Archie May is seen injured during Essendon's clash against West Coast in round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Isaac Cumming Hamstring TBC Sid Draper Jaw 1 week Mitch Hinge Ankle Test Izak Rankine Calf 1 week Riley Thilthorpe Suspension Round 14 Tyler Welsh Hamstring TBC Updated: June 2, 2026

In the mix

The Crows emerge from their mid-season bye without star forward Thilthorpe (suspension), with veteran Taylor Walker set to replace him after returning from a hamstring injury in the SANFL. The Crows will also unearth mid-season draftee Hugo Hall-Kahan as a running defender in his debut. Rankine will be sidelined after suffering a calf injury, with Luke Pedlar an option to replace him. Callum Ah Chee is available after a thumb injury. Key defender Mark Keane is available for his first game this season. The Crows could opt to ease him back through the SANFL after a long lay-off with a lower leg fracture. Nick Murray is also an option to return as a key defender, while Hinge faces a fitness test on his injured ankle.– Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Foot 7-8 weeks Dan Annable Shoulder 8-9 weeks Keidean Coleman Hamstring 5-6 weeks Tom Doedee Calf 6 weeks Eric Hipwood Knee 1 week Ryan Lester Calf 3 weeks Lincoln McCarthy Hamstring 1 week Will McLachlan Quad 8-10 weeks Jack Payne Knee TBC Henry Smith Foot 3 weeks Reece Torrent Ankle 5-6 weeks Dayne Zorko Quad 5 weeks Updated: June 2, 2026

In the mix

More shuffling required for the Lions with Coleman’s injury paving the way for a possible Shadeau Brain inclusion. Jimmy Tunstill could also come under consideration there. Darragh Joyce has been strong in the VFL, which opens the door for Chris Fagan to recall him and shuffle Ty Gallop to his preferred forward line position to offer another tall target alongside Logan Morris. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lucas Camporeale Kidney 2 weeks Matt Carroll Knee Season Ollie Hollands Ankle 2 weeks Rob Monahan Shoulder Season Jesse Motlop Knee Season Harry O'Farrell Knee TBC Liam Reidy Ankle 2 weeks Updated: June 2, 2026

In the mix

It's suddenly a hard Blues side to crack after three straight wins leading into Sunday night's clash against the Bombers. Cooper Lord (26 disposals, three goals) was fantastic in the VFL over the weekend, while Ben Camporeale (29 disposals, six clearances) continues to push for a debut. Matt Cottrell (26 disposals, one goal) is another who keeps plugging away for a recall. Wade Derksen, Zac Williams and Hudson O'Keeffe were among the emergencies last weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Cochran AC joint 1-2 weeks Jamie Elliott Knee Season Will Hayes Shoulder 3-4 weeks Noah Howes Shoulder 4-5 weeks Reef McInnes Knee Season Darcy Moore Hamstring TBC Harry Perryman Hamstring Test Oscar Steene Knee Season Updated: June 2, 2026

In the mix

The Magpies could regain Perryman in what would be a boost ahead of the King's Birthday clash against Melbourne. Captain Moore has travelled overseas as part of his rehabilitation after suffering a hamstring injury. Sam Swadling (18 disposals and a goal in the VFL) has been pushing for a debut, while mid-season recruit Mitch Podhajski had 10 disposals and kicked 2.4 in his first game for the club. Lachie Sullivan (30 disposals and 11 tackles) and Jakob Ryan (33) were also good in the VFL, while Jack Buller kicked three goals. Another mid-season recruit, Harrison Coe had 14 touches and 16 hitouts and is an option if the Pies want to play two rucks. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jye Caldwell Ankle 3 weeks Angus Clarke Foot 1 week Brayden Fiorini Back Season Matt Guelfi Hamstring 2-3 weeks Lewis Hayes Knee Season Zak Johnson Foot 6-7 weeks Isaac Kako Back 2-3 weeks Nic Martin Knee Season Archie May Shoulder TBC Andrew McGrath Jaw 3 weeks Liam McMahon Ankle 2-3 weeks Dyson Sharp Shoulder 1-2 weeks Rhys Unwin Hamstring 2-3 weeks Vigo Visentini Hamstring 3 weeks Peter Wright Knee 5-6 weeks Updated: June 2, 2026

