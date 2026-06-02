A general view as spectators wear Big Freeze 11 beanies during the match between Melbourne and Collingwood at the MCG in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE Big Freeze and King's Birthday blockbuster between Collingwood and Melbourne takes on even greater significance after the passing of inspirational former Demons coach and MND campaigner Neale Daniher.

Adelaide and Geelong open round 13 with the Cats out to bounce back from a shock loss, before Hawthorn and a resurgent Western Bulldogs clash on Friday night.

KING'S BIRTHDAY EVE Get your seats to Bombers v Blues

The QClash should be even spicier than usual with Gold Coast aiming to turn up the heat on out-of-sorts reigning premiers Brisbane on Saturday, while the Magpies and Demons close round 13 on Monday.

Greater Western Sydney and Richmond have a bye.

Here is who and what to look out for, as well as a tip for each match.

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Adelaide v Geelong, Adelaide Oval

Thursday, June 4, 7pm ACST

Last time: Geelong 9.14 (68) d Adelaide 9.6 (60), R3 2026

What it means

Adelaide (6-5) returns from the bye with plenty of work to do as it hunts a top-six finish after failing to take the scalp of a leading contender through the first half of the season. The Crows have not been far off the pacesetters with four of their losses this year coming by single figures, including in their most recent game against the Hawks.

Geelong (8-4) could hardly have been more impressive as it overpowered Sydney and two-time reigning premiers Brisbane, but for the second time this season it has given up some of its gains with a defeat to a lesser light. The Cats failed to make the most of their early chances in a shock loss to the Blues but can now turn to a stranglehold over the Crows with six consecutive wins.

Bailey Smith looks dejected after Geelong's loss to Carlton at the MCG in round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Josh Rachele has had less impact in recent weeks after the Crows wound back his gradual move into the midfield, with the goalsneak again spending more time forward. The 23-year-old was averaging 23 disposals and 4.7 clearances across the opening six games and should be out to hit similar numbers with a return to a role in the engine room, at least while Izak Rankine is sidelined.

Connor O'Sullivan was one of the shining lights for the Cats as they had an off night and were overrun by the Blues in what looms as a critical loss with a tough run of games to come. The 21-year-old is a reliable part of the defence in his third season, even after playing only one game in his debut year, and is equal leader in the competition for winning one-on-one contests.

Early tip: Geelong by 11 points

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs, MCG

Friday, June 5, 7.40pm AEST

Last time: Hawthorn 15.14 (104) d Western Bulldogs 8.16 (64), R5 2026

What it means

Hawthorn (8-1-3) has got its push for a top-four finish back on track with two consecutive wins as it put St Kilda to the sword with a defensive masterclass that kept it goalless in the first half. The Hawks will want to carry their momentum into a bye next week and can draw on their strong recent record over the Dogs, which includes five consecutive victories.

The Western Bulldogs (7-5) has revived their season with three nail-biting victories by under a kick in their past four matches, with the latest win over Collingwood arguably the most impressive of the lot. The Dogs will get a better idea of their top-six credentials with clashes against fellow finals hopefuls the Hawks, Crows, Saints and Swans to come with a bye thrown in the mix.

Marcus Bontempelli high fives fans after the Western Bulldogs' win over Collingwood at Marvel Stadium in round 12, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Game shapers

James Sicily has enjoyed a solid season without regularly hitting his usual heights this year but returned to form with a devastating performance as the Hawks' defence turned the screw on the Saints. The Hawks co-captain gathered 33 disposals – his equal biggest haul in a game since 2023 – which crucially included a game-high 13 intercept possessions to help turn defence into attack.

Michael Sellwood has largely flown under the radar, even while playing every game this year, as he grasps his opportunity in the Bulldogs' defence and has taken their most intercept marks. The 22-year-old went a long way to making a name for himself with a match-saving grab in the dying stages as he had the courage to leave his man and take command of the aerial contest in the win against the Pies.

Early tip: Hawthorn by 19 points

North Melbourne v Fremantle, Bunbury

Saturday, June 6, 12.15pm AWST

Last time: Fremantle 10.13 (73) d North Melbourne 10.7 (67), R14 2025

What it means

North Melbourne (5-6) might still be riding the high from its second-biggest comeback victory in club history when it stunned Gold Coast before heading into a bye. The Kangaroos need to draw on all that momentum as they head to their home away from home to host the red-hot Dockers, but a strong performance would help lay the foundations for a long stretch of more winnable games to come.

