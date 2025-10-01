SINCE free agency was introduced in 2012, there have been 50 compensation picks handed out by the AFL to clubs for losing free agents.
Take a look below at the details of every compensation pick, where those picks ended up and the deals they helped unlock down the track.
2012
Brendon Goddard
Move: From St Kilda to Essendon
Compensation: St Kilda received Band 1 (Pick 13)
Outcome
St Kilda traded Pick 13 to Gold Coast, along with Picks 36 and 55, in exchange for Tom Hickey, Picks 25 and 46
Gold Coast used Pick 13 to draft Jesse Lonergan and Pick 55 to draft Tommy Sumner, while St Kilda used Pick 25 to draft Spencer White
The Suns traded Pick 36 to Fremantle in the Greg Broughton trade. The Dockers drafted Tanner Smith with Pick 36
The Saints traded Pick 46 to Sydney in exchange for Trent Dennis-Lane. The Swans drafted Tim Membrey with Pick 46
Troy Chaplin
Move: From Port Adelaide to Richmond
Compensation: Port Adelaide received Band 3 (Pick 29)
Outcome
Port Adelaide used Pick 29 to draft Tom Clurey
Danyle Pearce
Move: From Port Adelaide to Fremantle
Compensation: Port Adelaide received Band 3 (Pick 30)
Outcome
Port Adelaide used Pick 30 to draft Mason Shaw
Jared Rivers and Brent Moloney
Move: From Melbourne to Geelong (Rivers) and Brisbane (Moloney)
Compensation: Melbourne received Band 5 (Pick 48)
Outcome
Melbourne used Pick 48 to draft Dean Kent
Quinten Lynch
Move: From West Coast to Collingwood
Compensation: West Coast received Band 5 (Pick 60)
Outcome
West Coast used Pick 60 to draft Mark Hutchings
Clinton Young
Move: From Hawthorn to Collingwood
Compensation: Hawthorn received Band 5 (Pick 64)
Outcome
Hawthorn traded Pick 64 to Sydney in exchange for Matt Spangher and Pick 70
Sydney used Pick 64 to draft Matthew Dick, while the Hawks used Pick 70 to draft Michael Osborne
2013
Dale Thomas
Move: From Collingwood to Carlton
Compensation: Collingwood received Band 1 (Pick 11)
Outcome
Collingwood traded pick 11 to West Coast, along with Picks 31 and 49, in a deal that secured them Picks 6 and 44. Collingwood then drafted Matthew Scharenberg with Pick 6 and West Coast drafted Dom Sheed with Pick 11
The Magpies traded Pick 44 to Sydney in exchange for Jesse White. The Swans drafted Aliir Aliir with Pick 44
The Eagles drafted Malcolm Karpany and Dylan Main with picks 31 and 49 respectively
Lance Franklin
Move: From Hawthorn to Sydney
Compensation: Hawthorn received Band 1 (Pick 19)
Outcome
Hawthorn traded Pick 19 to St Kilda in exchange for Pick 24 and 59. St Kilda then drafted Blake Acres with Pick 19, while Hawthorn drafted Billy Hartung and John Ceglar with Picks 24 and 59 respectively
Colin Sylvia
Move: From Melbourne to Fremantle
Compensation: Melbourne received Band 3 (Pick 23)
Outcome
Melbourne traded Pick 23 to Adelaide in exchange for Bernie Vince. Adelaide then used Pick 23 to draft Matt Crouch
Nick Dal Santo
Move: From St Kilda to North Melbourne
Compensation: St Kilda received Band 3 (Pick 25)
Outcome
St Kilda traded Picks 25, along with Pick 41, to Brisbane in exchange for Billy Longer and Pick 48. Brisbane then used Pick 25 to draft Dan McStay
Brisbane traded Pick 41 to Geelong in exchange for Trent West. Geelong then used Pick 41 to draft Jake Kolodjashnij
St Kilda traded Pick 48 to GWS in exchange for Josh Bruce. GWS passed with Pick 48 at the draft
