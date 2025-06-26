Craig McRae discusses the treatment of Nick Daicos ahead of Saturday's match against West Coast

Craig McRae and Nick Daicos at Collingwood training on June 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD coach Craig McRae has spoken with the AFL about the umpiring of Nick Daicos after tactics to quell the Magpies superstar roared back into the spotlight.

St Kilda tagger Marcus Windhager was fined for striking Daicos in one of several incidents that occurred during their battle in Collingwood's 34-point win last Saturday.

McRae used a phone call from AFL coaching engagement manager Dan Richardson this week as an opportunity to ask about the treatment of the Brownlow Medal contender.

" ... nothing untoward. (Richardson) rang me about another issue, and I just, 'wondered what your take is on what's going on'," McRae said on Thursday.

"I spoke to the umpires at training (on Thursday), and we don't want to create a story that's not there, just an awareness of how they see things.

"We're here to protect our talent in the game, and Nick's someone we want to make sure we support.

"In hindsight and review of this performance, we were rapt with how we looked after Nick (against St Kilda)."

West Coast coach Andrew McQualter almost guaranteed he would send someone to tag Daicos when the Eagles travel to Marvel Stadium for Saturday night's top-versus-bottom clash.

Brady Hough shapes as West Coast's first-choice defensive option after his role in slowing down Geelong flyer Bailey Smith after quarter-time in round 12.

Before last week's game, McRae had a dig at the Saints' tagging efforts on Western Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli, when St Kilda still lost by 72 points.

McRae believes Collingwood could be a better team when Daicos is heavily tagged due to the opposition being focused too much on one player.

He also revealed he had shared intel from his time in Brisbane when he played with Simon Black, who starred in three Lions premierships from 2001 to 2003.

Nick Daicos is tackled by Marcus Windhager during the R15 match between Collingwood and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on June 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Simon Black was the best (at dealing with a tag) I'd seen in my time ... I'm probably over-sharing, but I sort of gave little things that Blacky used to do to Nick," McRae said.

"He's a high-end talent, Nick, and this is a progression.

"The best players have to cope with this, and this is part of Nick's journey right now.

"There's a level of eyes on him, and I was pleased to hear that.

"There's four umpires and they're looking for things, particularly around stoppage."

McRae's comments come a day after Daicos, who is contracted at Collingwood until the end of 2029, said he wouldn't "rule anything out" when asked about the new Tasmania team.

Nick Daicos handballs while being tackled by Harley Reid during the R9 match between Collingwood and West Coast at Marvel Stadium, on May 12, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Daicos will be right at the top of the Devils' hit-list ahead of their slated inclusion in the AFL for the 2028 season.

"If Nick goes to Tassie, I'm going with him. It's a double deal," McRae joked.

Premiership defender Brayden Maynard will be held back for another week, despite pushing his case at training on Thursday in a bid to return from a plantar fascia rupture.

"Are we being conservative? Maybe. But he won't play this week," McRae said of Maynard.

Young forward Charlie West was on Tuesday named to make his AFL debut after starring at VFL level.

McRae confirmed defender Charlie Dean would also play against the Eagles, as Collingwood look to replace Beau McCreery and Billy Frampton.