Fremantle (11-1) rubber-stamped its status as the team to beat at the halfway mark of the season as it outclassed and outpaced the two-time reigning premiers while playing on Brisbane's home deck. The Dockers will enjoy a month spent closer to home, starting with their meeting with the Roos this week then taking on fellow top-four challengers the Cats and Suns after their own bye.

Jye Amiss and Patrick Voss during the round 12 match between Brisbane and Fremantle at the Gabba, May 30, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

George Wardlaw has been a key to the gains the Kangaroos have made this year, but with the promise of much more to come after signing a contract extension this week. The 21-year-old was at his explosive and brutal best to help lift the Roos over the Suns as he gathered 13 disposals and had five score involvements in a step to becoming one of the more high-impact players in the game.

Josh Treacy does most of his best work closer to goal as part of a three-pronged Dockers attack that is setting a new standard across the competition, but can also make his mark at the other end. The 23-year-old has booted 28 goals to be on track to beat his personal best 45 in 2024, but pulled out a match-saving mark in the dying stages to seal the Dockers' win when they met the Roos last year.

Early tip: Fremantle by 23 points

Gold Coast v Brisbane, People First Stadium

Saturday, June 6, 5.15pm AEST

Last time: Brisbane 14.16 (100) d Gold Coast 6.11 (47), SF 2025

What it means

Gold Coast (7-4) has had time across its bye to come to terms with grinding to a halt against North Melbourne as its questionable form after a stint in Darwin stretched into another year. The Suns are still to prove that they can consistently match the leading sides but will have the extra lure of putting a foot on the throat of their arch-rivals after breaking a hoodoo against the Lions last season.

Brisbane (6-6) is in unfamiliar territory after three consecutive defeats for just the second time since it was knocked out of the 2019 finals, while signs of fatigue from a long stint at the top become apparent. The Lions have let multiple games slip away from them in the third term this year but can turn to being able to lift when their backs were to the wall the last time they faced the Suns in the first QClash final.

Chris Fagan is seen before Brisbane's clash against Geelong in round 10, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Game shapers

Nick Holman has been one of the more unheralded parts of the Suns' gradual rise since making his club debut in 2018 after a brief stint with the Blues. The 31-year-old will receive some more well-earned recognition as he reaches 150 matches this week, with his versatility and ability to bolster the midfield depth an important bonus for his side.

Darcy Wilmot has been one of the few Lions who have been able to hold their head high across a disappointing few weeks, with the young gun bringing defensive nous and dash from the back half. The 22-year-old is averaging a career-high 22.8 disposals and four rebounds as he grows in stature and takes on more responsibility, even with his side on the ropes.

Early tip: Gold Coast by eight points

West Coast v Port Adelaide, Optus Stadium

Saturday, June 6, 6.15pm AWST

Last time: West Coast 13.14 (92) d Port Adelaide 13.12 (90), R3 2026

What it means

West Coast (4-8) continued its steady improvement in recent weeks as it proved to be a class above the embattled Essendon on the way to a second win in as many games on home turf. The Eagles can take more steps towards speeding up their rebuild with back-to-back matches at Optus Stadium coming against Power and Roos sides that they beat earlier in the year before heading into a bye.

Port Adelaide (3-8) returns from a much-needed opportunity to recharge across a bye after four consecutive defeats were capped by a frustrating loss to Carlton. The Power have mostly been competitive against even the top sides, but now need to start turning those performances into wins against teams like the Eagles to have any hope of pushing for a wildcard spot.

Logan Evans and Aliir Aliir celebrates a goal during the match between Port Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval in round nine, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Game shapers

Willem Duursma makes it all too easy to forget that he is only in his debut season as he plays with class and composure beyond his years to be integral to the Eagles' improvement. The No.1 pick does all the right things when he has ball in hand with his skill and decision-making a standout, but he was able to dig into his bag of tricks against the Bombers with 25 disposals and a goal.

Joe Richards has been an underrated pick-up for the Power and has continued to take great strides since joining the club ahead of the 2025 season after two years with the Magpies. The 26-year-old is averaging career-highs for 16.4 disposals, 3.2 inside 50s and 4.1 tackles a game as he becomes an increasingly important link in the Power's transition chains and adds depth to the midfield.

Early tip: Port Adelaide by 17 points

Sydney v St Kilda, SCG

Sunday, June 7, 3.15pm AEST

Last time: Sydney 14.8 (92) d St Kilda 13.9 (87), R18 2025

What it means

Sydney (10-2) bounced back immediately after copping a reality check on the road against Geelong, piling on 25 goals to blow away Richmond on its home deck. The Swans are making the most of their forward firepower to build the biggest percentage in the competition and can now ensure that remains an advantage in the race for a top-two spot as they face the Saints and Power before a bye.