In the mix

In yet another cruel blow, Hayes has re-injured his ACL, having just made his return in the VFL on Sunday. May is also sidelined to add to a lengthy injury list, but there is at least some good news ahead of Sunday night’s clash against Carlton. Sam Durham is set to return from his concussion, while the Bombers should also regain defender Mason Redman. In more good news, Jordan Ridley has been cleared to return, while a group of others – including Sharp – are closing in on comebacks. Only five AFL-listed players featured in the VFL, with Hussien El Achkar (11 disposals and two goals) continuing to hit the scoreboard. Jayden Nguyen didn’t feature at any level after being the carryover emergency in the AFL. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brennan Cox Knee Test Matthew Johnson Hamstring Test Ollie Murphy Knee 1-2 weeks Caleb Serong Calf 1 week Sam Sturt Knee/quad 3-4 weeks Brandon Walker Concussion TBC Hayden Young Concussion Test Updated: June 2, 2026

In the mix

Young was in and out of drills at Tuesday's training session and will push to return later in the week after progressing well through concussion protocols. Injured pair Cox and Johnson both ran well and also face fitness tests after suffering minor injuries against Brisbane. Key defender Oscar McDonald and midfielder Jeremy Sharp are next in line if change is needed, with experienced pair Jaeger O'Meara and Bailey Banfield also looming as strong options and highlighting the Dockers' enviable depth. Ruckman Sean Darcy returned from injury through the WAFL at the weekend and was impressive, with the Dockers considering when to recall the big man. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harley Barker Knee Indefinite Toby Conway Foot/Knee TBC Nick Driscoll Concussion TBC Lawson Humphries Ankle Test Keighton Matofai-Forbes Foot 1 week Jay Polkinghorne Foot Test Tyson Stengle Conditioning Individualised program Updated: June 2, 2026

In the mix

Jack Martin is set to return after being managed against the Blues. While Humphries is listed as a test to play on Thursday night, the club noted his inclusion comes with some risk. Consequently, the Cats may choose to play it safe, so he does not re-injure himself before the bye, meaning he is no guarantee despite pulling up well from last week’s match. Polkinghorne is also a test, while Jhye Clark and Jesse Mellor successfully returned to the VFL line-up last Saturday. Meanwhile, Conway is progressing well with his rehab and joined the main training session on Tuesday. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Alex Davies Foot 4-6 weeks Jy Farrar Ankle 6+ weeks Ethan Read Knee 1-3 weeks Jake Rogers Hamstring Test Jamarra Ugle-Hagan Ankle Test Lachie Weller Hamstring 1-3 weeks Updated: June 2, 2026

In the mix

Will Graham (concussion) will return for Saturday’s QClash against Brisbane after missing the pre-bye match against North Melbourne. Rogers will need to get through main training on Thursday to be considered, as will Ugle-Hagan, which would leave coach Damien Hardwick with the decision of selecting either the former Bulldog or veteran Jarrod Witts, who has been playing as a sidekick to Ned Moyle in recent weeks. Jai Murray is smashing the door down for a debut with his VFL form. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cody Angove Hamstring 1 week Ryan Angwin Hand 1 week Jack Buckley Hamstring 4-5 weeks Stephen Coniglio Hamstring 3 weeks Tom Green Knee Season Jesse Hogan Hip 1 week Darcy Jones Knee 4-5 weeks Josh Kelly Hip TBC Nick Madden Knee 4-6 weeks Xavier O'Halloran Ankle 5-6 weeks Jake Riccardi Ankle 8 weeks Logan Smith Knee TBC Nathan Wardius Knee TBC Updated: June 2, 2026

In the mix

With a bye in round 13, several injured players will get an extra week to rest before returning for the second half of the season. Crucially, Hogan, Angwin, and Angove are all expected to be available after the bye. Meanwhile, scans have confirmed a low-grade hamstring strain for Coniglio, who is expected to miss two games following the break. Riccardi faces a lengthier stint on the sidelines. He is five days post-surgery for a syndesmosis injury and will miss the next eight weeks. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Barrass Hamstring Test James Blanck Hamstring 1 week Conor Nash Neck Test Jack Scrimshaw Knee 1 week Updated: June 2, 2026

