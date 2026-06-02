IN TODAY'S AFL Daily Round Table, Nat Edwards, Damian Barrett and Riley Beveridge join all the dots on football's big issues.
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- The panel runs through the mid-season All-Australian side, as voted by AFL.com.au reporters
- A review of the contenders, the teams we haven't given up on, who's languishing and the 'basket cases'
- Does Fremantle have the best tall forward trio in the competition?
- Nat counts down the five sliders she'd like to see at future Big Freeze events
- Regular segments: Get it off your chest, Fact or Furphy
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