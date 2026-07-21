Our reporters have their say on the players that the Devils could eye as part of their original list build

Logan Morris, Jordan De Goey and Alex Pearce. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE DEVILS are coming - and they have your club's best players in their sights.

The appointment this week of Ken Hinkley as Tasmania's first coach is set to be the first of several big announcements from the Apple Isle as the Devils build their squad for the 2028 season.

The Devils have been given a signing bonus pool of $5 million as well as the ability to sign up to 18 uncontracted players from rival clubs as 'free agents' (with a maximum of one player per club), meaning not even the biggest names in the game are off limits.

While Tassie will also have a host of top draft picks at their disposal to use in trades, the club plans to take those picks to the national drafts, with list boss Todd Patterson telling AFL.com.au this year he has "a clear priority for us to hit the uncontracted and free agent market".

With that in mind, we've taken a look at the leading players at your club who come out of contract at the end of 2027, which puts them right in the target zone for the Devils.

Lachie McAndrew

Securing a No.1 ruckman will be a vital part of the Devils' list build and while McAndrew might not have been on their radar 12 months ago, he will be now. After an outstanding season taking the reins from Reilly O'Brien, McAndrew has played every game this year and ranks No.3 in the AFL for overall hitouts (30.9 a game) and No.4 for total taps to advantage (7.6), flourishing under the new ruck rules. While the 210cm big man known as 'Stretch' is out of contract at the right time for the Devils, they may face a challenge prising him out of Adelaide given the Crows handed the 26-year-old a second AFL chance as a last-minute pre-season selection, and the former rugby union player is keen to repay their faith. The Devils can certainly try though, and McAndrew has all the attributes the club would want in its start-up ruckman. – Nathan Schmook

Lachlan McAndrew during round nine between Richmond and Adelaide at the MCG, May 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Logan Morris

The young Lions forward should be high on Tasmania's wishlist. Not only has Morris won two premierships in his first two seasons, he has quickly emerged as one of the best young forwards in the competition. Still just 21, Morris has been the focal point of Brisbane's forward line in the past two seasons and is currently in the running for a maiden All-Australian blazer with his 44 goals this year. The Victorian is likely to attract lucrative offers from elsewhere but would present the perfect long-term centrepiece for the Devils. His great mate Kai Lohmann also looms an another option, as someone that is not only developing into an excellent small forward, but someone that would quickly be a fan favourite. - Michael Whiting

Logan Morris celebrates a goal during round 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

George Hewett

Speculation raged around Hewett's future when he was dropped for the second time in three years earlier this season. However, he's silenced that chatter with a very impressive stretch of form since returning and it could lead to the midfielder being a nice, experienced option for the Devils when his contract expires next season. Hewett will be 32 when Tasmania plays its first game, but has plenty of ball-winning nous and is renowned at Ikon Park for his no-fuss steadiness and his leadership. Expect the Devils to look for a couple of Luke Power, Chad Cornes-type figures to provide guidance and veteran savvy for the youngsters, a role which Hewett could excel in. - Riley Beveridge

George Hewett during round one between Carlton and Richmond at the MCG, March 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Jordan De Goey

As reported by AFL.com.au earlier this year, Beau McCreery looms as a big target for the Devils, but De Goey's current contract also expires in 2027, meaning he too will be up for grabs. The 30-year-old has produced a career best season in 2026 and now lives on a farm in Emerald, 90 minutes east of Melbourne, so Tasmania would offer a lifestyle out of the footy bubble he craves. The Devils need box office stars and the premiership Pie certainly represents that. - Josh Gabelich

Jordan De Goey celebrates during Collingwood's clash against Richmond in round 16, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Nic Martin

The classy, but perhaps forgotten, Bomber shapes as a target for the Devils as he comes out of contract in 2027. Martin, 25, last played at AFL level in round 18 last year, suffering an ACL injury before damaging the same knee in November to be ruled out for 2026. A pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) success story, Martin's smarts, vision and running ability saw him quickly become a key player for the Bombers. Peter Wright and Nick Bryan could be other options, while Zach Merrett is an unrestricted free agent at the end of 2027 but is expected to depart this off-season. - Dejan Kalinic

Nic Martin celebrate a goal during round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Alex Pearce