2014
James Frawley
Move: From Melbourne to Hawthorn
Compensation: Melbourne received Band 1 (Pick 3)
Outcome
Melbourne drafted Angus Brayshaw with Pick 3
Shaun Higgins
Move: From Western Bulldogs to North Melbourne
Compensation: Western Bulldogs received Band 3 (Pick 27)
Outcome
Western Bulldogs drafted Lukas Webb with Pick 27
Nick Malceski
Move: From Sydney to Gold Coast
Compensation: Sydney received Band 3 (Pick 39)
Outcome
Sydney traded Pick 39, along with Shane Biggs, to the Western Bulldogs in exchange for Pick 37
Western Bulldogs then drafted Declan Hamilton with Pick 39, while Sydney drafted James Rose with Pick 37
2015
Scott Selwood
Move: From West Coast to Geelong
Compensation: West Coast received Band 3 (Pick 37)
Outcome
West Coast traded Pick 37, along with Pick 36, to Sydney in exchange for Pick 23
Sydney used Picks 36 and 37 to help match a bid on Callum Mills
West Coast used Pick 23 to draft Luke Partington
Matthew Leuenberger
Move: From Brisbane to Essendon
Compensation: Brisbane received Band 4 (Pick 37)
Outcome
Brisbane used Pick 37 to help match a bid on Eric Hipwood
Matt Suckling
Move: From Hawthorn to Western Bulldogs
Compensation: Hawthorn received Band 4 (Pick 38)
Outcome
Hawthorn traded Pick 38 to North Melbourne as part of the Jed Anderson trade
Pick 38 then ended up at Brisbane as part of the James Aish/Ryan Bastinac trade
The Lions used Pick 38 to match a bid on Ben Keays at the draft
2016
Chris Mayne
Move: From Fremantle to Collingwood
Compensation: Fremantle received Band 3 (Pick 25)
Outcome
Fremantle traded Pick 25 to Hawthorn in exchange for Brad Hill
Hawthorn traded Pick 25, along with Pick 36 and a future first, to St Kilda in exchange for Pick 10 and Pick 68
St Kilda used Pick 25 to draft Ben Long and Pick 36 to draft Josh Battle, and the future first to draft Hunter Clark in 2017
Hawthorn traded Pick 10 and a future second to Gold Coast in exchange for Jaeger O'Meara. The Suns used Pick 10 to draft Jack Bowes
The future second ended up at West Coast, which drafted Liam Ryan in 2017 with Pick 26
Ty Vickery
Move: From Richmond to Hawthorn
Compensation: Richmond received Band 3 (Pick 29)
Outcome
Richmond used Pick 29 to draft Shai Bolton
Daniel Wells
Move: From North Melbourne to Collingwood
Compensation: North Melbourne received Band 3 (Pick 36)
Outcome
North Melbourne used Pick 36 to draft Josh Williams
2017
Tom Rockliff
Move: From Brisbane to Port Adelaide
Compensation: Brisbane received Band 2 (Pick 18)
Outcome
Brisbane used Pick 18 to draft Brandon Starcevich
Steven Motlop
Move: From Geelong to Port Adelaide
Compensation: Geelong received Band 2 (Pick 19)
Outcome
Geelong traded Pick 19, along with a future second, to Gold Coast in exchange for Gary Ablett, Pick 24 and a future fourth
Gold Coast used Pick 19 to draft Wil Powell and the future second in a 2018 draft-night pick swap with West Coast that helped them draft Jez McLennan with Pick 23. The future second ended up at the Western Bulldogs, who used it to draft Laitham Vandermeer
Geelong used the Pick 24 received in the Ablett trade to draft Tim Kelly
2018
Tom Lynch
Move: From Gold Coast to Richmond
Compensation: Gold Coast received Band 1 (Pick 3)
Outcome
Gold Coast used Pick 3 to draft Izak Rankine
Scott Lycett
Move: From West Coast to Port Adelaide
Compensation: West Coast received Band 2 (Pick 23)
Outcome
