Calvin, Roy and Warnie look at the options for Connor Rozee and Christian Petracca moves

Connor Rozee on crutches after the match between Port Adelaide and Essendon at Adelaide Oval in round two, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

FIX UP trades continue this round but they are of the forced kind.

Unfortunately for Fantasy coaches – and their clubs – Christian Petracca and Connor Rozee will spend some time on the sidelines and look to be must-trades.

They are two of the most selected players in Fantasy Classic.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Where should coaches go? The bonus is that their value is high and most can make whatever choice they want. Even more so for the coaches who took cash into round two after all-important downgrades off the back of the Errol Gulden injury.

The simple answers are big premiums off their bye. Dayne Zorko and Josh Daicos tick the boxes down back for Rozee, Gryan Miers up forward for Petracca or with some dual-position shifts, Nick Daicos and Max Holmes are high on shopping lists.

Max Holmes handpasses the ball during the match between Gold Coast and Geelong at People First Stadium in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

But is there a case for some value?

The Traders have plenty of options to consider at different price points and with a range of strategy ideas to build your team over the next few weeks. Calvin, Roy and Warnie answer your questions and reveal their moves during the Official AFL Fantasy Podcast.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

1:00 - The Traders' round two scores.

8:00 - Cash Cow of the Year votes.

10:20 - News featuring Christian Petracca and Connor Rozee injuries.

17:00 - Tag watch.

20:30 - Gold Coast, Hawthorn, Sydney and the Western Bulldogs have a bye.

24:30 - Rozee trade options.

29:30 - Petracca trade options.

44:00 - The Traders' early moves.

45:15 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on X, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.