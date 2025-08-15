Jack Viney says Melbourne players have spoken about their reactions to in-game mistakes during the six-point defeat to the Western Bulldogs

Melbourne players including Jack Viney, Harvey Langford, Jai Culley, Jake Melksham and Christian Petracca leave the field after their loss to the Western Bulldogs. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has internally addressed the frustrated body language from senior players Christian Petracca and Jake Melksham in last weekend's loss to the Western Bulldogs.

But vice-captain Jack Viney believes the occasional flare-up is a natural part of having "competitive and passionate" players.

In their first game under interim coach Troy Chaplin following Simon Goodwin's sacking last week, the Demons suffered a nailbiting six-point loss to the finals-chasing Bulldogs.

But Hawthorn champion Luke Hodge criticised Melksham and Petracca for their body language and outbursts towards youngster Harvey Langford for some of his kicking and decision-making during the game.

Hodge described Petracca on the Seven Network as "a person who's worried about his own stats" after he was frustrated with a kick that didn't come to him inside 50, despite it ending up in a goal.

Veteran forward Melksham also received some attention for spraying Langford for a missed kick.

Harvey Langford celebrates a goal during Melbourne's clash with the Western Bulldogs in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Obviously, got some pretty competitive and passionate individuals that at times, can blow over," Viney said.

"But we've addressed it internally, and something that we've spoken about throughout the season, because we believe it impacts the next play.

"It kind of, for that split-second, takes us away from playing the game.

"So it's something that we've addressed, but just being passionate and competitive humans at times, it's gonna flare up again."

It is not the first time Petracca, who wears his heart on his sleeve, has been scrutinised for his body language.

"It's kind of a natural reaction in times of frustration, but it's something that we don't want to see too much," Viney said.

"We do think that we can move on from mistakes. And football is by no means a perfect sport, so there's going to be plenty of mistakes out on the footy field.

"The quicker we can move on and stay involved in the play, the better, more consistent we'll be as a team.

"So it's something we've addressed, but ... we know it's going to flare up from time to time."

The Demons have assembled their selection panel for their next coach.

President Brad Green, board member Stephen Smith, incoming CEO Paul Guerra and football boss Alan Richardson will be joined by Essendon champion Jobe Watson, Melbourne Storm football manager Frank Ponissi and HR executive Meahan Callaghan on the panel.

"All the players are rapt to see that progression and hopefully have one sooner rather than later," Viney said.

Former Collingwood boss Nathan Buckley appears the clear frontrunner, but Viney wouldn't buy into any speculation.

The Demons close their season against Hawthorn and Collingwood.

Viney pointed to Collingwood, who Melbourne faced in the final game of 2024, turning a strong back end of that season into a big 2025.

"I take a lot of lessons out of that and I think we could be in a pretty similar boat. We stay united," he said.

"Obviously, there's exciting opportunity to play some young guys, get some experience into them, and really just keep forging ahead."

Key defender Steven May will return against the Hawks at the MCG on Saturday for his 250th game.