Knee TBC Tom Edwards Knee TBC Lewis Hayes Knee TBC Isaac Kako Hamstring 1-3 weeks Nic Martin Knee Season Jordan Ridley Calf 4-5 weeks Sullivan Robey Back 1 week Will Setterfield Foot TBC Rhys Unwin Calf 3 weeks Updated: March 3, 2026

In the mix

Bombers young gun Kako is pushing to return for the huge round one clash against Hawthorn next week. But Ridley will miss the opening weeks of the season after another injury setback. No.9 draft pick Robey is nearing a return from his back injury, while three players who suffered ACL injuries last year are all getting closer to comebacks. Harry Jones and Nik Cox will continue their comebacks in a VFL practice match this weekend. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brennan Cox Calf Test Alex Pearce Calf Test Sam Switkowski Concussion Test Sam Sturt Knee TBC Karl Worner Knee soreness Test Updated: March 3, 2026

In the mix

The Dockers are yet to release an official injury list, but have indicated that Pearce and Cox are on track to recover from minor calf injuries and be available for the season-opener against Geelong on March 14. In positive news, important small forward Switkowski joined teammates as he returns from concussion. Ruck Sean Darcy (calf) and defender Luke Ryan (shoulder) got through a WAFL practice match at the weekend and are expected to be available. Hayden Young felt lower leg soreness and left the track on Tuesday out of caution but is not expected to be sidelined after returning to do some goalkicking. Worner is expected to recover from knee soreness over the next week. After working through a hip issue, dashing half-back Cooper Simpson is back in full training. Among new names making strong selection cases are ex-Magpie Mason Cox and draftee Tobyn Murray. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harley Barker Knee Indefinite Jeremy Cameron Quad Test Toby Conway Foot/Knee TBC Patrick Dangerfield Calf Test Keighton Matofai-Forbes Foot TBC Gryan Miers Thumb Test Jacob Molier Foot 8-10 weeks Bailey Smith Calf Test Updated: March 3, 2026

In the mix

It's largely good news from the medical rooms at GMHBA Stadium, though skipper Dangerfield is in doubt to face Gold Coast with a calf complaint. Smith and Cameron still need to tick the final boxes before returning from their pre-season ailments but coach Chris Scott is confident the two stars will play against the Suns on Friday night. Miers is less likely, with the Cats preferring to play it safe with the clever forward, while promising ruck Conway still has an uncertain timeline to return from knee and foot problems. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Beau Addinsall Hamstring 4-6 weeks Charlie Ballard Knee Test Elliott Himmelberg Knee 6-plus weeks Max Knobel Ankle 1-3 weeks Jai Murray Leg 6-plus weeks Jake Rogers Hamstring Test Matt Rowell Finger TBC Jed Walter Suspension Round 1 Updated: March 3, 2026

In the mix

Rowell had surgery last Thursday and the club is hopeful of a more definitive timeline on his return later this week, but have already ruled him out for the first three matches. Ethan Read will line up against Geelong on Friday night after missing the pre-season match against Brisbane with concussion, while Rogers and Ballard will both be available for selection but likely to play a VFL practice match. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Leek Aleer Groin 1 week Cody Angove Hamstring TBC Toby Bedford Hamstring 1 week Aaron Cadman Pelvis 2 weeks Finn Callaghan Hip Test Brent Daniels Hamstring 3-4 weeks Tom Green Knee Season Darcy Jones Knee TBC Josh Kelly Hip TBC Toby McMullin Hamstring 1 week Sam Taylor Hamstring 4-6 weeks Updated: March 3, 2026

In the mix

It's a daunting injury list for the Giants with as many as nine or 10 senior regulars at risk of missing the start of the season. Aleer and Taylor's issues will mean a club debut for Jayden Laverde down back, while Bedford, Cadman, Daniels and Jones missing from the forward line could open up a host of opportunities. Expect youngsters like Phoenix Gothard and Ollie Hannaford to stake their claim for AFL debuts in their absence. Green and Kelly's injuries will mean the midfield is light on, but Clayton Oliver will play in his new colours for the first time while there's confidence that Callaghan will get up. Angove had surgery this week and is expected to be sidelined for much of the first half of the season. Young duo Joe Fonti and Josaia Delana have put themselves forward to become certified members of the best 23 following strong summers. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Barrass Back Test James Blanck Groin TBC Will Day Shoulder 3 months Cam Mackenzie Concussion 1 week Cam Nairn Back 1 week Updated: March 3, 2026

In the mix

Barrass will need to prove his fitness later in the week after dealing with back soreness out of the Origin game in Perth. Mackenzie is in concussion protocols after a head knock in the AAMI Community Series, while Day is recovering from a shoulder reconstruction. Aidan Schubert and Noah Mraz have been hunting an Opening Round debut across the pre-season. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jake Bowey Foot TBC Tom Campbell Neck TBC Jai Culley Arm TBC Jack Henderson Sacrum TBC Matt Jefferson Foot TBC Luker Kentfield Knee 4-6 weeks Shane McAdam Achilles TBC Brody Mihocek Concussion TBC Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee TBC Jack Viney Achilles 8 weeks Kalani White Glandular fever TBC Updated: March 3, 2026

