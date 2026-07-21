Arki Butler, Cody Walker and Dougie Cochrane. Pictures: AFL Photos

RICHMOND, Essendon and West Coast fans – inquire within.

The Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships were completed on the weekend, meaning only one thing – it is time for the first Phantom Form Guide of 2026. And if your team is in the bottom rungs of the ladder, then here's what could be coming through the door later this year.

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This is our ranking of the leading 25 prospects in the draft crop this season. It doesn't take into account where bids will come on father-son or Academy players and is not a mock draft – it is simply a ranking of the players.

The Form Guide will be updated every month in the lead up to November's Telstra AFL Draft.

Cochrane pushed to make a return from his knee injury for the end of South Australia's under-18 carnival but was held back. He'll be back very soon and has recently been in full training with the Power, where he is tied as a Next Generation Academy prospect. Cochrane has battled through patella tendinitis and underwent surgery earlier this year, but his stocks as a top pick haven't shifted. He can play just about anywhere but sees himself as a taller, goalkicking midfielder. He is a brilliant kick and starred last year in his senior SANFL debut with Central District, booting four goals in the first half. The son of former Power and North player Stuart and brother of current Port forward Tommy, Cochrane has some special qualities and is a unique prospect who moulds his game on Bulldogs superstar Marcus Bontempelli.

Learn More 01:50

An AC joint injury interrupted his carnival but Walker's return to Vic Country's line-up against South Australia proved his credentials. The Carlton father-son prospect had 36 disposals, 19 contested possessions, five clearances and plenty of grunt through the midfield, with some explosive runs, including late in the game, taking the eye. Walker is ready to go as a midfield talent – he takes things on, he's tough, he's consistent, he can mark overhead and his VFL form with Carlton showed he is ready for the next level. He averaged 22 disposals across four games and was very comfortable, having trained at the Blues, where his father Andrew played 202 games, over summer.

Learn More 02:11

Teixeira has been one of the big risers this year. He was viewed as a top talent heading into this season but had a late start through injury. His breakout game came playing in a Vic Metro trial match, where he was clearly best on ground, and he took that confidence into the carnival. Playing largely as a half-forward, Teixeira proved himself to be a powerful, explosive prospect with a goalkicking edge. His standout game came against the Allies when he kicked four goals from 22 disposals and seven marks and he backed it up with 2.2 against South Australia. Clubs looking for their forward-half gamechanger have Teixeira ranked highly.

Learn More 01:44

'The Arkitect' had his championships cut short by a broken collarbone in Vic Metro's win over South Australia at Marvel Stadium. Butler is a tough player so when he went off injured he was definitely sore, but he's still targeting a return in August. Butler is the player with the best highlights package in this year's pool – he's a small forward who has brilliant instincts and can step up when a game needs him. His kicking is excellent and he knows how to use his body to outmark when he's tightly checked. Butler has improved his fitness and in time will spend more minutes up the ground.

Learn More 01:30

The best tall in the draft who had his best game of the carnival on Sunday in Metro's rout of Vic Country, where his ruck work set things up. Van Hattum is a contender to be the first non-tied player picked at the draft because he is genuine ruck size for the modern game. He didn't dominate the championships around the ground but his tap work was a level above. Some injury niggles in the first half of the season were frustrations, but when he is up and going he has shown he can follow up at ground level and get moving. His two-goal and 19-disposal game in round one for the Knights was one of his best for the year, while he returned to the Talent League two weeks ago and had 17 disposals, two goals and 23 hitouts in Northern's win over Oakleigh.

Learn More 01:46

The image of Drever running from the centre, through the middle of the ground and dobbing a long goal will be etched in the minds of recruiters as it has not been uncommon this season. He did it again for Vic Country at the carnival, where Drever's stocks as a taller, ball-winning midfielder rose again. Drever has a big engine as well as a turn of foot and can get from contest to contest with ease. His 25-disposal game on his Ballarat home deck against South Australia showed the different attributes he has in his game.

