A career-high seven goals from Logan Morris guides Brisbane to its first win in four rounds

Logan Morris celebrates during the round 13 match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at People First Stadium, June 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

LOGAN Morris waved ‘night night’ to Gold Coast on Saturday, kicking a career-high seven goals to revive Brisbane’s premiership defence with a stirring 31-point win at People First Stadium.

Following three straight losses, the Lions showed all the resilience that has characterised their past two flags, leading from go to woe to run out 15.16 (106) to 11.9 (75) victors.

SUNS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

Morris was the star, replicating the celebration made famous by American basketballer Stephen Curry after his seventh goal that iced Brisbane’s win.

The 21-year-old finished with 7.4 from 17 disposals and nine marks to win the Marcus Ashcroft Medal for best afield.

Lachie Neale helped set up the win with 23 first-half disposals on the way to 37 for the night that included 10 clearances in a dominant midfield display.

Brisbane had contributors all over the field.

After looking low on confidence in the past few weeks and with a mounting injury toll, the champions totally flipped their form with an energetic, brave brand of footy.

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Their frontal defensive pressure was sensational, forcing many of Gold Coast’s turnovers, and when they won the ball back, it was off to the races, giving first handballs and putting teammates in better positions.

Co-captain Josh Dunkley was back to his best, keeping Matt Rowell to just 15 disposals and three clearances, while winning 19 touches of his own.

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Darcy Wilmot was excellent, while Jaspa Fletcher played his best game in a long time.

After two weeks to dwell on an after-the-siren loss against North Melbourne, it was a lacklustre Gold Coast performance, Damien Hardwick’s side now looking vulnerable with a 7-5 win-loss record and a horror run of matches ahead.

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On a tough night for the Suns they also lost Lachie Weller and Will Graham to hamstring injuries.

The Lions were in control all night and could have won by more had they been more efficient early in the last quarter.

They caught Gold Coast on the hop in the opening minutes, winning more ball in the clinches and showing a willingness to be brave once they’d won it.

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They kicked the game’s first four goals, with Cam Rayner giving an almighty ‘don’t argue’ to Mac Andrew in the middle of the ground in the lead-up to a Charlie Cameron goal.

Morris added two in quick succession, proving a tough match-up for Andrew, although the Suns defender got some revenge late in the term when he nailed a 55m bomb.

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The teams traded haymakers in a 10-goal second quarter, with the Lions not quite able to truly break away as their advantage osculated between three and four goals.

Morris added another three, including a wonderful left foot snap from the right pocket, to move to five for the half, and dead eye Ben King had three of his own by the main break, executing a precise drop punt from the boundary on the siren.

A career night for Logan Morris

It’s hard to believe Logan Morris has just turned 21. In a career that has already included two premierships, the young key forward had a night to remember with seven goals. He kicked two in the first quarter, three in the second and then one in each of the third and fourth, towelling up Mac Andrew and then getting the better of Bodhi Uwland before Sam Collins was moved to him. Morris could have finished with anything, having 13 shots in total on his way to 7.4 from 17 disposals and nine marks.

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The Suns are now vulnerable

After leaving Darwin with a 7-3 win-loss record, the Suns are now looking vulnerable. Their heartbreaking loss to North Melbourne before their bye and now being smacked by the Big Brother Lions, they are in the pack of teams fighting for top-six spots. Things are about to get much more difficult, with Geelong (away), Hawthorn (home) and Fremantle (away) to come in the next three weeks.

Noah Anderson after the round 13 match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at People First Stadium, June 6, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

The real Josh Dunkley stood up

Like many of his midfield mates, Brisbane co-captain Josh Dunkley has struggled to find his best form in 2026, but that changed against the Suns. Tasked with manning Brownlow Medal winner Matt Rowell, Dunkley was at his scrapping and fighting best, restricting Rowell to just 15 touches in a fantastic performance. He won the ball 19 times himself and led from the front with the desperation and will to win that has characterised his career.



Josh Dunkley during the round 13 match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at People First Stadium, June 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD COAST 2.2 7.4 9.7 11.9 (75)

BRISBANE 4.3 9.8 13.12 15.16 (106)

GOALS

Gold Coast: King 4, Walter 2, Long 2, Rowell, Petracca, Andrew

Brisbane: Morris 7, Cameron 2, Tunstill, McKenna, Gallop, Fort, Draper, Berry

BEST

Gold Coast: Noble, Uwland, Anderson, Moyle, Rioli

Brisbane: Morris, Neale, Wilmot, Dunkley, Bailey, Reville

INJURIES

Gold Coast: Weller (hamstring), Graham (hamstring), Humphrey (chest)

Brisbane: Nil

Crowd: 21,139 at People First Stadium