In the mix

While no official timelines have been released by the Demons, they do have a handful of senior players unavailable for round one. Culley (arm) is racing the clock to be fit to face St Kilda after surgery on a fractured arm last month, Viney (Achilles) is ruled out until at least round eight, and Bowey (Lisfranc) is aiming for a mid-season return. In better news for the Demons, off-season recruit Mihocek should clear concussion protocols to make his first appearance for the club in round one. Promising tall forward Kentfield has avoided surgery on his knee after landing awkwardly in last week's practice match but is still expected to be sidelined for 4-6 weeks. Father-son tall White is back in Queensland with family while he recovers from glandular fever. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Knee Season Aidan Corr Calf Test Taylor Goad Ankle 2-4 weeks Riley Hardeman Ankle 1-2 weeks Luke McDonald Wrist Test Colby McKercher Finger Test Blake Thredgold Foot TBC George Wardlaw Hamstring 2-3 weeks Updated: March 3, 2026

In the mix

The Kangas are hopeful McDonald and McKercher will be fit for round one next week, having been able to complete their running duties while sidelined. It might mean that Corr and Hardeman are a bit further behind, though. Wardlaw will miss the first couple of weeks, but young pair Lachy Dovaston and Tom Blamires are in the frame for AFL debuts. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Cochrane Hamstring 3-4 weeks Jack Lukosius Groin Test Sam Powell-Pepper Knee 12-14 weeks Ivan Soldo Knee Season Ollie Wines Suspension Round 3 Updated: March 3, 2026

In the mix

Almost an entire squad for Josh Carr to pick from ahead of round one against North Melbourne on March 15. Miles Bergman (foot) will be available after being rested against West Coast at the weekend, while Lukosius will integrate to training this week with the hope of putting his hand up for selection. Most of the big decisions for Carr revolve around the edges of his 23, with Ewan Mackinlay staking a strong case against the Eagles. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Judson Clarke ACL TBC Sam Cumming Shoulder 4 weeks Ollie Hayes-Brown Patella tendon Test Taj Hotton Hip TBC Mykelti Lefau Suspension Round 2 Dion Prestia Hamstring Test Samson Ryan Foot 3-4 weeks Tom Sims Elbow/Foot TBC Josh Smillie Quad 6-10 weeks Nick Vlastuin Management Test Updated: March 3, 2026

In the mix

Richmond's first match will come against Carlton next Thursday, with veterans Vlastuin and Prestia a chance to feature, although the latter may return through the VFL. Cumming is set for at least a month on the sidelines, while Noah Balta is available to play after sitting out last week's practice match with a minor hamstring issue. Smillie has suffered another quad injury, although not in the same area that was operated on last year. Lefau won't be available for selection until round two. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ryan Byrnes Foot TBC Liam Henry Hamstring 6-7 weeks Max King Calf/knee TBC Liam O'Connell Facial fractures TBC Jack Silvagni Concussion Test Updated: March 3, 2026

In the mix

New co-captain Cal Wilkie has been given the green light to play against Collingwood, maintaining his consecutive games streak, which currently stands at 155. Silvagni still needs to tick a few boxes before being cleared to play for the Saints for the first time. Mason Wood has got fit at the right time of the pre-season, as has Jack Macrae. Mattaes Phillipou looks set for more midfield time after a decent summer. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Riak Andrew Quad TBC Ned Bowman Hamstring 6 weeks Braeden Campbell Shin TBC Billy Cootee Thigh 3-4 weeks Harry Cunningham Quad 1 week Jesse Dattoli Foot 1-2 weeks Tom Hanily Shin 2-3 weeks Max King Back 5 months Jevan Phillipou Quad 1-2 weeks Updated: March 3, 2026

In the mix

The Swans have nine players on their injury list, but only Campbell and maybe Cunningham and Dattoli would have been in the frame to play Carlton this week. Campbell looks set to be sidelined for some time with a "complex" shin injury, which will require external specialists to help determine his recovery timeline. Taylor Adams has recovered from the Achilles injury he suffered in the pre-season, while Cunningham and Dattoli are close. To have so many youngsters on the injured list is no doubt frustrating for the Swans, but it shouldn't impact senior selection, at least not at this stage. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Liam Baker Suspension Round 2 Tyler Brockman ITB 5 weeks Liam Duggan Concussion Test Harry Edwards Concussion TBC Reuben Ginbey Foot Test Jack Graham Hamstring Test Tom Gross Hamstring 5-7 weeks Jack Hutchinson Ankle 7-9 weeks Tim Kelly Hamstring Test Noah Long Knee Season Fred Rodriguez Foot TBC Harry Schoenberg Suspension Round 2 Brandon Starcevich Calf 1-2 weeks Bailey Williams Groin 2-3 weeks Updated: March 3, 2026

In the mix

The backline will get a much-needed boost in round one, with Ginbey, Duggan, Starcevich and Brady Hough pushing to be available after missing the AAMI Community Series. A return to play is yet to be confirmed for Edwards after a head knock against Port Adelaide, but it is possible for him to return before round one under the concussion protocols. Kelly is aiming to join main training next week and play in round one. Draftees Josh Lindsay, Willem Duursma and Cooper Duff-Tytler have all made strong cases to debut in the club's season-opener, with co-captain Liam Baker to miss due to suspension. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bailey Dale Knee Test Sam Darcy Soreness Test Riley Garcia Hamstring TBC Ryan Gardner Groin 1-2 weeks Adam Treloar Calf Test Ryley Sanders Concussion 1-2 weeks Zac Walker Ankle 5-7 weeks Cody Weightman Knee TBC Updated: March 3, 2026

In the mix

Dale and Darcy will need to prove their fitness on Wednesday before being cleared to make the trip north to face the reigning premier. Lachie Jacques, Louis Emmett and Michael Sellwood are all under consideration for debuts at the Gabba. Sanders is in concussion protocols out of the AAMI Community Series, while Treloar has almost recovered from a calf strain. - Josh Gabelich