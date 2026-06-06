Tristan Xerri and Luke Jackson compete in the ruck during North Melbourne's clash against Fremantle in round 14, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne begins its WA sojourn with a 'home' game against Fremantle at Hands Oval in Bunbury.

The Roos might still be riding the high from their second-biggest comeback victory in club history when they stunned Gold Coast before heading into a bye.

KANGAROOS v DOCKERS Follow it LIVE

The Kangaroos need to draw on all that momentum as they head to their home away from home to host the red-hot Dockers, but a strong performance would help lay the foundations for a long stretch of more winnable games to come.

Fremantle rubber-stamped its status as the team to beat at the halfway mark of the season as it outclassed and outpaced the two-time reigning premiers while playing on Brisbane's home deck.

The Dockers will enjoy a month spent closer to home, starting with their meeting with the Roos this week then taking on fellow top-four challengers the Cats and Suns after their own bye.

North Melbourne v Fremantle at Hands Oval, 12.15pm AWST

NO LATE CHANGES

While the Roos have made just one change as Zac Fisher comes in for Finn O'Sullivan (concussion), Freo has made three changes.

Hayden Young, Jaeger O'Meara and Oscar McDonald come into the Dockers' side for Brennan Cox, Matthew Johnson and Chris Scerri.

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The QClash should be even spicier than usual with Gold Coast aiming to turn up the heat on out-of-sorts reigning premiers Brisbane on Saturday afternoon.

Gold Coast has had time across its bye to come to terms with grinding to a halt against North Melbourne as its questionable form after a stint in Darwin stretched into another year.

SUNS v LIONS Follow it LIVE

The Suns are still to prove that they can consistently match the leading sides but will have the extra lure of putting a foot on the throat of their arch-rivals after breaking a hoodoo against the Lions last season.

Brisbane is in unfamiliar territory after three consecutive defeats for just the second time since it was knocked out of the 2019 finals, while signs of fatigue from a long stint at the top become apparent.

The Lions have let multiple games slip away from them in the third term this year but can turn to being able to lift when their backs were to the wall the last time they faced the Suns in the first QClash final.

The Lions have been dealt a blow for the QClash with co-captain Hugh McCluggage (calf) out, along with the injured Keidean Coleman and omitted Cody Curtin.

Darragh Joyce, James Tunstill and Shadeau Brain are in for the Lions.

Jai Murray will make his AFL debut for the Suns as Will Graham and Lachie Weller also come in for Zeke Uwland, Nick Holman and Sam Clohesy.

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West Coast hosts Port Adelaide in the sole night match on Saturday.

The Eagles continued their steady improvement in recent weeks as they proved to be a class above the embattled Essendon on the way to a second win in as many games on home turf.

EAGLES v POWER Follow it LIVE

The Eagles can take more steps towards speeding up their rebuild with back-to-back matches at Optus Stadium coming against Power and Roos sides that they beat earlier in the year before heading into a bye.

Port Adelaide returns from a much-needed opportunity to recharge across a bye after four consecutive defeats were capped by a frustrating loss to Carlton.

The Power have mostly been competitive against even the top sides, but now need to start turning those performances into wins against teams like the Eagles to have any hope of pushing for a wildcard spot.

Brandon Starcevich will make his Eagles debut, coming into their side with Cooper Duff-Tytler, as Josh Lindsay and Jack Williams are omitted.

Port regains Lachie Jones, Tom Cochrane and Jackson Mead with Kane Farrell, Tom Anastasopoulos and Jack Watkins make way.