In the mix

The Hawks could be strengthened by the returns of Barrass and Nash for this week's clash against the Bulldogs. Barrass has missed the past three matches, while Nash was a late withdrawal last week. Both will need to pass fitness tests at training on Wednesday to be available for selection. Scrimshaw won't play at any level due to ongoing knee soreness. There were no real standouts in Box Hill's loss to St Kilda last week so Sam Mitchell is unlikely to make many other changes. - Brandon Cohen

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Adams Knee 5-6 weeks Jai Culley Knee Season Changkuoth Jiath Knee Test Aidan Johnson Hip/groin 1-2 weeks Jake Lever Concussion Test Xavier Lindsay Hip/groin 4-6 weeks Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season Latrelle Pickett Quad Test Christian Salem Foot 4-6 weeks Jack Viney Achilles TBC Updated: June 2, 2026

In the mix

A less than inspiring performance against GWS could see some change to the Demons' line-up to face Collingwood on King's Birthday. Mid-season pick-up Joel Fitzgerald (39 disposals, 12 clearances, one goal) put his hand up for an early debut with a starring performance in the VFL, while untried key forward Luker Kentfield (eight goals in the past two weeks) and veteran Jake Melksham (five goals) continue to stake their claim. Max Heath (17 disposals, eight clearances, 33 hitouts) also did enough to warrant a recall if Max Gawn needs some support. Lever is a chance to return to face the Magpies if he passes concussion protocols before Monday, while L.Pickett and Jiath both pulled up sore from the game in Alice Springs and will need to pass a fitness test ahead of the blockbuster at the 'G. As confirmed on Monday, NGA product Moniz-Wakefield will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining an ACL rupture in just his second game back from the same injury. In positive news, important duo Salem and Lindsay have begun running as they push to return later in the season. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Knee Season Callum Coleman-Jones Concussion 1 week Tom Powell Groin 2-3 weeks River Stevens Knee 1 week Blake Thredgold Foot Season Luke Urquhart Knee TBC Updated: June 2, 2026

In the mix

The Kangas head to Western Australia after the bye ahead of Saturday's clash against the Dockers. Zac Fisher and Cooper Harvey had been pressing for selection before the week off, while Zac Banch (hamstring) is available again. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Miles Bergman Toe 4-6 weeks Kane Farrell Adductor Test Ollie Lord Knee Season Jack Lukosius Groin Test Sam Powell-Pepper Knee 2-3 weeks Connor Rozee Hamstring TBC Josh Sinn Shoulder Season Updated: June 2, 2026

In the mix

A couple of experienced inclusions likely for Saturday’s match against West Coast at Optus Stadium with Lachie Jones back from concussion and Lukosius likely. Lukosius needs to get through Wednesday’s main session to be available for his fifth match of the season, with his selection offering a lead-up forward to complement Mitch Georgiades in the front half of the ground. Jackson Mead could also come under consideration after a solid SANFL performance before the bye. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Armstrong Foot 2-5 weeks Tom Brown Arm Test Judson Clarke ACL 2-5 weeks Jonty Faull Concussion TBC Josh Gibcus ACL strain Season Campbell Gray Hamstring 6-10 weeks Taj Hotton Hip Test Sam Lalor Achilles 3-5 weeks Tom Lynch Larynx TBC Rhyan Mansell Foot 3-5 weeks Kane McAuliffe Achilles 1-5 weeks Toby Nankervis Hamstring Test Zane Peucker Ankle Test Hugo Ralphsmith Suspension Round 16 Jack Ross Concussion TBC Samson Ryan Concussion TBC Tom Sims MCL TBC Josh Smillie Quad TBC Updated: June 2, 2026

In the mix

Ross and Ryan both developed concussion symptoms after their matches. There's a chance the pair, as well as Faull, may be available after the Tigers' bye this weekend, but the club has listed all three as TBC, "given the unpredictable nature of concussions". Ralphsmith is set to be unavailable for Richmond's next two matches (not including the bye), after being offered a suspension in the VFL for an off-the-ball strike, but Maurice Rioli jnr has recovered from his hamstring injury. Kaleb Smith (37 disposals, seven marks) is building some nice form in the VFL. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Hunter Clark Knee 3-4 weeks Kye Fincher Foot 2-3 weeks Sam Flanders Achilles Season Jack Higgins Knee 2-3 weeks Dougal Howard Calf TBC Max King Hamstring 2-3 weeks Mitch Owens Calf Test Liam Ryan Calf Test Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera Calf Test Updated: June 2, 2026