Learn More 00:33

What a move it was to send Mellody into the midfield against Vic Country at Marvel Stadium. Not only did Mellody produce one of the best games of his season with 33 disposals, 10 score involvements and three clearances, but he steered Western Australia to a great comeback win. Mellody has played off half-back and won a colts premiership last year for Claremont (he had 25 disposals in the Grand Final), but it is as a midfielder that clubs see him settling. He delivers the ball brilliantly, is smart and poised and shapes as a top-10 prospect.

Learn More 02:48

A stress reaction in his foot meant Matthews was ruled out for at least a month midway through the championships, missing the end of the Allies' campaign. Before then he had been a standout prospect, pushing himself up clubs' draft boards. He had 35 disposals, 11 clearances, six tackles and almost 700 metres gained in the first round against Vic Country, with the left-footer continuing a run of form taken in from the Giants' Academy series games. Greater Western Sydney has first access to Matthews and the midfielder looms as a likely top-10 pick.

Learn More 01:15

Snell put himself on the map earlier this season as a leading key defender in the pool with some excellent performances for the Gippsland Power. The 18-year-old is able to intercept and read the ball well in the air, as he did in a dominant game against the Brisbane Lions Academy earlier in the Talent League season, while also being able to stop tall forwards and shut down their influence.

Clancy Snell during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between Victoria Country and Western Australia at Marvel Stadium, July 3rd, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Steed was a consistent player for Western Australia during its under-18 run, including gathering 24 disposals and having six clearances in its win over Vic Country and a best-afield effort against South Australia (30 disposals, one goal, four clearances). Steed is a fierce smaller midfielder who has strong running power and a real competitive edge around the contests. His performances with Swan Districts' league side have shown he can also hit the scoreboard, averaging close to a goal a game there.

Learn More 01:58

Started his carnival in style with nine marks and 2.3 against the Allies in the opening round. His championships were a little interrupted by injury ruling him out of one game against South Australia, but Malady's season has been one of exciting progress. He has a huge vertical leap that allows him to fly for grabs and his highlight reel of marks this season would be as good as any prospect. He regularly kicks goals, works hard in his running and has genuine speed as a taller type. Think a Will Hayward type of forward prospect who has also played up the ground in the midfield and on the wing this year.

Learn More 00:29

There is a physicality and ruthlessness that comes through in Williams' game that has him stand out above some of his midfield competitors. The Geelong Falcons captain and co-captain of Vic Country is a neat left-footed kick and regularly gets his hands dirty at ground level in fighting for the ball. A hamstring issue in Vic Country's first game against the Allies saw his day ended early that afternoon but he played out the carnival.

Learn More 01:27

Harris emerged as a first-round contender earlier in the SANFL under-18 season, with his intercept marking in defence catching the eye. Harris bolted into South Australia's backline for the carnival and accounted himself well. He is able to stop opponents as well as come off his direct man and assist in the air and at his size clubs think he can hold down a spot in the back half at the next level.

Mitchell Harris flies during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between South Australia and Allies at Alberton Oval, June 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Clearly the Allies' best player across the under-18 carnival, Murray can join Brisbane as a member of the Lions' Academy. Murray was exceptional for the Allies and showed his class, poise and excellent ball use throughout. He gathered 31 disposals and two goals in the Allies' big defeat to South Australia, before closing his championships with 26 touches in an important display in the win over Western Australia.

Caylen Murray during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between the Allies and Western Australia at Mars Stadium, July 8th, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Edwards was captain of South Australia at the championships and enjoyed his best game against the Allies when he had 28 disposals, 11 score involvements and a goal. He played mainly as a midfielder but has shown at under-18 level with South Adelaide that he is very comfortable playing as a deep forward option where he uses space well and just knows where the goals are, having started the year with a four-goal haul. Will likely start his career as a forward-half player.