St Kilda (5-7) was again unable to bridge the gap to the leading sides when it was humiliated in a goalless first half against Hawthorn to leave it 1-6 this year against teams currently above it on the ladder. The Saints have another opportunity to claim a big scalp as they come up against a Swans outfit that they have beaten twice and narrowly lost to once in their past three meetings.

Callum Wilkie leads the team off the field after the match between St Kilda and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium in round 12, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Game shapers

Sam Wicks has found his place in the Swans' defence, where his ability to lock down on small forwards and add to his side's attacking weapons charging out of the back half have become a huge asset. The 26-year-old is now also spending some time further up the ground as he averages career-highs for 16.9 disposals, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 inside 50s a game as he reaches 100 matches.

Darcy Wilson continues to grow his game as he adds inside grunt to outside run and becomes one of the most sought-after signatures for the Saints and multiple rival clubs hoping to lure him away. The 20-year-old is averaging a career-high 20.6 disposals even as his best is still to come, passing 50 matches halfway through his third season since being drafted as a bargain at pick No.18.

Early tip: Sydney by 31 points

Essendon v Carlton, MCG

Sunday, June 7, 7.20pm AEST

KING'S BIRTHDAY EVE Get your seats to Bombers v Blues

Last time: Carlton 13.12 (90) d Essendon 8.8 (56), R24 2025

What it means

Essendon (1-11) was unable to make the most of the new coach bounce as it lost touch with West Coast with the main break in sight and was largely outclassed from there. The Bombers won the clearance count by a whopping +22 against the Eagles to leave one area of their game in good order and with something to build on across what looms as a tough second half of the season.

Carlton (4-8) has been playing with a newfound freedom since the shackles were released by a change of coach but few could have predicted a stirring come-from-behind triumph over the likes of an in-form Geelong. The Blues have won three from three under interim coach Josh Fraser and a victory over their old foes would leave them eyeing a once-unlikely charge towards the wildcard spots.

Carlton players sing the song during the match between Carlton and Geelong at the MCG in round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Elijah Tsatas made the most of his recall for a fourth game of the season amid an injury crisis at the Bombers as the inside midfielder gathered 26 disposals and five clearances in a more expansive role. The 21-year-old continues to be starved of opportunities as he fights to break into the onball brigade in his fourth year at the club and now faces a make-or-break period over the second half of the year.

Patrick Cripps led by example as the Blues pulled off a heist against the Cats and claimed arguably their best win since beating the same side last year. The inspirational captain had 30 disposals and eight clearances, while saving his best for the dying stages when he pulled down a screamer and booted the match-winner as he and the team continue to enjoy a revival under their new coach.

Early tip: Carlton by 37 points

Collingwood v Melbourne, MCG

Monday, June 8, 3.15pm AEST

Last time: Collingwood 11.16 (82) d Melbourne 11.10 (76), R24 2025

What it means

Collingwood (5-1-6) has all the hallmarks of a middle-of-the-road side as a nail-biting defeat to Western Bulldogs leaves it sitting outside the wildcard places with one win in its past five matches. The Magpies tend to rise to the challenge when playing in front of bumper crowds and can turn to an imposing record over the Demons after winning their past five clashes and 12 of the last 14.

Melbourne (7-5) has given up some of its early gains and fallen back into the pack after a listless loss to Greater Western Sydney made it four consecutive defeats in Alice Springs. The Demons start the round still sitting in the top six but need to beat sides from the mid-ladder logjam like the Pies to regain their momentum before heading into a bye.

Kysaiah Pickett celebrates during the round 12 match between Melbourne and GWS at TIO Traeger Park, May 31, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Jordan De Goey is back to his best after an interrupted start to the season as he has averaged 28.5 disposals and 6.5 clearances across the Pies' past four matches. The 30-year-old is not hitting the scoreboard as much as usual while playing more of a midfield role, but remains a high-impact player and sparked his side's fightback against the Dogs while gathering a whopping 19 score involvements.

Kysaiah Pickett has had to come to terms with increased attention in recent weeks as his impact on games becomes all the more apparent at the same time as he increases his midfield role. The 24-year-old had another relatively quiet day against the Giants but sent a reminder of his attacking talents with a stunning goal from the boundary that was one of the Demons' few positives for the day.

Early tip: Collingwood by four points