In the mix

The potential return of star trio Wanganeen-Milera, Owens and Ryan would be a welcome boost for Sunday’s clash against Sydney after the Saints’ underwhelming performance against Hawthorn last week. The Saints struggled offensively against the Hawks, but the addition of Owens and Ryan in particular would free up Anthony Caminiti to play as a defender while also allowing Jack Silvagni to return to the backline. Doing so would likely push Isaac Keeler out of the side, while Wanganeen-Milera’s return would mean a handful of other Saints are on the chopping block after a dour night for the side. Flanders will come out of the team, his season over after suffering an Achilles injury against the Hawks, while King inches closer to a return from yet another injury. Liam Stocker was managed but featured in the VFL. - Sophie Welsh

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Hamstring 1-2 weeks Riak Andrew Quad 7 weeks Ned Bowman Calf Test Braeden Campbell Leg 6-7 weeks Noah Chamberlain Hamstring 2-3 weeks Will Green Foot 3-4 weeks Errol Gulden Shoulder 3-4 weeks Liam Hetherton Back 5 months Max King Back 7 weeks Justin McInerney Ankle Test Lewis Melican Hamstring 2-3 weeks Callum Mills Calf Test Tom Papley Calf 6 weeks Dane Rampe Calf 4 weeks Matt Roberts Groin Test Malcolm Rosas Ankle Test Updated: June 2, 2026

In the mix

McInerney did not run out the match against Richmond after rolling his ankle and is a test to play this weekend. Similarly, Mills is a test to return after experiencing calf tightness following the game against Geelong, while Rosas jnr, Roberts, and Bowman are also having their fitness assessed ahead of the weekend. Brodie Grundy is set to return after being rested against the Tigers. Meanwhile, Melican suffered a minor hamstring strain and will miss two to three weeks. Chamberlain was also removed from the VFL match against Richmond, with scans revealing a high-grade hamstring injury. His return timeline is still to be confirmed. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Allen Knee/hamstring 9-11 weeks Jamie Cripps Knee TBC Harry Edwards Concussion TBC Jack Graham Shoulder 1-2 weeks Jack Hutchinson Hamstring 1-2 weeks Noah Long Knee Season Jacob Newton Foot Season Deven Robertson Knee Season Updated: June 2, 2026

In the mix

Gun backline recruit Brandon Starcevich is expected to make his club debut after recovering from a calf injury and playing back-to-back games in the WAFL to build match conditioning. His availability is a massive boost to a backline that has found its feet in recent weeks. Prized draftee Cooper Duff-Tytler was pulled out of the WAFL as a precautionary emergency for Jake Waterman last week, but he impressed the week prior and could break back in. Mid-season recruits Marcus Herbert and Oliver Francou showed their class immediately against Peel Thunder but are expected to be given more time to settle before making AFL debuts. Elijah Hewett (21 disposals in the WAFL) found form and remains available. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jedd Busslinger Shoulder Test Luke Cleary Concussion TBC Sam Darcy Knee Season Riley Garcia Knee 5-7 weeks Tom Liberatore Concussion/knee TBC Laith Vandermeer Hamstring 3-5 weeks Cody Weightman Knee Test Bailey Williams Hamstring 5-7 weeks Updated: June 2, 2026

In the mix

The Bulldogs could get a huge boost for Friday night's massive clash against Hawthorn as Weightman is close to a comeback in what would be his first AFL game since late 2024. Busslinger is a test with a shoulder injury, while Cleary will train on Wednesday following his concussion. Sam Davidson (28 disposals) and Harvey Gallagher (26, seven clearances and a goal) starred in the VFL, while Lachlan Carmichael (24) impressed. Mid-season recruit Caleb May (11 disposals, 38 hitouts and a goal) was among the AFL emergencies last week. – Dejan Kalinic