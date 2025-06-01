Jeremy Cameron finishes with five goals to end a gallant surge from the Eagles at Optus Stadium

Jeremy Cameron and Tyson Stengle celebrate a goal during Geelong's win over West Coast in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

STAR midfielder Bailey Smith racked up a season-high 38 disposals and Jeremy Cameron kicked four final-quarter goals as Geelong avoided a major boilover in a 43-point win over last-placed West Coast at Optus Stadium.

The Cats led by just seven points early in the final quarter of Sunday night's match, and Eagles forward Noah Long had the chance to close the margin to one point with his 35m set shot.

EAGLES v CATS Full match coverage and stats

But Long's miss proved costly, with Geelong kicking seven of the next eight goals to secure the 17.14 (116) to 11.7 (73) win.

Cameron was restricted to one goal across the first three quarters under the tight attention of Reuben Ginbey, but the star forward exploded in the final term.

Smith tallied five clearances, one goal and 834m gained to go with his 38 disposals.

He already had 25 disposals to his name by halftime before a tight tag from Brady Hough slowed him somewhat.

Max Holmes (27 disposals, seven clearances) was also influential for Geelong, who improved their season record to 8-4.

West Coast co-captain Oscar Allen kicked four goals in his best match of the year, while Liam Baker was prolific with 29 disposals.

Smith ran riot in the opening quarter, tallying 15 disposals and four clearances to help give Geelong the early ascendancy.

The Cats were wasteful at times but kicked 4.5 to 2.0 for the term, with Gryan Miers' second goal coming on the quarter-time siren.

Smith racked three disposals and a goal within a minute of the second quarter starting as Geelong threatened to run away with the contest.

The lead extended to 29 points a few minutes later when Brad Close picked off Matt Flynn's horror across-the-goal pass to snap truly.

Allen helped drag West Coast back into the match.

The co-captain kicked two goals and laid off another to Noah Long with a brilliant handball to help spark life into the home side.

It proved infectious, with West Coast players dramatically lifting their pressure to put the heat on Geelong for the first time in the match.

The 42,501 crowd went wild when Harley Reid pounced on a Geelong blooper to kick his first goal of the match, reducing the margin to 11 points by half-time.

Two goals apiece in a third-quarter arm wrestle meant the margin was still 11 points entering the final term.

Elijah Hewett's high snap got the ball rolling for West Coast in the final quarter, but Long's miss a short time later proved crucial.

Ollie Dempsey, Tyson Stengle and Rhys Stanley goaled in quick succession, before Cameron ran riot with four majors for the term.

WEST COAST 2.0 7.2 9.4. 11.7 (73)

GEELONG 4.5. 8.7. 10.9. 17.14 (116)

GOALS

West Coast: Allen 4, J.Williams 2, Long, Reid, Kelly, Ryan, Hewett,

Geelong: Cameron 2, Miers 2, O.Henry 2, Stengle 2, Smith, Close, Neale, Mannagh, Dempsey, Stanley

BEST

West Coast: Reid, Allen, Baker, Kelly, Hewett

Geelong: Smith, Miers, Holmes, Cameron, Stewart

INJURIES

West Coast: Liam Ryan (corked thigh)

Geelong: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

West Coast: Bo Allan (replaced Ryan Maric in the fourth quarter)

Geelong: Ted Clohesy (replaced Rhys Stanley in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 42,501 at Optus Stadium