Fremantle's captain is clearly a target of the Devils as a homegrown defender and inspirational leader who would be ideally suited as the club’s inaugural captain. From Ulverstone on the north coast of Tasmania, Pearce is focused on leading the Dockers to their maiden premiership and is among the best captains in the game. But with his contract expiring at the end of 2027, the question will linger whether achieving a flag with Freo in the next two seasons will convince him to chase more history as an inaugural player in his home state. The 31-year-old has played at an elite level this season and would be a key player on-field for the Devils. It is off field, however, where he would be invaluable in setting standards and helping shape the club’s culture after playing an instrumental role in both areas at Fremantle. – Nathan Schmook

Alex Pearce during round 18 between Fremantle and Sydney at Optus Stadium, July 9, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam De Koning

De Koning's strength, size and athleticism make for a rare package in AFL circles, and the first two of those attributes are exactly what the Devils will be looking for in their formative years. The big Cat's ability to hold down a key defensive spot while also relieve in the ruck ticks the box for a Tasmania side that will be big on talent but light-on for big bodies. The experiences of GWS and Gold Coast both suggest that the ball will spend a fair bit of time down back in seasons one and two, and De Koning is the sort of player who can add some steel to what will be a young defence. He'll be 27 in round one, 2028, too, so fits the age profile beautifully. - Michael Rogers

Sam De Koning during the round 13 match between Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval, June 4, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Touk Miller

The Suns have a number of high-profile players that fit the bill here with captain Noah Anderson and Brownlow medallist Matt Rowell set to become free agents in 2027. However, if the Devils want the perfect combination of an immediate contributor and someone to set the highest of training standards, Miller would be an ideal option. As loyal and passionate as anyone to have pulled on a Gold Coast jumper, Miller might be difficult to dislodge, but his two-way, defensive-minded midfield assets would complement a battery of highly talented teenagers. He will have just turned 32 by round one in 2028, but is as professional as anyone in the league and has years of good football ahead. - Michael Whiting

Touk Miller before the round six match between Gold Coast and Essendon at People First Stadium, April 18, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Tom Green

The Giants are desperate to keep Green in western Sydney, as shown by the seven-year deal they offered him last month. But the longer he remains unsigned, the prospect of Tasmania - and free agency more broadly - will become more real. Green will be 27 when the Devils play their first AFL game, meaning he could conceivably be the fulcrum of their midfield for the better part of a decade, and a potential captaincy option. Green has been a little forgotten this year due to injury, but Tassie - and the Giants - know what a serious talent he is when fully fit. The offers coming his way are set to be monsters. - Martin Smith

Tom Green during the Elimination Final between Greater Western Sydney and Hawthorn at ENGIE Stadium, September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Ginnivan

Purely from a marketing and strategic perspective, Ginnivan ticks all the boxes to be one of Tassie's first trade targets. The 23-year-old's vivacious personality and vast social media presence form the ideal platform to attract younger fans as the club embarks on its AFL journey. A premiership player with Collingwood in 2023, Ginnivan has become a genuine star since joining Hawthorn and is this year averaging career-best numbers in disposals (19.6) and marks (5.4), and is ranked sixth in the AFL for goal assists. And who wouldn't want to see a reunion with newly appointed Devils coach Ken Hinkley? Midfield jet Will Day is another who would be high on the radar for the Devils as a free agent and while the Hawks won't want to give him up without a fight, they may not have a choice given Tassie's access to uncontracted players. - Brandon Cohen

Jack Ginnivan during round eight between Collingwood and Hawthorn at the MCG, April 30, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Harrison Petty

It's not his home state of South Australia, but could a move to the Apple Isle appeal to Petty ahead of the Devils' 2028 debut? He has a proven ability to fill a key post at either end of the ground, having played centre half-back in the Demons' 2021 premiership before showing his wares up forward under Simon Goodwin and Steven King in recent years. Petty would add flexibility to Tasmania's key-position stocks and at age 29 ahead of the 2028 season, he'll have a handful of years left to help guide the Devils' young talls. - Michael Rogers

Harrison Petty celebrates a goal during Melbourne's clash against Hawthorn in round 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Charlie Comben

