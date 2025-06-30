Check out your club's run of fixtures across the next four weeks

Patrick Cripps leads Carlton from the field after losing to Port Adelaide in round 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has failed to capitalise on the easiest fixture of the year so far as the Blues face a brutal month, while Geelong should cruise through the back end of the season.

The under-fire Blues fell to a 6-9 win-loss record after last week's loss to Port Adelaide as the pressure mounts on coach Michael Voss.

And their position comes despite having the easiest run of games to date, with the average ladder position of their opponents so far sitting at 10.9.

Despite not leaving Victoria for its next four matches, Carlton has a difficult run of games ahead against Collingwood (first), Brisbane (second), Melbourne (14th) and Hawthorn (fifth).

The average ladder position of those four opponents is 5.5, the second hardest run for the upcoming month.

Gold Coast, who have had the third easiest fixture so far, are also facing a run of testing matches, with theirs rated as the most difficult over the next month.

After a trip to Marvel Stadium to face Essendon, Gold Coast meets the Magpies, Adelaide and the Lions.

The easiest next month falls to Geelong, while the Cats' final four-game block is also the second softest.

However, that dream run comes after the Cats have faced the toughest opening 16 rounds of any club, but they should be eyeing at least a top-four finish from here.

Patrick Dangerfield and Bailey Smith celebrate during Geelong's win over Fremantle in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Coming off their bye, the Cats have no games left against current top-eight sides, with their hardest against Greater Western Sydney (ninth) in round 18.

Otherwise, they face Richmond twice, North Melbourne, St Kilda, Essendon, Port Adelaide and Sydney.

Each club's degree of difficulty is the average ladder position of its opponents. The lower the score, the harder the fixture is expected to be. Due to the uneven number of games played, the ladder for this analysis has been ordered by win percentage instead of premiership points

1.Collingwood, 2.Brisbane, 3.Adelaide, 4.Geelong, 5.Hawthorn, 6.Fremantle, 7.Gold Coast, 8.Western Bulldogs, 9.Greater Western Sydney, 10.Port Adelaide, 11.Essendon, 12.Carlton, 13.Sydney, 14.Melbourne, 15.St Kilda, 16.North Melbourne, 17.Richmond, 18.West Coast

R17: v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval

R18: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

R19: v Gold Coast, Adelaide Oval

R20: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval



Current ladder position: 3rd (10-5)

Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 9.7 (equal 10th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 9.8 (equal ninth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 10 (10th hardest)

Esava Ratugolea chases Darcy Fogarty during Port Adelaide's clash against Adelaide in round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

R17: v Port Adelaide, Gabba

R18: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium

R19: v Western Bulldogs, Gabba

R20: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium



Current ladder position: 2nd (10-1-4)

Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 9.7 (equal 10th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 9.3 (equal seventh hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 6.3 (third hardest)

Lachie Neale tackles Matt Rowell during Brisbane's clash against Gold Coast in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

R17: v Collingwood, MCG

R18: v Brisbane, Marvel Stadium

R19: v Melbourne, MCG

R20: v Hawthorn, MCG



Current ladder position: 12th (6-9)

Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 10.9 (18th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 5.5 (second hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 0

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 8.5 (seventh hardest)

Patrick Cripps evades a tackle by Harry Perryman during the match between Collingwood and Carlton at the MCG in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

R17: v Carlton, MCG

R18: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium

R19: v Fremantle, MCG

R20: v Richmond, MCG



Current ladder position: 1st (13-2)

Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 9.7 (equal 10th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 10.5 (equal 12th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 6 (second hardest)

Nick Daicos in action during Collingwood's clash against Richmond in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

R17: v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium

R18: v Richmond, MCG

R19: v Greater Western Sydney, Marvel Stadium

R20: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium



Current ladder position: 11th (6-8)

Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 9.2 (sixth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 10.3 (11th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 0

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 10.2 (11th hardest)

Bailey Dale is chased by Zach Merrett during the R10 match between the Western Bulldogs and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on May 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

R17: v Sydney, SCG

R18: v Hawthorn, Optus Stadium

R19: v Collingwood, MCG

R20: v West Coast, Optus Stadium



Current ladder position: 6th (10-5)

Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 10.7 (17th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 9.3 (equal seventh hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 8 (equal fifth hardest)

Caleb Serong in action during Fremantle's clash against Collingwood in round nine, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

R17: v Richmond, GMHBA Stadium

R18: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium

R19: v St Kilda, GMHBA Stadium

R20: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium



Current ladder position: 4th (10-5)

Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 8.2 (hardest)

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 14.3 (18th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 0

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 12.8 (17th hardest)

Patrick Dangerfield in action during Geelong's clash against St Kilda in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

R17: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium

R18: v Collingwood, People First Stadium

R19: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R20: v Brisbane, People First Stadium



Current ladder position: 7th (9-5)

Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 10.3 (16th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 4.3 (hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 11.8 (equal 15th hardest)

Noah Anderson and Josh Dunkley compete for the ball during Gold Coast's clash against Brisbane in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

R17: v West Coast, Optus Stadium

R18: v Geelong, Engie Stadium

R19: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium

R20: v Sydney, Engie Stadium



Current ladder position: 9th (9-6)

Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 9 (fifth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 11.5 (equal 15th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 11.5 (14th hardest)

Lachie Ash and Ollie Dempsey compete for the ball during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Geelong in round nine, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

R17: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

R18: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium

R19: v Port Adelaide, UTAS Stadium

R20: v Carlton, MCG



Current ladder position: 5th (10-5)

Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 9.7 (equal 10th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 10.8 (14th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 5 (hardest)

Massimo D'Ambrosio is tackled during Hawthorn's clash against Port Adelaide in round five, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

R17: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R18: v North Melbourne, MCG

R19: v Carlton, MCG

R20: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium



Current ladder position: 14th (5-10)

Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 9.4 (eighth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 11.5 (equal 15th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 8 (equal fifth hardest)

Daniel Turner is tackled by Mitch Owens during Melbourne's clash against St Kilda in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

R17: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

R18: v Melbourne, MCG

R19: v Sydney, SCG

R20: v Geelong, Marvel Stadium



Current ladder position: 16th (4-1-10)

Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 9.3 (seventh hardest)

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 9.8 (equal ninth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 11 (13th hardest)

Tristan Xerri and Max Gawn during North Melbourne's game against Melbourne in R2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

R17: v Brisbane, Gabba

R18: v West Coast, Adelaide Oval

R19: v Hawthorn, UTAS Stadium

R20: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval



Current ladder position: 10th (7-8)

Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 9.8 (14th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 7 (third hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 7.3 (fourth hardest)

Connor Rozee handballs during Port Adelaide's clash against Adelaide in round nine, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

R17: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium

R18: v Essendon, MCG

R19: v West Coast, Optus Stadium

R20: v Collingwood, MCG



Current ladder position: 17th (3-12)

Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 9.9 (15th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 8.5 (fifth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 10.5 (12th hardest)

Jonty Faull handballs during Richmond's clash against Essendon in round 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

R17: v Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium

R18: v Sydney, Marvel Stadium

R19: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium

R20: v Melbourne, Marvel Stadium



Current ladder position: 15th (5-10)

Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 8.3 (second hardest)

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 9 (sixth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 0

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 13.3 (18th hardest)

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera handballs during St Kilda's clash against Geelong in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

R17: v Fremantle, SCG

R18: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

R19: v North Melbourne, SCG

R20: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium



Current ladder position: 13th (6-9)

Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 8.3 (third hardest)

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 11.5 (equal 15th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 8.8 (eighth hardest)

Chad Warner kicks the ball during Sydney's clash against Fremantle in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

R17: v Greater Western Sydney, Optus Stadium

R18: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R19: v Richmond, Optus Stadium

R20: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium



Current ladder position: 18th (1-14)

Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 8.9 (fourth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 10.5 (equal 12th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 9.5 (ninth hardest)

Harley Reid runs with the ball during West Coast's clash against Richmond in round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

R17: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

R18: v Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

R19: v Brisbane, Gabba

R20: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium



Current ladder position: 8th (9-6)

Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 9.5 (ninth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R17-20: 8 (fourth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 11.8 (equal 15th hardest)