Liam Jones warms up during the R3 match between Western Bulldogs and Carlton at Marvel Stadium on March 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every VFL and VFLW game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

Round 15 of the Smithy's VFL kicks off with a bang on Friday afternoon when Footscray and North Melbourne do battle at Mission Whitten Oval, ahead of a blockbuster opening to Saturday's action with fifth-placed Brisbane hosting third-placed Southport in an all-Queensland showdown.

There are three games on Sunday, including top-of-the-table Box Hill taking on Sandringham, and Richmond "hosting" Geelong at GMHBA Stadium.

In the VFLW, the Bulldogs and Kangaroos also clash in a night game at Whitten Oval following the VFL encounter. Port Melbourne and Williamstown face off in a big battle on Saturday, while the Hawks and Zebras meet on Sunday in a top-four clash.

The VFL home and away season will consist of 21 rounds, with every team to play 18 matches. The top 10 teams on the ladder will qualify for the finals series, which will conclude with the Grand Final on the weekend of September 20-21.

The rebel VFL Women's competition includes 14 home and away rounds.

You will also be able to watch the best under-18 footballers in the country LIVE and FREE for the Marsh AFL National Championships.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