Tasmania will undoubtedly be in the market for experienced key-position options and that could make Comben a prime target. The rangy, versatile and athletic interceptor is set to become a free agent in 2027 and, given the scarcity of key defenders available in recent years, his value could easily tip beyond the $1 million per season range. North Melbourne has wanted to try and lock away Comben before he enters his contract year, although the Devils will be armed with salary cap space in abundance and an ability to dip into their sign-on fund to try and lure established stars across. It puts players in Comben's profile in a great position as the arrival of the newest expansion team nears. - Riley Beveridge

Charlie Comben during North Melbourne's game against Sydney in R4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Mitch Georgiades

With Ken Hinkley appointed the Devils coach, any Port player coming out of contract will likely be linked to the new club, but it's hard to go past an already proven key forward. Georgiades is set to become a free agent next season, and although hailing from Western Australia, that shouldn't stop Tasmania from going hard for the 24-year-old. Coming off hauls of 44 and 58 goals the past two seasons, Georgiades is already at 37 in 2026 and would have even more aside from his wonky radar in front of goal. He's the perfect target inside forward 50 and a player you could build a forward line around. - Michael Whiting

Mitch Georgiades celebrates a goal against North Melbourne in R17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Rhyan Mansell

Mansell has been linked to Tasmania for a while and the 26-year-old North Launceston product would bring passion to the club and excitement to its forward line as he hits the peak years of his career. Mansell opted for a one-year extension to his contract to take him to the end of 2027, making him a prime target for the Devils. Former No.1 draft pick Sam Lalor is yet to extend past next year and while it's unlikely the Victorian would leave Punt Road after three seasons, Richmond will nonetheless be keen to secure a contract extension as soon as possible. The Devils will have interest in a number of other Tasmanian Tigers, with Sam Banks coming out of contract next year and Seth Campbell worth considering in a trade to lure him south, while Toby Nankervis is an option as an on-field mentor for a season or two. – Howard Kimber

Rhyan Mansell in action during Richmond's clash against Carlton in round 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

If you're looking for a player to build a team around, look no further. Wanganeen-Milera's skill, play-making and vision make him not only a player others want to play alongside, but one people turn up to watch. He's out of contract at the end of next year, which places him perfectly in the frame for a Tasmanian tilt, with another Nasiah contract saga set to unfold in 2027 with the pull of his native South Australia set to again be a factor. Other potential targets for a Tasmanian plundering of Moorabbin could include Alix Tauru, whose bash-and-crash style of footy would appeal to Tassie's old-school sensibilities, while Tauru's draft classmate Tobie Travaglia is another option as a youngster with plenty of upside. Hugo Garcia is also a ready-made midfielder after coming on in leaps and bounds this season. - Sophie Welsh

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera in action during the match between St Kilda and the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium in round 15, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Tom McCartin

Chad Warner comes out of contract at the end of 2027, but a move home to WA looks more likely for him, if indeed he is to leave the Swans at all. Instead, the Devils could focus their attention on key defender McCartin. The Tassie lifestyle may appeal to McCartin given his roots in Geelong, and given he will be 28 at the start of the Devils' first season, he fits the age profile perfectly as an established player who still has plenty more to give. A solid, experienced campaigner at the heart of the defensive line will be just what the Devils need for their first season, and if Alex Pearce can't be lured home, McCartin could be the man to do it. - Martin Smith

Tom McCartin is seen during Opening Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Tom Gross

Gross has proven to be a strong ball-winner in the midfield at WAFL level and a damaging half-forward when used in that role, but he has only been able to break into the AFL team for one game this season after playing eight in his debut year in 2025. If that trend continues in 2027 when he comes out of contract, the young Victorian would be a smart albeit lower-profile target for the Devils, who will need a mix of experienced players, new draftees and in between options like Gross who have multiple pre-seasons under their belts and can compete at the coalface. The 19-year-old's talent was on display in a standout WAFL performance against Swan Districts earlier this season, kicking three goals, including the match-winner. Tim Kelly and Elliot Yeo are experienced players at West Coast coming out of contract in 2027 who could also be on the Devils' radar. – Nathan Schmook

Tom Gross during round four between GWS and West Coast at ENGIE Stadium, April 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Cody Weightman

After overcoming the knee issues that wiped out more than 18 months of his career, Weightman is a member of the 2027 free agency class and could be firmly on Tasmania's radar. The star forward is regaining form and will attract plenty of interest next year, both from the Devils and across the league. Weightman is also highly marketable, which will undoubtedly help launch an expansion club, while his impact on field cannot be questioned. - Josh Gabelich