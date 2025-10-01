Take a look at the outcome of every free agency compensation pick ever

Lance Franklin after joining Sydney in 2013 and (right) Daniel Wells after joining Collingwood as a free agent. Pictures: AFL Photos

SINCE free agency was introduced in 2012, there have been 50 compensation picks handed out by the AFL to clubs for losing free agents.

Take a look below at the details of every compensation pick, where those picks ended up and the deals they helped unlock down the track.

2012

Brendon Goddard

Move: From St Kilda to Essendon

Compensation: St Kilda received Band 1 (Pick 13)

Outcome

St Kilda traded Pick 13 to Gold Coast, along with Picks 36 and 55, in exchange for Tom Hickey, Picks 25 and 46

Gold Coast used Pick 13 to draft Jesse Lonergan and Pick 55 to draft Tommy Sumner, while St Kilda used Pick 25 to draft Spencer White

The Suns traded Pick 36 to Fremantle in the Greg Broughton trade. The Dockers drafted Tanner Smith with Pick 36

The Saints traded Pick 46 to Sydney in exchange for Trent Dennis-Lane. The Swans drafted Tim Membrey with Pick 46

Brendon Goddard during St Kilda's match against Melbourne in R5, 2012. Picture: AFL Photos

Troy Chaplin

Move: From Port Adelaide to Richmond

Compensation: Port Adelaide received Band 3 (Pick 29)

Outcome

Port Adelaide used Pick 29 to draft Tom Clurey

Danyle Pearce

Move: From Port Adelaide to Fremantle

Compensation: Port Adelaide received Band 3 (Pick 30)

Outcome

Port Adelaide used Pick 30 to draft Mason Shaw

Jared Rivers and Brent Moloney

Move: From Melbourne to Geelong (Rivers) and Brisbane (Moloney)

Compensation: Melbourne received Band 5 (Pick 48)

Outcome

Melbourne used Pick 48 to draft Dean Kent

Jared Rivers (left) and Brent Moloney after Melbourne's loss to Sydney in R8, 2012. Picture: AFL Photos

Quinten Lynch

Move: From West Coast to Collingwood

Compensation: West Coast received Band 5 (Pick 60)

Outcome

West Coast used Pick 60 to draft Mark Hutchings

Clinton Young

Move: From Hawthorn to Collingwood

Compensation: Hawthorn received Band 5 (Pick 64)

Outcome

Hawthorn traded Pick 64 to Sydney in exchange for Matt Spangher and Pick 70

Sydney used Pick 64 to draft Matthew Dick, while the Hawks used Pick 70 to draft Michael Osborne

2013

Dale Thomas

Move: From Collingwood to Carlton

Compensation: Collingwood received Band 1 (Pick 11)

Outcome

Collingwood traded pick 11 to West Coast, along with Picks 31 and 49, in a deal that secured them Picks 6 and 44. Collingwood then drafted Matthew Scharenberg with Pick 6 and West Coast drafted Dom Sheed with Pick 11

The Magpies traded Pick 44 to Sydney in exchange for Jesse White. The Swans drafted Aliir Aliir with Pick 44

The Eagles drafted Malcolm Karpany and Dylan Main with picks 31 and 49 respectively

Dale Thomas during the round 22 match between Carlton and St Kilda at the MCG, August 17, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

Lance Franklin

Move: From Hawthorn to Sydney

Compensation: Hawthorn received Band 1 (Pick 19)

Outcome

Hawthorn traded Pick 19 to St Kilda in exchange for Pick 24 and 59. St Kilda then drafted Blake Acres with Pick 19, while Hawthorn drafted Billy Hartung and John Ceglar with Picks 24 and 59 respectively

Colin Sylvia

Move: From Melbourne to Fremantle

Compensation: Melbourne received Band 3 (Pick 23)

Outcome

Melbourne traded Pick 23 to Adelaide in exchange for Bernie Vince. Adelaide then used Pick 23 to draft Matt Crouch

Nick Dal Santo

Move: From St Kilda to North Melbourne

Compensation: St Kilda received Band 3 (Pick 25)

Outcome

St Kilda traded Picks 25, along with Pick 41, to Brisbane in exchange for Billy Longer and Pick 48. Brisbane then used Pick 25 to draft Dan McStay

Brisbane traded Pick 41 to Geelong in exchange for Trent West. Geelong then used Pick 41 to draft Jake Kolodjashnij

St Kilda traded Pick 48 to GWS in exchange for Josh Bruce. GWS passed with Pick 48 at the draft

