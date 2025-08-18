The match review findings for Sunday's round 23 games are in

Shannon Neale celebrates a goal for Geelong against Sydney in R23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG forward Shannon Neale is set to miss Saturday's clash against Richmond after copping a one-match ban for a high bump.

Neale caught Sydney's Jake Lloyd high during the third quarter of the Cats' 43-point win at the SCG on Sunday.

The tall forward was involved in a marking contest before landing and bumping Lloyd in an attempt to lay a shepherd for Gryan Miers.

Learn More 00:18

The Match Review Officer charged Neale with rough conduct, grading the incident as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

If the ban is accepted, Neale will miss the clash against the Tigers and then have another week off in the pre-finals bye.

Neale's suspension was the only one stemming from Sunday's round 23 games, with Swans star Isaac Heeney not cited despite several run-ins with Cats tagger Mark O'Connor.

Learn More 00:34

Richmond midfielder Jacob Hopper can accept a fine for tripping, while West Coast's Clay Hall and Western Bulldogs debutant Jordan Croft have been fined for making careless contact with an umpire.

Port Adelaide's Ollie Wines and Gold Coast's Alex Davies are heading to the Tribunal on Tuesday to challenge their bans.