Kyerin Grundy is top of AFL Fantasy Classic heading into the final three rounds of the season

Brodie Grundy celebrates a goal for Sydney against Fremantle in R17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRODIE Grundy is charging towards another All-Australian blazer in 2025, but the Sydney star's brother is making waves in AFL Fantasy.

With three rounds remaining, Kyerin Grundy is top of the AFL Fantasy Classic standings with his team, 'Deee-struction'.

Kyerin, who hasn't changed his team name since his brother was traded by Melbourne to Sydney at the end of 2023, has a 58-point buffer at the top as he looks to win the Toyota HiLux.

He was helped in round 21 by his brother as Brodie put on a masterclass to score 150 points in the Swans' win over Essendon on Saturday, with Kyerin – like so many – having the captaincy on the gun ruck.

Brodie finished with 39 disposals, 32 hitouts, eight marks and one tackle.

"I gave him a call after the game and we did have a bit of a chat about it," Kyerin told The Traders on the Official AFL Fantasy podcast.

"I was saying the tackles were down slightly. I think he only had the one.

"He had a set shot probably 30 metres out and went for the banana which is not his normal style and he missed it to the left so there's still a few things to work on."

Grundy has now scored more than 100 in 12 straight games, and is averaging an incredible 127.4 through that stretch.

But Kyerin, who started with Max Gawn and Tom De Koning as his rucks, took until round 18 to trade his brother into his team.

"It did take me a little bit of time, I must admit, to fully lock him in the team," he said.

"Being the older brother maybe I just needed to see a little bit more, I'm not really sure, but he's certainly back … almost at his prime."