Nick Dal Santo during the 2015 preliminary final between West Coast and North Melbourne. Picture: AFL Photos

2014

James Frawley

Move: From Melbourne to Hawthorn

Compensation: Melbourne received Band 1 (Pick 3)

Outcome

Melbourne drafted Angus Brayshaw with Pick 3

Shaun Higgins

Move: From Western Bulldogs to North Melbourne

Compensation: Western Bulldogs received Band 3 (Pick 27)

Outcome

Western Bulldogs drafted Lukas Webb with Pick 27

Nick Malceski

Move: From Sydney to Gold Coast

Compensation: Sydney received Band 3 (Pick 39)

Outcome

Sydney traded Pick 39, along with Shane Biggs, to the Western Bulldogs in exchange for Pick 37

Western Bulldogs then drafted Declan Hamilton with Pick 39, while Sydney drafted James Rose with Pick 37

Nick Malceski looks on during a Gold Coast training session in 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

2015

Scott Selwood

Move: From West Coast to Geelong

Compensation: West Coast received Band 3 (Pick 37)

Outcome

West Coast traded Pick 37, along with Pick 36, to Sydney in exchange for Pick 23

Sydney used Picks 36 and 37 to help match a bid on Callum Mills

West Coast used Pick 23 to draft Luke Partington

Matthew Leuenberger

Move: From Brisbane to Essendon

Compensation: Brisbane received Band 4 (Pick 37)

Outcome

Brisbane used Pick 37 to help match a bid on Eric Hipwood

Matthew Leuenberger during a game between Fremantle and Essendon in R11, 2016. Picture: AFL Photos

Matt Suckling

Move: From Hawthorn to Western Bulldogs

Compensation: Hawthorn received Band 4 (Pick 38)

Outcome

Hawthorn traded Pick 38 to North Melbourne as part of the Jed Anderson trade

Pick 38 then ended up at Brisbane as part of the James Aish/Ryan Bastinac trade

The Lions used Pick 38 to match a bid on Ben Keays at the draft

2016

Chris Mayne

Move: From Fremantle to Collingwood

Compensation: Fremantle received Band 3 (Pick 25)

Outcome

Fremantle traded Pick 25 to Hawthorn in exchange for Brad Hill

Hawthorn traded Pick 25, along with Pick 36 and a future first, to St Kilda in exchange for Pick 10 and Pick 68

St Kilda used Pick 25 to draft Ben Long and Pick 36 to draft Josh Battle, and the future first to draft Hunter Clark in 2017

Hawthorn traded Pick 10 and a future second to Gold Coast in exchange for Jaeger O'Meara. The Suns used Pick 10 to draft Jack Bowes

The future second ended up at West Coast, which drafted Liam Ryan in 2017 with Pick 26

Collingwood's Chris Mayne before a game against North Melbourne in round eight, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Ty Vickery

Move: From Richmond to Hawthorn

Compensation: Richmond received Band 3 (Pick 29)

Outcome

Richmond used Pick 29 to draft Shai Bolton

Daniel Wells

Move: From North Melbourne to Collingwood

Compensation: North Melbourne received Band 3 (Pick 36)

Outcome

North Melbourne used Pick 36 to draft Josh Williams

Daniel Wells celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against Sydney in round 10, 2019. Picture: Getty Images

2017

Tom Rockliff

Move: From Brisbane to Port Adelaide

Compensation: Brisbane received Band 2 (Pick 18)

Outcome

Brisbane used Pick 18 to draft Brandon Starcevich

Steven Motlop

Move: From Geelong to Port Adelaide

Compensation: Geelong received Band 2 (Pick 19)

Outcome

Geelong traded Pick 19, along with a future second, to Gold Coast in exchange for Gary Ablett, Pick 24 and a future fourth

Gold Coast used Pick 19 to draft Wil Powell and the future second in a 2018 draft-night pick swap with West Coast that helped them draft Jez McLennan with Pick 23. The future second ended up at the Western Bulldogs, who used it to draft Laitham Vandermeer

Geelong used the Pick 24 received in the Ablett trade to draft Tim Kelly

Steven Motlop in action for Geelong against Essendon in round four, 2016. Picture: AFL Photos

2018

Tom Lynch

Move: From Gold Coast to Richmond

Compensation: Gold Coast received Band 1 (Pick 3)

Outcome

Gold Coast used Pick 3 to draft Izak Rankine

Scott Lycett

Move: From West Coast to Port Adelaide

Compensation: West Coast received Band 2 (Pick 23)

