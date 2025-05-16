You can watch every game of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Callum Mills poses for a photo during AFL Captains Day on February 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every VFL and VFLW game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

Round 8 of the VFL kicks off on Friday afternoon when Sydney hosts Carlton at the SCG, while top-of-the-ladder Greater Western Sydney travels to Victoria Park to take on Collingwood in a huge battle to open Saturday's action. Box Hill, Southport and Footscray face Gold Coast, Casey Demons and Williamstown, respectively, as they look to maintain their places in the upper echelons of the ladder.

And on Sunday, North Melbourne's clash with Richmond appears the pick of the bunch in their top-10 battle.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

>> Check out the VFLW fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

There are five games in the VFLW on Saturday, highlighted by third-placed North Melbourne Werribee's meeting with second-placed Western Bulldogs, while the Magpies (eighth) host the Hawks (fifth) in another huge encounter. There's just one game on Sunday but it promises to be a ripper, with unbeaten Sandringham taking on Williamstown (seventh) at Trevor Barker Beach Oval.

>> Kayo subscribers can stream AFL games LIVE from the AFL Live Official App on mobile

The VFL home and away season will consist of 21 rounds, with every team to play 18 matches. The top 10 teams on the ladder will qualify for the finals series, which will conclude with the Grand Final on the weekend of September 20-21.

The rebel VFL Women's competition includes 14 home and away rounds.

You will also be able to watch the best under-18 footballers in the country LIVE and FREE when the Marsh AFL National Championships begin in June.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

>> Check out the VFLW fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game