Learn More 02:21

Probably the highlight of Phillips' championships with Vic Country was his dashing, running goal from long range at Marvel Stadium against Western Australia. Phillips is a skilful midfielder who links up across the ground, finds his teammates by foot, has a good endurance and pace mix and can hit the scoreboard. He has some traits that suit the modern game and you like the ball in his hands.

Learn More 00:33

It was a big shame for Pickett and the Geelong Falcons when the key forward went down with a knee injury at training in March. It saw him tear his ACL and MCL and sit out the rest of the season. Pickett had kicked two goals in the Falcons' season-opener before the injury, having proven himself to be a regular goalkicker last season with 31 goals from eight games as a bottom-ager. Pickett is a crafty forward with natural instincts around goal.

Jack Pickett during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between Allies and Victoria Country at IKON Park, July 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Gayfer's best day out in the carnival was a four-goal haul in Vic Metro's win over South Australia, when he displayed his traits inside 50. He looked set to top that outing on Sunday when he had three goals by quarter-time against Vic Country, but he finished on that total. Gayfer, who is the nephew of former Pie Mick, is a competitive, brave tall forward who flies for marks, backs himself in the air and always provides a contest. Some clubs think he could end up in defence, but he plays in a robust style that appeals.

Learn More 01:23

Herbert is a mobile ruckman who can get around the ground and have an impact on games with his disposals and ball use. He spent some time in attack through the championships with South Australia but also compiled a solid carnival in the ruck, while some clubs believe he could end up a defender. He has produced some dominant games this season, including a big game in round one of the SANFL under-18 season that showed his capacity to get around the ground.

Learn More 00:34

A minor hamstring injury saw Krasna miss the final game of the under-18 championships against Vic Country on Sunday. But before then he had proven himself as a real riser in the group. Krasna has dash, run and carry and has shown that time after time through this season with the Northern Knights, and he uses the ball cleanly.

Toby Krasna during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between Victoria Metro and South Australia at Marvel Stadium, July 3rd, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Bradley was named Vic Metro's MVP after its title win on Sunday, with the tough and physical key defender able to consistently shut down opponents. He's big and strong and is tough to get around for key forwards, particularly at junior level. He takes marks, intercepts in defence and can calmly get the ball away from dangerous forward areas.

Tyson Bradley during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between Victoria Metro and Allies at Mars Stadium, June 28th, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

With his running off half-back and creativity, Eime produced some highlights for South Australia during the championships. It had followed a strong first half of the season doing the same with Centrals, with Eime a smart player who picks out targets and makes the play. He is the one that got away from Adelaide, which was knocked back in its bid to have him listed as a Next Generation Academy player after a breakdown in the SANFL system saw the Crows not made aware he was of Indigenous descent.

Jake Eime during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between Victoria Metro and South Australia at Marvel Stadium, July 3rd, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Slattery was a revelation for the championships. After being overlooked last year at the draft, Slattery has bounced back from that disappointment to put himself on the radar with an excellent carnival. The mobile tall forward had three big days – four goals against Vic Country in South Australia's one-point win, five against Vic Metro the week before and six before that against the Allies. His total of 16 made him the leading goalkicker for the carnival and it continued to show his ability to hit the scoreboard, having done it regularly with Glenelg.

Learn More 02:03

A small forward who got a chance to play with the Marsh AFL National Academy Boys team earlier this year as a late call-up and impressed. 'The Nuke' also stepped up with one of his best games last year on the MCG on Grand Final day when he kicked three goals and showed his flair inside 50. Neocleous is a clever ball user and is a hard worker across the ground when playing as a half-forward.

Marlon Neocleous during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between Allies and Victoria at Blacktown International Sportspark, June 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

A taller midfielder who has shown strong running capacity, Gale averaged 27.8 disposals for Western Australia at the championships. He's the son of Mark Gale, a former player with Fremantle and St Kilda, but doesn't qualify for either club as a father-son pick. He has proven to be a regular ball-getter at colts level too, having played in last year's Grand Final win with Claremont and having had a red-hot start to this season.