Outcome

West Coast traded Pick 23 to Gold Coast in a draft-night pick swap in exchange for Picks 27 and 28

The Suns drafted Jez McLennan with Pick 23, while the Eagles drafted Xavier O'Neill (Pick 27) and Bailey Williams (Pick 32)

Luke Dahlhaus

Move: From Western Bulldogs to Geelong

Compensation: Western Bulldogs received Band 3 (Pick 32)

Outcome

Western Bulldogs traded Pick 32, as well as Pick 57, to Fremantle in a draft-night pick swap in exchange for Picks 34 and 41

The Dockers drafted Luke Valente (Pick 32) and Lachie Schultz (Pick 57)

The Bulldogs used Pick 34 to match a bid on Rhylee West and Pick 41 to draft Ben Cavarra

Alex Fasolo

Move: From Collingwood to Carlton

Compensation: Collingwood received Band 5 (Pick 53)

Outcome

Collingwood used Pick 53 to match a bid on Isaac Quaynor

Alex Fasolo during a game for Carlton on March 21, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

2019

Brandon Ellis

Move: From Richmond to Gold Coast

Compensation: Richmond received Band 4 (Pick 44)

Outcome

Richmond used Pick 44 to draft Will Martyn

Adam Tomlinson

Move: From Greater Western Sydney to Melbourne

Compensation: Greater Western Sydney received Band 4 (Pick 41)

Outcome

Greater Western Sydney used Pick 41 at the draft to help match a bid for Tom Green

Adam Tomlinson in action during Melbourne's clash against Sydney in Opening Round, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Cam Ellis-Yolmen

Move: From Adelaide to Brisbane

Compensation: Adelaide received Band 5 (Pick 49)

Outcome

Adelaide traded Pick 49, along with Pick 28 and a future fourth, to Fremantle in exchange for Pick 22

Fremantle used Pick 49 to help match a bid on Liam Henry at the draft

The Crows used Pick 22 to draft Harry Schoenberg

The Dockers traded Pick 28, along with Pick 10, to Melbourne in exchange for Pick 8. The Dockers drafted Caleb Serong with Pick 8, while the Demons drafted Kysaiah Pickett (Pick 10) and Trent Rivers (Pick 28)

2020

Joe Daniher

Move: From Essendon to Brisbane

Compensation: Essendon received Band 1 (Pick 9)

Outcome

Essendon used Pick 9 to draft Archie Perkins

Zac Williams

Move: From Greater Western Sydney to Carlton

Compensation: GWS received Band 1 (Pick 12)

Outcome

Greater Western Sydney used Pick 12 to draft Tanner Bruhn

A dejected Zac Williams during the round 18 match between St Kilda and Greater Western Sydney at the Gabba. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

Brad Crouch

Move: From Adelaide to St Kilda

Compensation: Adelaide received Band 3 (Pick 28)

Outcome

Adelaide used Pick 28 to draft Sam Berry

Aiden Corr

Move: From Greater Western Sydney to North Melbourne

Compensation: GWS received Band 3 (Pick 37)

Outcome

GWS traded Pick 37 to Melbourne for Braydon Preuss

The Demons traded Pick 37, as well as Pick 43, in a draft-night pick swap with Sydney in exchange for Pick 25

Sydney traded Pick 37 in a draft-night pick swap with Carlton in exchange for Pick 48 and a future third

The Blues used Pick 37 to draft Corey Durdin

Rory Atkins

Move: From Adelaide to Gold Coast

Compensation: Adelaide received Band 4 (Pick 38)

Outcome

Adelaide traded Pick 38, as well as a future fourth, to Port Adelaide in exchange for Pick 34. The Power used Pick 38 to help match the bid for Lachie Jones

The Crows used Pick 34 to draft James Rowe

Rory Atkins celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash with Melbourne in round 18, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

Isaac Smith

Move: From Hawthorn to Geelong

Compensation: Hawthorn received Band 5 (Pick 41)

Outcome

Hawthorn traded Pick 41, as well as Pick 45, to Collingwood in a draft night pick swap in exchange for a future second

The Pies used Pick 41 to help match a bid on Reef McInness

The Hawks used the future second to draft Sam Butler with Pick 23 in 2021

2021

Mabior Chol

Move: From Richmond to Gold Coast

Compensation: Richmond received Band 4 (Pick 38)