West Coast traded Pick 23 to Gold Coast in a draft-night pick swap in exchange for Picks 27 and 28
The Suns drafted Jez McLennan with Pick 23, while the Eagles drafted Xavier O'Neill (Pick 27) and Bailey Williams (Pick 32)
Luke Dahlhaus
Move: From Western Bulldogs to Geelong
Compensation: Western Bulldogs received Band 3 (Pick 32)
Outcome
Western Bulldogs traded Pick 32, as well as Pick 57, to Fremantle in a draft-night pick swap in exchange for Picks 34 and 41
The Dockers drafted Luke Valente (Pick 32) and Lachie Schultz (Pick 57)
The Bulldogs used Pick 34 to match a bid on Rhylee West and Pick 41 to draft Ben Cavarra
Alex Fasolo
Move: From Collingwood to Carlton
Compensation: Collingwood received Band 5 (Pick 53)
Outcome
Collingwood used Pick 53 to match a bid on Isaac Quaynor
2019
Brandon Ellis
Move: From Richmond to Gold Coast
Compensation: Richmond received Band 4 (Pick 44)
Outcome
Richmond used Pick 44 to draft Will Martyn
Adam Tomlinson
Move: From Greater Western Sydney to Melbourne
Compensation: Greater Western Sydney received Band 4 (Pick 41)
Outcome
Greater Western Sydney used Pick 41 at the draft to help match a bid for Tom Green
Cam Ellis-Yolmen
Move: From Adelaide to Brisbane
Compensation: Adelaide received Band 5 (Pick 49)
Outcome
Adelaide traded Pick 49, along with Pick 28 and a future fourth, to Fremantle in exchange for Pick 22
Fremantle used Pick 49 to help match a bid on Liam Henry at the draft
The Crows used Pick 22 to draft Harry Schoenberg
The Dockers traded Pick 28, along with Pick 10, to Melbourne in exchange for Pick 8. The Dockers drafted Caleb Serong with Pick 8, while the Demons drafted Kysaiah Pickett (Pick 10) and Trent Rivers (Pick 28)
2020
Joe Daniher
Move: From Essendon to Brisbane
Compensation: Essendon received Band 1 (Pick 9)
Outcome
Essendon used Pick 9 to draft Archie Perkins
Zac Williams
Move: From Greater Western Sydney to Carlton
Compensation: GWS received Band 1 (Pick 12)
Outcome
Greater Western Sydney used Pick 12 to draft Tanner Bruhn
Brad Crouch
Move: From Adelaide to St Kilda
Compensation: Adelaide received Band 3 (Pick 28)
Outcome
Adelaide used Pick 28 to draft Sam Berry
Aiden Corr
Move: From Greater Western Sydney to North Melbourne
Compensation: GWS received Band 3 (Pick 37)
Outcome
GWS traded Pick 37 to Melbourne for Braydon Preuss
The Demons traded Pick 37, as well as Pick 43, in a draft-night pick swap with Sydney in exchange for Pick 25
Sydney traded Pick 37 in a draft-night pick swap with Carlton in exchange for Pick 48 and a future third
The Blues used Pick 37 to draft Corey Durdin
Rory Atkins
Move: From Adelaide to Gold Coast
Compensation: Adelaide received Band 4 (Pick 38)
Outcome
Adelaide traded Pick 38, as well as a future fourth, to Port Adelaide in exchange for Pick 34. The Power used Pick 38 to help match the bid for Lachie Jones
The Crows used Pick 34 to draft James Rowe
Isaac Smith
Move: From Hawthorn to Geelong
Compensation: Hawthorn received Band 5 (Pick 41)
Outcome
Hawthorn traded Pick 41, as well as Pick 45, to Collingwood in a draft night pick swap in exchange for a future second
The Pies used Pick 41 to help match a bid on Reef McInness
The Hawks used the future second to draft Sam Butler with Pick 23 in 2021
2021
Mabior Chol
Move: From Richmond to Gold Coast
Compensation: Richmond received Band 4 (Pick 38)
Outcome
Richmond traded Pick 38 to Collingwood, as well as Pick 40 and a future third, in exchange for Pick 27. The Tigers took Sam Banks with Pick 27
