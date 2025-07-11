You can watch every game of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Blake Acres in action during the R13 match between Carlton and Essendon at the MCG on June 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every VFL and VFLW game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

There's a rare triple-header to kick off round 16 of the Smithy's VFL, with Carlton taking on Brisbane and Gold Coast hosting Collingwood, before Frankston meets Port Melbourne in a night match at Kinetic Stadium.

Saturday's action includes a big match between Richmond and Southport, while top-of-the-ladder Box Hill faces Essendon and GWS hosts Geelong.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

>> Check out the VFLW fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

The rebel VFLW competition is heading towards a thrilling conclusion, with Essendon (v Box Hill) and Darebin (v Williamstown) looking to keep their finals hopes alive.

>> Kayo subscribers can stream AFL games LIVE from the AFL Live Official App on mobile

The VFL home and away season will consist of 21 rounds, with every team to play 18 matches. The top 10 teams on the ladder will qualify for the finals series, which will conclude with the Grand Final on the weekend of September 20-21.

The rebel VFL Women's competition includes 14 home and away rounds.

You will also be able to watch the best under-18 footballers in the country LIVE and FREE for the Marsh AFL National Championships.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

>> Check out the VFLW fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game