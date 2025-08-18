Harry Rowston is the Telstra AFL Rising Star nominee for round 23

Harry Rowston celebrates a goal during the match between Gold Coast and Greater Western Sydney at People First Stadium in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney midfielder Harry Rowston's four-goal performance against Gold Coast has been rewarded with the round 23 Telstra AFL Rising star nomination.

The 21-year-old played a huge role in the Giants' crucial 35-point road win over the Suns which moved them into sixth spot on the ladder with one round to play.

In addition to his four-goal haul, Rowston also collected 12 disposals at 84 per cent efficiency, six marks and four tackles in the important win at People First Stadium.

A Giants Academy product, Rowston was taken by the club with pick No.16 in the 2022 Telstra AFL Draft after they matched cross-town rival Sydney's bid.

Rowston, a solid onballer who can also play up forward, managed seven games in his debut season in 2023, but injury issues last year meant he didn't add to that tally.

Since returning to the senior side in round 11 this year, Rowston has played nine games and looks set to play a big part in the Giants' September push.

Rowston is Greater Western Sydney's second Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination this season, with Joe Fonti getting the nod in round 20.

Saturday's win over the Suns made it 10 wins from the past 12 games for the Giants. They sit in sixth spot on the ladder with a 15-7 record.

They face an in-form St Kilda at Engie Stadium on Sunday in the final home and away round of the season.

2025 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

Round one: Sam Lalor (Richmond)

Round two: Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong)

Round three: Harvey Langford (Melbourne)

Round four: Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane)

Round five: Archie Roberts (Essendon)

Round six: Murphy Reid (Fremantle)

Round seven: Xavier Lindsay (Melbourne)

Round eight: Hugo Garcia (St Kilda)

Round nine: Nate Caddy (Essendon)

Round 10: Cooper Lord (Carlton)

Round 11: Angus Clarke (Essendon)

Round 12: Ed Allan (Collingwood)

Round 13: Dan Curtin (Adelaide)

Round 14: Tyrell Dewar (West Coast)

Round 15: Finn O'Sullivan (North Melbourne)

Round 16: Clay Hall (West Coast)

Round 17: Isaac Kako (Essendon)

Round 18: Luke Trainor (Richmond)

Round 19: Ashton Moir (Carlton)

Round 20: Joe Fonti (Greater Western Sydney)

Round 21: Ethan Read (Gold Coast)

Round 22: Hugh Boxshall (St Kilda)

Round 23: Harry Rowston (Greater Western Sydney)