Collingwood used Picks 38 and 40 to help match a bid on Nick Daicos, and used the future third to draft Joe Richards
George Hewett
Move: From Sydney to Carlton
Compensation: Sydney received Band 4 (Pick 40)
Outcome
Sydney drafted Corey Warner with Pick 40
Jake Kelly
Move: From Adelaide to Essendon
Compensation: Adelaide received Band 5 (Pick 44)
Outcome
Adelaide traded Pick 44 to the Western Bulldogs in a four-club mega pick swap. The Bulldogs used Pick 44 to help match a bid on Sam Darcy
2022
Karl Amon
Move: From Port Adelaide to Hawthorn
Compensation: Port Adelaide received Band 3 (Pick 30)
Outcome
Port Adelaide traded Pick 30 in a pick swap with Melbourne. The Demons then traded Pick 30 to Collingwood in the Brodie Grundy trade
Collingwood then traded Pick 30 to Carlton in a draft night pick swap. The Blues used Pick 30 to draft Lachie Cowan
Daniel McStay
Move: From Brisbane to Collingwood
Compensation: Brisbane received Band 3 (Pick 35)
Outcome
Brisbane used Pick 35 to help match the bid on Will Ashcroft
Liam Jones
Move: From Carlton to Western Bulldogs
Compensation: Carlton received Band 5 (Pick 47)
Outcome
Carlton used Pick 47 to draft Harry Lemmey
Jayden Hunt
Move: From Melbourne to West Coast
Compensation: Melbourne received Band 5 (Pick 49)
Outcome
Melbourne traded Pick 49 to Essendon along with Pick 72 and Sam Weideman in exchange for Pick 37
Melbourne used Pick 37 on Jed Adams, while Essendon used Pick 49 to match a bid on Jayden Davey
2023
Ben McKay
Move: From North Melbourne to Essendon
Compensation: North Melbourne received Band 1 (Pick 4)
Outcome
North Melbourne used Pick 4 to draft Zane Duursma
Tom Doedee
Move: From Adelaide to Brisbane
Compensation: Adelaide received Band 2 (Pick 27)
Outcome
Adelaide used Pick 27 to draft Oscar Ryan
Jade Gresham
Move: From St Kilda to Essendon
Compensation: St Kilda received Band 2 (Pick 28)
Outcome
St Kilda used Pick 28 to draft Lance Collard
James Jordon
Move: From Melbourne to Sydney
Compensation: Melbourne received Band 4 (Pick 40)
Outcome
Melbourne traded Pick 40 to St Kilda in exchange for a future third. The Demons used the future third in a trade for Harry Sharp
St Kilda on-traded Pick 40, along with Pick 42, to Gold Coast in exchange for Pick 27, which they used to draft Angus Hastie
Gold Coast used Pick 40 to help match a bid on Ethan Read
Matthew Flynn
Move: From Greater Western Sydney to West Coast
Compensation: Greater Western Sydney received Band 4 (Pick 44)
Outcome
Greater Western Sydney used Pick 44 to draft Joe Fonti
2024
Josh Battle
Move: From St Kilda to Hawthorn
Compensation: St Kilda received Band 1 (Pick 10)
Outcome
St Kilda used Pick 10 to draft Alix Tauru
Harry Perryman
Move: From Greater Western Sydney to Collingwood
Compensation: Greater Western Sydney received Band 1 (Pick 19)
Outcome
Greater Western Sydney used Pick 19 to draft Harry Oliver
Isaac Cumming
Move: From Greater Western Sydney to Adelaide
Compensation: Greater Western Sydney received Band 2 (Pick 24)
Outcome
Greater Western Sydney used Pick 24 to draft Cody Angove
Jack Graham
Move: From Richmond to West Coast
Compensation: Richmond received Band 4 (Pick 42)
Outcome
Richmond traded Pick 42, along with Pick 32, 43 and 45, to Brisbane in exchange for Pick 20
The Lions used Pick 42 to help match a bid on Levi Ashcroft, while the Tigers used Pick 20 to draft Harry Armstrong