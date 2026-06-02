GWS has made a huge contract offer to one of its key players amid significant interest from the AFL's 19th club

Tom Green celebrates a goal during the round nine match between Geelong and GWS at GMHBA Stadium, on May 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney has made a big move to lock in Tom Green for the long term, tabling a mega seven-year deal to the gun midfielder.

Green is not out of contract until the end of 2027, when he will reach free agency, but the Giants have wasted no time to show how keen they are to lock him away by offering the extension.

AFL.com.au can reveal the contract offer would take him through to the end of 2034, with only three players in the competition signed until then – Caleb Serong, Sam Walsh and Kysaiah Pickett.

It comes as the Giants Academy product sits out this season after a knee reconstruction, but that has not deterred the club from taking its chance to show how much it values the star ball-winner. The deal is estimated to be worth around the $9 million mark.

Green is a key target for Tasmania, with the Devils to hit the market for free agents and uncontracted players next year. The 2025 best and fairest winner has previously kept the door ajar publicly to considering the Devils but is a key part of the Giants' fabric.

The offer from the Giants signals their intent to tie up the in-demand inside bull and take him off the market before he hits his free agency year, with Green expected to wait until further into his knee rehabilitation before turning his attention to his future.

Tom Green is seen after hurting his knee at Greater Western Sydney training on February 13, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Green is considered a future captain and is a member of the Giants' leadership group, having joined the club as a top-10 pick at the 2019 draft after coming through the Giants' Academy in Canberra.

The 25-year-old, who is the grandson of Richmond great and four-time Tigers premiership player Michael Green, signed a four-year extension with the Giants in 2023 to get him through to his free agency year in 2027.

Green tore his ACL and underwent a knee reconstruction in February after suffering the injury at training. He hasn't absolutely given up on playing later this season if the Giants progress deep into the year, although it is considered unlikely.