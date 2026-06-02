Chris Fagan during the round 11 match between Brisbane and Greater Western Sydney at Engie Stadium, on May 24, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily Round Table, Nat Edwards, Damian Barrett and Riley Beveridge join all the dots on football's big issues.

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- The panel runs through the mid-season All-Australian side, as voted by AFL.com.au reporters

- A review of the contenders, the teams we haven't given up on, who's languishing and the 'basket cases'

- Does Fremantle have the best tall forward trio in the competition?

- Nat counts down the five sliders she'd like to see at future Big Freeze events

- Regular segments: Get it off your chest, Fact or Furphy

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