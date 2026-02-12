The Traders chat through the AFL Fantasy forwards to pick in Classic and Draft

Josh Rachele celebrates during the round nine match between Port Adelaide and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, May 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COULD the forward line have the most variation in all AFL Fantasy Classic teams?

While Harry Sheezel is the most selected player and Sam Flanders not too far behind as the value play of the year, there are several who could fill out the rest of the position.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

More midfield time is often what Fantasy coaches are hunting. Connor Macdonald and Josh Rachele are among players who have been getting the pre-season hype playing through the middle at training.

While it feels like there are a limited number of premium options, there could be some great picks in the later rounds on draft day. Don't miss out on the likes of Jordan De Goey, Brent Daniels and Mattaes Phillipou who are well down boards due to their 2025 averages.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie go through plenty of options from premiums to cash cows available as FWDs.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

0:50 - Roy's Rollin' 22

8:20 - Premium forwards

12:45 - Value forwards

25:30 - Cash cow forwards

30:55 - Draft options

39:00 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on X, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy Facebook page.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.