Outcome

Richmond traded Pick 38 to Collingwood, as well as Pick 40 and a future third, in exchange for Pick 27. The Tigers took Sam Banks with Pick 27

Collingwood used Picks 38 and 40 to help match a bid on Nick Daicos, and used the future third to draft Joe Richards

Mabior Chol celebrates a Gold Coast goal against Collingwood in R7, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

George Hewett

Move: From Sydney to Carlton

Compensation: Sydney received Band 4 (Pick 40)

Outcome

Sydney drafted Corey Warner with Pick 40

Jake Kelly

Move: From Adelaide to Essendon

Compensation: Adelaide received Band 5 (Pick 44)

Outcome

Adelaide traded Pick 44 to the Western Bulldogs in a four-club mega pick swap. The Bulldogs used Pick 44 to help match a bid on Sam Darcy

2022

Karl Amon

Move: From Port Adelaide to Hawthorn

Compensation: Port Adelaide received Band 3 (Pick 30)

Outcome

Port Adelaide traded Pick 30 in a pick swap with Melbourne. The Demons then traded Pick 30 to Collingwood in the Brodie Grundy trade

Collingwood then traded Pick 30 to Carlton in a draft night pick swap. The Blues used Pick 30 to draft Lachie Cowan

Karl Amon in action for Port Adelaide against Richmond in round 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Daniel McStay

Move: From Brisbane to Collingwood

Compensation: Brisbane received Band 3 (Pick 35)

Outcome

Brisbane used Pick 35 to help match the bid on Will Ashcroft

Liam Jones

Move: From Carlton to Western Bulldogs

Compensation: Carlton received Band 5 (Pick 47)

Outcome

Carlton used Pick 47 to draft Harry Lemmey

Jayden Hunt

Move: From Melbourne to West Coast

Compensation: Melbourne received Band 5 (Pick 49)

Outcome

Melbourne traded Pick 49 to Essendon along with Pick 72 and Sam Weideman in exchange for Pick 37

Melbourne used Pick 37 on Jed Adams, while Essendon used Pick 49 to match a bid on Jayden Davey

Jayden Hunt during Melbourne's game against West Coast in round nine, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

2023

Ben McKay

Move: From North Melbourne to Essendon

Compensation: North Melbourne received Band 1 (Pick 4)

Outcome

North Melbourne used Pick 4 to draft Zane Duursma

Tom Doedee

Move: From Adelaide to Brisbane

Compensation: Adelaide received Band 2 (Pick 27)

Outcome

Adelaide used Pick 27 to draft Oscar Ryan

Tom Doedee in action for Adelaide against Collingwood in R18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Jade Gresham

Move: From St Kilda to Essendon

Compensation: St Kilda received Band 2 (Pick 28)

Outcome

St Kilda used Pick 28 to draft Lance Collard

James Jordon

Move: From Melbourne to Sydney

Compensation: Melbourne received Band 4 (Pick 40)

Outcome

Melbourne traded Pick 40 to St Kilda in exchange for a future third. The Demons used the future third in a trade for Harry Sharp

St Kilda on-traded Pick 40, along with Pick 42, to Gold Coast in exchange for Pick 27, which they used to draft Angus Hastie

Gold Coast used Pick 40 to help match a bid on Ethan Read

Matthew Flynn

Move: From Greater Western Sydney to West Coast

Compensation: Greater Western Sydney received Band 4 (Pick 44)

Outcome

Greater Western Sydney used Pick 44 to draft Joe Fonti

2024

Josh Battle

Move: From St Kilda to Hawthorn

Compensation: St Kilda received Band 1 (Pick 10)

Outcome

St Kilda used Pick 10 to draft Alix Tauru

Josh Battle in action during the match between St Kilda and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium in round 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Harry Perryman

Move: From Greater Western Sydney to Collingwood

Compensation: Greater Western Sydney received Band 1 (Pick 19)

Outcome

Greater Western Sydney used Pick 19 to draft Harry Oliver

Isaac Cumming

Move: From Greater Western Sydney to Adelaide

Compensation: Greater Western Sydney received Band 2 (Pick 24)

Outcome

Greater Western Sydney used Pick 24 to draft Cody Angove

Jack Graham

Move: From Richmond to West Coast

Compensation: Richmond received Band 4 (Pick 42)

Outcome

Richmond traded Pick 42, along with Pick 32, 43 and 45, to Brisbane in exchange for Pick 20

The Lions used Pick 42 to help match a bid on Levi Ashcroft, while the Tigers used Pick 20 to draft Harry Armstrong