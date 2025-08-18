Zach Merrett returns after one week on the sidelines following surgery on his hand

Zach Merrett kicks the ball during Essendon's clash against Geelong in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON captain Zach Merrett has been cleared to return from a broken hand for his 250th game this Thursday night against Carlton at the MCG.

The five-time Crichton Medallist missed last Friday night's loss to St Kilda after undergoing surgery on his hand following the loss to Geelong in round 21.

The Bombers had to put milestone plans on hold last week, but were always hopeful Merrett would only miss one game and return for both fixtures in round 24.

After consulting with his surgeon on Monday afternoon, Merrett is now set to face the Blues on the final Thursday night fixture of the home and away season.

Merrett has won both best and fairest awards since Brad Scott was appointed senior coach in 2022 and will take some beating to move to outright third with six Crichton Medals, just behind Essendon legends Dick Reynolds and Bill Hutchinson, clear of James Hird on five.

The 29-year-old has been ultra consistent again in 2025, averaging 27.9 disposals, 5.5 inside 50s, 4.2 tackles and 4.1 clearances across 20 appearances this season.

Merrett will become the 12th player to reach 250 games in red and black this Thursday night.

Mid-season recruit Liam McMahon trained on Monday in a glove after injuring his hand against the Saints.

The 23-year-old is expected to face the side he trained with during the pre-season supplemental selection period and captained the VFL program after a dazzling start to his AFL career.

McMahon kicked three more goals in round 23, backing up the four he kicked in Geelong last weekend to take the former Collingwood-listed key forward to 11.2 from five games.

After starting the season 6-4, the Bombers have lost their last 11 games amid an injury crisis that has led to the club exposing 15 debutants in 2025.

Kayle Gerreyn is the only player on Essendon's list yet to debut but could be considered across the final two games after finishing with 21 touches and nine marks against Sandringham.