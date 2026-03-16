IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Cal Twomey and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
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- Josh and Cal discuss the best rucks to play the game since 2000
- Cal says this young Hawk could be the 'best value' player in the comp
- The Stock Exchange is back - who or what are Cal and Josh buying, selling and holding?
- Could this star Giant be a sneaky chance to return from an ACL injury this season?
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